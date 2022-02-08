No clarity on availability of De'Aaron Fox in trade talks

Brian Windhorst: The Kings have three guys in De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes who would all be really good additions to teams competing for the playoffs, but depending on who they have talked to it’s not 100% clear whether those guys are available. Sometimes it sounds like they might trade them. Sometimes it sounds like they won’t trade them
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. the Timberwolves. – 8:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings trade De’Aaron Fox, they are going to have to live with him thriving somewhere else.
I’m not letting this season trick me into believing he’s not still a super talented player, who will excel on a playoff team. – 4:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The amount of reports about teams simply saying “no thanks” or “not enough” to a De’Aaron Fox trade is certainly eye opening. Value down significantly.
Wonder if Fox will use that as motivation. Or if he even cares. – 2:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’m still fully confident De’Aaron Fox will be a King after the deadline. So assuming that’s the case, he’s got a bit of a test when he returns:
Fox needs to match the energy/production of Haliburton & Mitchell. If him coming back caps or reduces their output, that’s a problem. – 11:29 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Athletic reported that the Kings want to keep De’Aaron Fox, but rival GMs aren’t buying it.
“Numerous competing teams continue to believe that Sacramento is willing to part with De’Aaron Fox despite the Kings’ stated preference,” writes @Marc Stein. basketballnews.com/stories/rival-… – 10:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon seem to be available, reports @Marc Stein. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 10:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox is out tonight vs. OKC. Tonight will be the 8th game he’s missed.
Bagley is out tonight as well. – 9:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both game-time decisions tonight for the Kings. – 8:28 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I take it the availability for the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III will be a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/zKmvTVs8uS – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both listed as questionable for Sacramento. Terence Davis is out. – 4:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM
Brian Windhorst on Pelicans: From what I understand, they have talked to the Blazers about CJ McCollum, they have talked to the Kings about De’Aaron Fox, they have talked to the Rockets about Eric Gordon, they have talked to the Hawks about Kevin Huerter, probably more than I don’t know about. Pelicans are buying.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 5, 2022
The New York Knicks have expressed interest in trading for De’Aaron Fox. Fox is averaging 31.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season in the Sacramento Kings’ crowded backcourt. Fox is signed through the 25-26 season. “This has been reported elsewhere, but I’ve heard as well that the Knicks have shown some interest in De’Aaron Fox,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “The player that makes the most sense in that swap is Julius Randle.” -via RealGM / February 4, 2022
The Pelicans are on the lookout for a “big-name guard” according to Windhorst, who named CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon as trade targets. “They look like they’re going to be buyers but we don’t know what’s happening with Zion,” he added. “The Pelicans have been really aggressive trying to add a guard.” -via FOXSports.com / February 4, 2022