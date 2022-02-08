Pistons setting eyes on Jalen Brunson?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 52 – @HoopConsultants makes a correction to previous comments he made on Jalen Brunson’s contract.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball pic.twitter.com/krYtLp5dhp – 5:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson could feel so overwhelmed right now.
Trade talk, contract year, now a starter, etc.
But his family and former coaches shared funny, revealing stories about what’s made @Jalen Brunson so unflappable since he was NBA-ready at 2 years old: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:26 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here are four trades that our staff would like to see. Mine involves Jalen Brunson: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 10:25 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson escape Mavericks’ foul-trouble conundrum to lead win vs. Hawks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson on Luka Doncic giving him a hug when he checked out with 5 fouls, too: “I was very tempted to push him away from me because I was heated at the time. He was happy I got my fifth. I was like, ‘You make no sense right now.'” – 10:03 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Now, Jalen Brunson has 5 fouls with 6:21 left in the 3rd quarter. They may not have ever happened to him, either. – 7:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson is also up to 5 fouls now.
Jason Kidd was asked about lack of frontcourt depth before the game, but we probably should’ve pushed him more on his now-decimated point guard core, too. – 7:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson with 17 points and Mavericks get out of the first half up 54-50. Luka will start second half with four fouls. – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This is the first time Jalen Brunson has made three 3-pointers in a game since Dec. 21 and his fifth time all season.
He’s 3 for 3 in 16 mins so far, all off assists from Luka Doncic. – 6:56 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: This I know: Jalen Brunson’s preference would be to stay in Dallas. He ain’t taking a discount to do it. He wants to get paid, period. Preferably in Dallas. I’ve asked around about that, I feel like I’ve got very strong information there. -via Spotify / February 1, 2022
Zach Lowe: I’ve heard competing intel on Brunson. How scared they are that Brunson is going to leave in free agency. Let’s put it that way. There are some teams who are telling me, ‘Well, the Mavs are projecting confidence that Brunson is going to stay, they have the means to to re-sign Brunson.’ -via Spotify / February 1, 2022