Pistons vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (12-41) play against the Dallas Mavericks (23-23) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Detroit Pistons 39, Dallas Mavericks 47 (Q2 06:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
This new #Pistons Killian Hayes is fun to watch. Different dude. – 9:20 PM
This new #Pistons Killian Hayes is fun to watch. Different dude. – 9:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson hasn’t hit the rim on his last two jumpers. – 9:15 PM
#Pistons Frank Jackson hasn’t hit the rim on his last two jumpers. – 9:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Q1 by the 🔢
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 4 REB / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/st1GPjgHh1 – 9:11 PM
Q1 by the 🔢
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 4 REB / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/st1GPjgHh1 – 9:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Mavs 36, #Pistons 26
Diallo: 7 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 4 rebs
Grant: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 3 pts, 4 rebs
DAL is 7-of-10 from 3. – 9:10 PM
End 1Q: #Mavs 36, #Pistons 26
Diallo: 7 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 4 rebs
Grant: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 3 pts, 4 rebs
DAL is 7-of-10 from 3. – 9:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Mavs 36, Pistons 26. Dallas ended the quarter with a 15-5 run. Luka Doncic already has 15 points.
Diallo: 7 points
Stewart: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 9:10 PM
End of 1: Mavs 36, Pistons 26. Dallas ended the quarter with a 15-5 run. Luka Doncic already has 15 points.
Diallo: 7 points
Stewart: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 9:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nice finish to the first quarter by Trey Burke: He hit 2 threes off Luka assists and drew a charge on the Pistons’ last possession. – 9:09 PM
Nice finish to the first quarter by Trey Burke: He hit 2 threes off Luka assists and drew a charge on the Pistons’ last possession. – 9:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Another game, another bench performance that is killing the Pistons.
Detroit down 10 after one quarter. Starters came out and it unraveled.
Hamidou Diallo with 7 points. – 9:09 PM
Another game, another bench performance that is killing the Pistons.
Detroit down 10 after one quarter. Starters came out and it unraveled.
Hamidou Diallo with 7 points. – 9:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 Cory Joseph just scored his 5,000th career point! 🚨
@BallySportsDET | @Cory Joseph pic.twitter.com/xjWGtaY0Tr – 9:07 PM
🚨 Cory Joseph just scored his 5,000th career point! 🚨
@BallySportsDET | @Cory Joseph pic.twitter.com/xjWGtaY0Tr – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This is about as easy as Luka has scored all season. He’s running an individual layup line out there with 15 first-quarter points. Mavericks are up 30-26. – 9:06 PM
This is about as easy as Luka has scored all season. He’s running an individual layup line out there with 15 first-quarter points. Mavericks are up 30-26. – 9:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m convinced Reggie Bullock shoots 46 percent from 3 when I’m in the same building as him.
Best shooter I’ve covered. Saddiq is coming for that spot, but that 2017-18 Detroit Bullock didn’t miss. – 9:03 PM
I’m convinced Reggie Bullock shoots 46 percent from 3 when I’m in the same building as him.
Best shooter I’ve covered. Saddiq is coming for that spot, but that 2017-18 Detroit Bullock didn’t miss. – 9:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes is throwing lobs too?
… and by the way, that was excellent defense on Luka Doncic. – 9:01 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes is throwing lobs too?
… and by the way, that was excellent defense on Luka Doncic. – 9:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In 2022, Cory Joseph is shooting 50% (25-50) from 3. He’s been red hot – 9:00 PM
In 2022, Cory Joseph is shooting 50% (25-50) from 3. He’s been red hot – 9:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph now has 5,000 more career points than I do. – 8:58 PM
#Pistons Cory Joseph now has 5,000 more career points than I do. – 8:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just got his 11th tech of the season (only 6:05 into this game) and he promptly leaned against the hoop, crossed his arms and looked like he had been sent to timeout. – 8:56 PM
Luka just got his 11th tech of the season (only 6:05 into this game) and he promptly leaned against the hoop, crossed his arms and looked like he had been sent to timeout. – 8:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dallas now has best media seats as Suns moved us from courtside pic.twitter.com/hm0eU96V4y – 8:55 PM
Dallas now has best media seats as Suns moved us from courtside pic.twitter.com/hm0eU96V4y – 8:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart forced Luka Doncic into a turnover as he tried to iso him, again. Isaiah looked over at Mavs assistant Sean Sweeney, who came from Detroit, and smiled, said “you see that?” – 8:54 PM
Isaiah Stewart forced Luka Doncic into a turnover as he tried to iso him, again. Isaiah looked over at Mavs assistant Sean Sweeney, who came from Detroit, and smiled, said “you see that?” – 8:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Beef Stew is doing a very good job defending Luka on switches – 8:53 PM
Beef Stew is doing a very good job defending Luka on switches – 8:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
😤 Oop there it is! 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/n5wqdv2FyO – 8:53 PM
😤 Oop there it is! 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/n5wqdv2FyO – 8:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 14, #Mavs 10, 7:36 1Q
Diallo: 5 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 3 pts, 3 assts – 8:51 PM
#Pistons 14, #Mavs 10, 7:36 1Q
Diallo: 5 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 3 pts, 3 assts – 8:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 14, Mavs 10 at the 7:36 mark. Good start for Detroit on both ends of floor. Shooting 5-8 so far. Dallas is 3-8 – 8:50 PM
Pistons 14, Mavs 10 at the 7:36 mark. Good start for Detroit on both ends of floor. Shooting 5-8 so far. Dallas is 3-8 – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons don’t make scoring look easy often, but they’re looking really sharp in these early goings. – 8:50 PM
The Pistons don’t make scoring look easy often, but they’re looking really sharp in these early goings. – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stew has been switched onto Luka twice already. Luka has tried to shake him both times. Stew has done a solid job on both tries. – 8:47 PM
Stew has been switched onto Luka twice already. Luka has tried to shake him both times. Stew has done a solid job on both tries. – 8:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq with a nice lob to Hami. Pistons are getting out and running a bit early on. – 8:45 PM
Saddiq with a nice lob to Hami. Pistons are getting out and running a bit early on. – 8:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s pointing out that some lights in American Airlines Center just went out.
If this is the second coming of the broken rim, I swear… – 8:42 PM
Luka’s pointing out that some lights in American Airlines Center just went out.
If this is the second coming of the broken rim, I swear… – 8:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starters in the Lone Star State ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qxs2Z9iLK5 – 8:15 PM
Tonight’s starters in the Lone Star State ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qxs2Z9iLK5 – 8:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tim Hardaway in the Building tonight for first time since his injury visited with his college coach John Belein, now working as the Pistons Director of Player Development – 8:14 PM
Tim Hardaway in the Building tonight for first time since his injury visited with his college coach John Belein, now working as the Pistons Director of Player Development – 8:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Pistons: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Bullock (18.8 points, 49.1% 3FG in last 6 games) remains a starter despite Maxi Kleber returning from injury. – 8:08 PM
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Pistons: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Bullock (18.8 points, 49.1% 3FG in last 6 games) remains a starter despite Maxi Kleber returning from injury. – 8:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Grant, Stewart, Diallo, Joseph
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:05 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Grant, Stewart, Diallo, Joseph
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/zuT0AHibNJ – 8:02 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/zuT0AHibNJ – 8:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Arlington Bowie star and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham won’t play tonight for Detroit at AAC. “Disappointed being here at home with his family and friends,” coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s got a lot of people coming to the game to see him sit on the side in suit clothes” – 7:47 PM
Arlington Bowie star and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham won’t play tonight for Detroit at AAC. “Disappointed being here at home with his family and friends,” coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s got a lot of people coming to the game to see him sit on the side in suit clothes” – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Congratulations to Larry Brown for being named one of the Top 15 Greatest Coaches in @NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of #NBA75! #Pistons pic.twitter.com/0nAzLOX5rB – 7:41 PM
Congratulations to Larry Brown for being named one of the Top 15 Greatest Coaches in @NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of #NBA75! #Pistons pic.twitter.com/0nAzLOX5rB – 7:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
An honor for a legend. Chuck Daly has been named one of the Top 15 Greatest Coaches in @NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of #NBA75. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/B8YNfuQIjE – 7:35 PM
An honor for a legend. Chuck Daly has been named one of the Top 15 Greatest Coaches in @NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of #NBA75. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/B8YNfuQIjE – 7:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham will be one of three rookies in this year’s Skills Challenge pic.twitter.com/9aJGnktlMs – 7:33 PM
Cade Cunningham will be one of three rookies in this year’s Skills Challenge pic.twitter.com/9aJGnktlMs – 7:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM
Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Pistons say Cade Cunningham won’t play tonight vs. Mavs in his first NBA homecoming game because of a hip injury.
But the Arlington native and Rookie of the Year candidate still greeted family and friends in AAC and is going through a pretty rigorous workout now.
@SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/82bs655eYm – 7:30 PM
Pistons say Cade Cunningham won’t play tonight vs. Mavs in his first NBA homecoming game because of a hip injury.
But the Arlington native and Rookie of the Year candidate still greeted family and friends in AAC and is going through a pretty rigorous workout now.
@SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/82bs655eYm – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ok Cade didn’t finish his workout pic.twitter.com/SpejIfduH5 – 7:29 PM
Ok Cade didn’t finish his workout pic.twitter.com/SpejIfduH5 – 7:29 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Pistons at AAC tonight, Maxi Kleber will return from a 2-game absence (left knee effusion). Mavs Live at 7p and the game broadcast at 7:30 on BSSW. – 7:28 PM
For Mavs vs Pistons at AAC tonight, Maxi Kleber will return from a 2-game absence (left knee effusion). Mavs Live at 7p and the game broadcast at 7:30 on BSSW. – 7:28 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This is all we will see from Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham in Dallas tonight. The local kid is out due to a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/8T7ilehBhg – 7:27 PM
This is all we will see from Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham in Dallas tonight. The local kid is out due to a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/8T7ilehBhg – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade just finished his workout in front of his hometown crowd. He won’t play tonight pic.twitter.com/J8xBV7c0L6 – 7:25 PM
Cade just finished his workout in front of his hometown crowd. He won’t play tonight pic.twitter.com/J8xBV7c0L6 – 7:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Dallas Mavericks: pic.twitter.com/1H7pTghYR5 – 7:17 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Dallas Mavericks: pic.twitter.com/1H7pTghYR5 – 7:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his last six games, John Collins is averaging 18.5 PPG and 10.2 RPG. He’s tallied three double-doubles and four 20+ point outings over that span, including a 22-point, 18-rebound performance on 2/6 at Dallas. – 7:10 PM
Over his last six games, John Collins is averaging 18.5 PPG and 10.2 RPG. He’s tallied three double-doubles and four 20+ point outings over that span, including a 22-point, 18-rebound performance on 2/6 at Dallas. – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cunningham: “He’s got ‘it.’ He’s a talent. He’s got that J-Kidd gene as far as understanding the game. Not saying he’s J-Kidd, but that kind of savant as far as reading the floor, making plays.” – 7:04 PM
Casey on Cunningham: “He’s got ‘it.’ He’s a talent. He’s got that J-Kidd gene as far as understanding the game. Not saying he’s J-Kidd, but that kind of savant as far as reading the floor, making plays.” – 7:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cunningham: “He’s got ‘it.’ He’s a talent. He’s got that J-Kidd gene as far as understanding the game. Not saying he’s J-Kidd, but that kind of savant as far as reading the floor, making plays.” – 7:03 PM
Casey on Cunningham: “He’s got ‘it.’ He’s a talent. He’s got that J-Kidd gene as far as understanding the game. Not saying he’s J-Kidd, but that kind of savant as far as reading the floor, making plays.” – 7:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Kleber will play tonight. Sterling Brown is out but closer to a return. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:51 PM
Per Kidd: Kleber will play tonight. Sterling Brown is out but closer to a return. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber will return for Mavs-Pistons tonight after 2 games out with left knee effusion.
Kristaps Porzingis and Sterling Brown remain out. – 6:51 PM
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber will return for Mavs-Pistons tonight after 2 games out with left knee effusion.
Kristaps Porzingis and Sterling Brown remain out. – 6:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons.
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will all remain out. – 6:50 PM
Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons.
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will all remain out. – 6:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Mail Satchel: As trade season heats up in NBA, what could Detroit have cooking?: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:13 PM
#Pistons Mail Satchel: As trade season heats up in NBA, what could Detroit have cooking?: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🕺 @Frank Jackson with the moves off and on the court 🕺 pic.twitter.com/kFEaHwHVrg – 5:32 PM
🕺 @Frank Jackson with the moves off and on the court 🕺 pic.twitter.com/kFEaHwHVrg – 5:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 Choose your fighter! 🚨
🚔 MotorCade or ⚡️JG
Drop your choice in the comments below!
@Cade Cunningham | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/OBCsiXsxZa – 5:06 PM
🚨 Choose your fighter! 🚨
🚔 MotorCade or ⚡️JG
Drop your choice in the comments below!
@Cade Cunningham | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/OBCsiXsxZa – 5:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Anyone cop a piece of our Goin’ To Work or Rosa Parks merch collection yet?
Share your merch haul in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/ycZjgCBNwe – 4:30 PM
Anyone cop a piece of our Goin’ To Work or Rosa Parks merch collection yet?
Share your merch haul in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/ycZjgCBNwe – 4:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1999, the @Detroit Pistons Grant Hill had perhaps the finest game of his 18-season career in a 106-103 win over the Wizards:
✅ 46 PTS (career high)
✅ 7 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 14-21 FG
✅ 18-22 FT
Hill’s Game Score was 40.9, the highest such figure of his career. pic.twitter.com/hJcNOJgryq – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1999, the @Detroit Pistons Grant Hill had perhaps the finest game of his 18-season career in a 106-103 win over the Wizards:
✅ 46 PTS (career high)
✅ 7 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 14-21 FG
✅ 18-22 FT
Hill’s Game Score was 40.9, the highest such figure of his career. pic.twitter.com/hJcNOJgryq – 4:01 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Having already moved Norm Powell and CJ McCollum, Portland is still engaged in conversations with Detroit on acquiring forward Jerami Grant, sources said. – 3:57 PM
Having already moved Norm Powell and CJ McCollum, Portland is still engaged in conversations with Detroit on acquiring forward Jerami Grant, sources said. – 3:57 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Luka’s Feb. 4th baptism of Andre Drummond vs. his Top Shot Debut 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/0FrHJaIWOJ – 3:47 PM
Luka’s Feb. 4th baptism of Andre Drummond vs. his Top Shot Debut 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/0FrHJaIWOJ – 3:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saben Lee has been named G League Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 31. Averaged 31 points, 8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in three games – 3:25 PM
Saben Lee has been named G League Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 31. Averaged 31 points, 8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in three games – 3:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Saben Lee has been named G League Player of the Week. Led the Cruise to 3-0 record with 31, 8 and 5. – 3:25 PM
Pistons’ Saben Lee has been named G League Player of the Week. Led the Cruise to 3-0 record with 31, 8 and 5. – 3:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s game day, you already know the 𝗩𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗦 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/mWQoDMRQEb – 3:00 PM
It’s game day, you already know the 𝗩𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗦 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/mWQoDMRQEb – 3:00 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The @Indiana Pacers haven’t been this active at the trade deadline since 1989, when they traded Wayman Tisdale to Sac for Randy Wittman and LaSalle Thompson, waived John Long and traded Herb Williams to Dallas for @Detlef Schrempf and a second-round pick. And they might not be through yet. – 2:41 PM
The @Indiana Pacers haven’t been this active at the trade deadline since 1989, when they traded Wayman Tisdale to Sac for Randy Wittman and LaSalle Thompson, waived John Long and traded Herb Williams to Dallas for @Detlef Schrempf and a second-round pick. And they might not be through yet. – 2:41 PM