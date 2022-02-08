Myles Turner excited about playing with Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Sources: At least 4 teams – inc #Knicks, #Pacers, #Sixers and #Jazz – have reached out to the #Kings about De’Aaron Fox. Sac believes Fox is a valuable asset and future perennial All-Star. After trading Tyrese Haliburton, I’m told a deal involving Swipa is “highly unlikely.” – 4:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyrese Haliburton contract analysis
Contract: $4M
Real-Time: $29.1M
@profitxai pic.twitter.com/5GAd5nNlWR – 4:32 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Tyrese Haliburton and Stephen Curry are the only players in league history to average 13.0 points and 5.0 assists per game while also shooting 40.0% on 3-pointers over the course of their first two NBA seasons.
bit.ly/3JdSPOJ #GoldBlooded – 3:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wrote about this in last week’s power rankings, but here are the kings with a higher usage than tyrese haliburton:
de’aaron fox
terence davis
buddy hield
davion mitchell
harrison barnes
tristan thompson
marvin bagley iii
chimezie metu
in conclusion, expect big things in indy – 3:30 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Tyrese Haliburton is one of just 25 guards since 1973-74 to have a positive BPM at age 21 and younger (min 3k MP). He’s 8th on the list and the hit rate among these players is quite high
https://t.co/XKUCCHqwE6 pic.twitter.com/FvBIgotl9j – 3:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Unfortunately the Pacers have already made their lone trip to Sacramento this season, but March 23rd – when Sacramento will meet Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield, and Domantas Sabonis will make his return visit to Indiana, as a member of the Kings. – 2:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kings trading Tyrese Haliburton to Pacers for Domantas Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/rep… – 2:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This was a portion of my interview YESTERDAY with Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell, discussing them as Kings teammates likely facing off in the upcoming Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend.
The Ringer @ringernba
Woj: “Sacramento is trading Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers.”
Kings fans: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hXwW – 2:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kings: We traded Tyrese Haliburton
Kings fans: pic.twitter.com/gtTXbVnwqT – 2:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings play the Pacers in Indiana on March 23rd.
Tyrese Haliburton is going to drop a triple-double on Sacramento. – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Domantas Sabonis and I don’t think he’s anywhere near as bad the slander he catches on here. So, good for the Kings.
But man do I love Tyrese Haliburton. I’m not sure I can get there on that part of this deal for the Kings. – 2:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton had A LOT more trade value than De’Aaron Fox.
If it wasn’t perfectly clear before, it’s clear now. – 2:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sacramento acquiring Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis — and parting with guard Tyrese Haliburton to make the deal: es.pn/3B5hxhk – 2:14 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Malcolm Brogdon was already a candidate to be moved this offseason, now Tyrese Haliburton’s presence makes it an even stronger possibility.
Brogdon’s trade restriction expires on April 18, roughly one week after the regular season ends. – 2:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
My initial thoughts, this is a heck of a haul by the #Pacers for their best player, Domantas Sabonis.
Getting back Tyrese Haliburton, who I thought the #Kings should’ve kept off limits, is a great pickup. Dude has star potential and can flat out hoop. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Pacers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA. If the ping pong balls bounce their way in May, they could pair Tyrese Haliburton with Chris Duarte and a top prospect and suddenly have one of the best young cores in basketball without even having to move Brogdon or Turner. – 2:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This is a tough trade for Kings fans. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most likable players to land in Sacramento in years. Domantas Sabonis is a 25-year-old two-time All-Star. Kings need to make sure he stays beyond two years, which means they aren’t done revamping roster. – 2:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some initial thoughts on the Pacers-Kings blockbuster six-man deal that brings Tyrese Haliburton to the Eastern Conference masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:58 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I really feel for Sacramento Kings fans. Your team did it right. They nailed a draft pick in Tyrese Haliburton. And then traded him away within 2 years. – 1:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple Sources confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Sacramento Kings will acquire 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday & a future 2nd round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson. – 1:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Trying to process this. It’s the swing for the fences move that I’ve been talking about for months. McNair is going for it.
But it cost them arguably their most important player in Tyrese Haliburton, who has been basically taking the keys from Fox all season long. – 1:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Kings and Pacers have agreed to a deal that will send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick. – 1:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirmed. Kings have a framework of a deal that sends Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second round pick. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 1:49 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I’m still processing this Pacers/Kings trade but my immediate reaction is that I still think Tyrese Haliburton shouldn’t have lasted until the 12th pick in last year’s draft and I don’t think today changes that. – 1:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained of Traded Players
(Offensive Metric based on efficiency and possessions used — 3 players each year over 3, about 15 over 2.)
Kings
Domantas Sabonis +2.6 (9th best in NBA)
Jeremy Lamb -.4
Justin Holiday .3
Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton .6
Buddy Hield -.5 – 1:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Magic got Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and another 1st for Nikola Vucevic.
The Pacers got Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis.
I’m stunned at the value these teams managed to extract for centers that probably can’t defend at a high enough level to win in the playoffs. – 1:45 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Indiana’s cap space situation remains the same after trading Sabonis at roughly $20M.
They’re just $615k below the tax now and can generate a $10.5M trade exception if they take in Tyrese Haliburton into their $7.3M McDermott trade exception. – 1:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings-Pacers trade: Domantas Sabonis heads to Sacramento; Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to Indiana, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 1:44 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tyrese Haliburton is an excellent, young, budding star on a rookie contract and wow, are the Kings serious? – 1:44 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings also get Justin Holiday in the Pacers trade. Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Holiday to Sacramento, and Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana. – 1:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Tyrese Haliburton ranks in the top-6 in both total assists and steals this season.
He is 1 of 3 players to rank in the top-6 in both categories, along with Chris Paul and Dejounte Murray. – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton last 24 games:
17.3 PPG
9.4 APG
2.6 TOV
47/43/87%
He is a career 41.1% shooter from three.
Look away Kings fans. pic.twitter.com/1OCrNs1Fei – 1:40 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Tyrese Haliburton ranks third in the #NBA in points created passing out of ball screens and has shot an eFG% of 61% in spot up and 72% in transition situations. He was born on leap day and will turn 22 at the end of the month. – 1:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Indiana will create a $6M TE in the deal
Buddy Hield: $23.1M, $21.2M and $19.3M
Tyrese Haliburton: $4M, $4.2M and $5.8M
Tristan Thompson: $9.7M – 1:39 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
If Myles Turner is staying in Indiana, there’s a chance this means Christian Wood has a decent market again.
Still hinges on Houston’s willingness to deal Wood though. – 1:39 PM
If Myles Turner is staying in Indiana, there’s a chance this means Christian Wood has a decent market again.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Tyrese Haliburton is everything Lakers fans seem to believe Talen Horton-Tucker is. He’s mustard, an excellent all-around player. – 1:38 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Kings fans asking management why the team traded Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/CKpcB4fzyw – 1:37 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
I had a strong feeling the Sacramento Kings would do something big. I thought they’d offer multiple firsts for Domantas Sabonis but looks like Tyrese Haliburton will be enough.
My trade guide from last month👉🏻https://t.co/QkEVjeqIvB pic.twitter.com/3J5RePiZtL – 1:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Pacers are in Atlanta tonight. Because of the Sabonis to Sacramento trade, Pacers will be without Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner tonight.
Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are questionable. – 1:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would rather have Tyrese Haliburton than Domantas Sabonis. Pretty comfortably, too. Big win for the Pacers imo. – 1:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
My first thought on that trade: Tyrese Haliburton is going to be better than Domantas Sabonis and it might not take long. Good get for Indiana. – 1:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ve got another round of Wizards mock trade deadline deals for you all to consider, including one that has me thinking: given the price tag, should the Wizards ask the Pacers about Myles Turner instead of Domantas Sabonis? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
praying the rosary to get Myles Turner onto my team. does it get any more down bad than this. – 11:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Following today’s practice, Sacramento Kings teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell talked about the upcoming Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend, where they will be on opposing teams.
TY VIDEO: https://t.co/C9LesGFtep
DAVION VIDEO: https://t.co/C1NwhtRY59 pic.twitter.com/TLr7bmfstA – 6:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury/illness report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) are all questionable to play tomorrow against the Hawks.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell are OUT. – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyrese Haliburton on the Rising Stars game and getting to meet Isiah Thomas, his coach, for the first time pic.twitter.com/fZ7uz8Fl4I – 3:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton on De’Aaron Fox at practice today … pic.twitter.com/FbsJzofKh1 – 3:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
@Michael Scotto and I discuss all of the latest rumors here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Can confirm that the Myles Turner TikTok comment is real.
TikTok user asked, “how you feel being on a failing team”
Turner: “It sucks tbh… but then I remember I’m rich so I smile like this 🥲”
He’s missed 12 straight games due to a stress reaction in his left foot. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/RBudwKoU5c – 11:34 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Toronto Raptors are looking to add a center and they have expressed interest in Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic, according to @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 1:13 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are including a 2027 second-round pick in the deal to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2022
Bobby Marks: Indiana will create a $6M TE in the deal Buddy Hield: $23.1M, $21.2M and $19.3M Tyrese Haliburton: $4M, $4.2M and $5.8M Tristan Thompson: $9.7M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 8, 2022
