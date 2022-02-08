Raptors talking Danilo Gallinari trade with Hawks?

There has been a framework surrounding Danilo Gallinari for Goran Dragic discussed between Toronto and Atlanta, sources said. Further details on that dynamic are unclear.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana:
John Collins (right heel discomfort) is probable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is doubtful. – 5:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo questionable, Lou Williams doubtful for tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/QicwoQ8NgE – 5:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
🛑The second stop in a row. We need to improve our away games to get our goals.
#GoHawks #BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/DIUDwWr8AT – 8:54 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins (right heel discomfort) is available.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is out. – 5:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is OUT for tonight.
Gallo (right hamstring tightness) still questionable. – 5:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is available. Lou Williams is out. Danilo Gallinari is still questionable for today’s game. – 5:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams are, predictably, game-time decisions, according to Nate McMillan. – 4:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Toronto Raptors have expressed trade interest in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari. The story includes other centers Toronto has targeted and the asking price for Poeltl.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Dallas:
John Collins (right heel discomfort) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is questionable. – 6:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors among ‘handful of teams’ reportedly interested in Danilo Gallinari sportando.basketball/en/raptors-amo… – 10:14 AM
The Toronto Raptors have also expressed interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, HoopsHype has learned. Toronto is one of a handful of teams who’ve inquired about Gallinari. It’s worth noting Toronto has looked to trade Goran Dragic, who is in the final year of his contract. Dragic could be used as a potential trade chip to match salaries with Gallinari. -via HoopsHype / February 5, 2022
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
Danilo Gallinari’s name also started to circulate among league executives on Monday. His $20 million salary could serve as cap filler for a larger impact veteran. Only $5 million of Gallinari’s salary is guaranteed for next season, the final of his three-year deal. Meanwhile, Solomon Hill, out for the season with a hamstring tear, is a strong trade candidate in order to open a roster spot. -via Bleacher Report / January 14, 2022