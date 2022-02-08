Rockets vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (15-38) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-32) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Houston Rockets 53, New Orleans Pelicans 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Pelicans make huge move in acquiring C.J. McCollum ift.tt/AWuO04U – 9:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Pelicans make huge move in acquiring C.J. McCollum ift.tt/AWuO04U – 9:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome to #RipCity @Josh Hart, @Nickeil Alexander-Walker, @Tomas Satoransky & @Didi Louzada! pic.twitter.com/B1V0LpjqrA – 9:15 PM
Welcome to #RipCity @Josh Hart, @Nickeil Alexander-Walker, @Tomas Satoransky & @Didi Louzada! pic.twitter.com/B1V0LpjqrA – 9:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
At the half, it’s time to grab a snack and check out five things to know about #Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., a #NBA dunk contest participant and the son of a Cleveland Cavaliers great: https://t.co/hd4HBBs9JT pic.twitter.com/w1oVVgTEZt – 9:14 PM
At the half, it’s time to grab a snack and check out five things to know about #Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., a #NBA dunk contest participant and the son of a Cleveland Cavaliers great: https://t.co/hd4HBBs9JT pic.twitter.com/w1oVVgTEZt – 9:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 64, Rockets 53
Ingram 16 pts
Hayes 10 pts
Alvarado 10 pts
Pels turned the ball over 12 times and still lead by double digits after shooting 64.9 percent from the field. The bench also pitched in 21 points. Really strong showing from Pels – 9:14 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 64, Rockets 53
Ingram 16 pts
Hayes 10 pts
Alvarado 10 pts
Pels turned the ball over 12 times and still lead by double digits after shooting 64.9 percent from the field. The bench also pitched in 21 points. Really strong showing from Pels – 9:14 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Pelicans lead it 64-53 at half. New Orleans is shooting 82% on 2P FGs, 87.5% in the paint, and 100% from the free throw line. – 9:13 PM
Pelicans lead it 64-53 at half. New Orleans is shooting 82% on 2P FGs, 87.5% in the paint, and 100% from the free throw line. – 9:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall came over to Josh Hart and hugged him. Hart was also dapping up GM Trajan Langdon. – 9:11 PM
Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall came over to Josh Hart and hugged him. Hart was also dapping up GM Trajan Langdon. – 9:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Josh Hart was courtside wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey to the Pelicans game after New Orleans traded him to Portland earlier today ❤️
(via @BallySportsNO)
pic.twitter.com/ymHHdv92nW – 9:11 PM
Josh Hart was courtside wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey to the Pelicans game after New Orleans traded him to Portland earlier today ❤️
(via @BallySportsNO)
pic.twitter.com/ymHHdv92nW – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 64, Rockets 53 at half. Pelicans shoot 64.9 %. Ingram 7 of 8. KPJ with 17. Wood with 10, 1 in the second quarter. – 9:11 PM
Pelicans 64, Rockets 53 at half. Pelicans shoot 64.9 %. Ingram 7 of 8. KPJ with 17. Wood with 10, 1 in the second quarter. – 9:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 64, Rockets 53
– Ingram: 16p, 7/8 FG
– Jaxson: 10p, 3r
– JV: 7p, 6r
– Jose: 10p, 4/5 FG
Pels: 64.9 FG%, 6/15 3P, 10/10 FT
Rockets: 38.6 FG%, 8/25 3P, 11/15 FT – 9:11 PM
HALF: Pels 64, Rockets 53
– Ingram: 16p, 7/8 FG
– Jaxson: 10p, 3r
– JV: 7p, 6r
– Jose: 10p, 4/5 FG
Pels: 64.9 FG%, 6/15 3P, 10/10 FT
Rockets: 38.6 FG%, 8/25 3P, 11/15 FT – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Portland Trail Blazers waived Cody Zeller to free up the roster spot to complete the C.J. McCollum trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:11 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers waived Cody Zeller to free up the roster spot to complete the C.J. McCollum trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado ran over to high-five Josh Hart sitting courtside immediately at the halftime buzzer. Then Naji Marshall went over and gave him a legit hug.
Josh Hart is gonna be MISSED. – 9:10 PM
Jose Alvarado ran over to high-five Josh Hart sitting courtside immediately at the halftime buzzer. Then Naji Marshall went over and gave him a legit hug.
Josh Hart is gonna be MISSED. – 9:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
First half was a blur with trade being made official midway through it, but #Pelicans have responded with a ton of energy, seeking a fourth straight win, which would tie their longest streak of 2021-22. NOLA 64-53 at the break – 9:09 PM
First half was a blur with trade being made official midway through it, but #Pelicans have responded with a ton of energy, seeking a fourth straight win, which would tie their longest streak of 2021-22. NOLA 64-53 at the break – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate picks up his fourth foul and seems a bit shaken up. Rockets will challenge the call of a blocking foul on an Ingram drive. – 9:04 PM
Jae’Sean Tate picks up his fourth foul and seems a bit shaken up. Rockets will challenge the call of a blocking foul on an Ingram drive. – 9:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The good news is Kevin Porter Jr has 17 points and has hit 5-6 from three.
The bad news is Jalen Green has 0 points and has taken just three shots (all threes). – 9:02 PM
The good news is Kevin Porter Jr has 17 points and has hit 5-6 from three.
The bad news is Jalen Green has 0 points and has taken just three shots (all threes). – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
money midrange 💰
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/NgkkrpKDWF – 9:01 PM
money midrange 💰
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/NgkkrpKDWF – 9:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Strong bounce back half for KPJ after playing through the illness for parts of the past two games. He is 5 of 7, 5 of 6 on 3s, for 17 in 15 minutes. Pulls Rockets within eight and forces a turnover blitzing Ingram. – 9:01 PM
Strong bounce back half for KPJ after playing through the illness for parts of the past two games. He is 5 of 7, 5 of 6 on 3s, for 17 in 15 minutes. Pulls Rockets within eight and forces a turnover blitzing Ingram. – 9:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹 & 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲
🔥 @Josh Christopher pic.twitter.com/OIko7wuJ1P – 9:00 PM
𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹 & 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲
🔥 @Josh Christopher pic.twitter.com/OIko7wuJ1P – 9:00 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Josh Hart is a very good player with a very reasonable contact – two more years after this season under $13M per – and it wouldn’t stun me to see him flipped, especially given #Blazers’ teardown. Several teams are hoping Portland wants to flip him. – 8:57 PM
Josh Hart is a very good player with a very reasonable contact – two more years after this season under $13M per – and it wouldn’t stun me to see him flipped, especially given #Blazers’ teardown. Several teams are hoping Portland wants to flip him. – 8:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
For the last couple weeks when I saw rumors/reports I kept thinking if #Pelicans somehow landed C.J. McCollum it would be an incredible addition, but also thought it was unrealistic to believe he was attainable. Pleased to say I was totally wrong on the latter – 8:52 PM
For the last couple weeks when I saw rumors/reports I kept thinking if #Pelicans somehow landed C.J. McCollum it would be an incredible addition, but also thought it was unrealistic to believe he was attainable. Pleased to say I was totally wrong on the latter – 8:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have made 5 of their past 20 shots. That’s fewer made field goals than Pelicans have had misses in that stretch. – 8:49 PM
Rockets have made 5 of their past 20 shots. That’s fewer made field goals than Pelicans have had misses in that stretch. – 8:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
David Griffin says on @BallySportsNO that CJ McCollum and Tony Snell will arrive tomorrow “So they can get on the court as soon as possible” – 8:49 PM
David Griffin says on @BallySportsNO that CJ McCollum and Tony Snell will arrive tomorrow “So they can get on the court as soon as possible” – 8:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado have already combined for 15 points off the bench tonight.
It might be BI crashing their press conference tonight. – 8:47 PM
Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado have already combined for 15 points off the bench tonight.
It might be BI crashing their press conference tonight. – 8:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With trade now made official by #NBA, clearance granted to discuss New Orleans’ big additions. During this second-quarter timeout, check out five things to know about #Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum: https://t.co/XamevN3dW8 pic.twitter.com/yPg2paMurG – 8:46 PM
With trade now made official by #NBA, clearance granted to discuss New Orleans’ big additions. During this second-quarter timeout, check out five things to know about #Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum: https://t.co/XamevN3dW8 pic.twitter.com/yPg2paMurG – 8:46 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pretty cool to see Josh Hart sitting courtside tonight in a Brandon Ingram jersey. – 8:43 PM
Pretty cool to see Josh Hart sitting courtside tonight in a Brandon Ingram jersey. – 8:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Aggressiveness and constant energy by Jaxson Hayes again is translating tonight into a lot of trips to the foul line. He went 6/6 on free throws and scored 10 pts in 1Q. Had 10 trips in previous two games – 8:37 PM
Aggressiveness and constant energy by Jaxson Hayes again is translating tonight into a lot of trips to the foul line. He went 6/6 on free throws and scored 10 pts in 1Q. Had 10 trips in previous two games – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Official: Pelicans acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell
neworlns.co/PelicansBlazer… – 8:37 PM
Official: Pelicans acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell
neworlns.co/PelicansBlazer… – 8:37 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green continues to grow as a PnR ball-handler. He’s been most successful when the #Rockets run empty PnR (no help-defender can rotate over). Here, Ingram is in the corner. Watch Jalen attack the paint strong, and fake the pass to the corner, and find KPJ for 3. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/XnrI7NoJFX – 8:37 PM
Jalen Green continues to grow as a PnR ball-handler. He’s been most successful when the #Rockets run empty PnR (no help-defender can rotate over). Here, Ingram is in the corner. Watch Jalen attack the paint strong, and fake the pass to the corner, and find KPJ for 3. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/XnrI7NoJFX – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 35, Rockets 30 after 1. Pelicans scored 25 points in the six minutes after their time out with the Rockets up seven, hitting 11 of their 12 shots to close the quarter. Jaxson Hayes, who missed the one shot, has 10. KPJ with 12. – 8:37 PM
Pelicans 35, Rockets 30 after 1. Pelicans scored 25 points in the six minutes after their time out with the Rockets up seven, hitting 11 of their 12 shots to close the quarter. Jaxson Hayes, who missed the one shot, has 10. KPJ with 12. – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back to our regularly scheduled jax dunk pic.twitter.com/2jVllsttlu – 8:36 PM
back to our regularly scheduled jax dunk pic.twitter.com/2jVllsttlu – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
loving the energy after 12 🤝
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/901ipSbhLV – 8:36 PM
loving the energy after 12 🤝
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/901ipSbhLV – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Rockets 30
Hayes 10 pts
Ingram 8 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts & 3 rebs
Pels already got 13 points from the bench and Jaxson is off to a fast start again. – 8:35 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Rockets 30
Hayes 10 pts
Ingram 8 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts & 3 rebs
Pels already got 13 points from the bench and Jaxson is off to a fast start again. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans sobered up quickly. They close out the first quarter on a 25-10 run to take a 35-30 lead over the Rockets into the second.
Players are pumped with the way they finished that frame. Jaxson Hayes celebrating, Alvarado with a friendly shove of Naji. Nice. – 8:35 PM
Pelicans sobered up quickly. They close out the first quarter on a 25-10 run to take a 35-30 lead over the Rockets into the second.
Players are pumped with the way they finished that frame. Jaxson Hayes celebrating, Alvarado with a friendly shove of Naji. Nice. – 8:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️down in New Orleans!
Rockets: 30
Pelicans: 35
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/dlP4ujmIVJ – 8:35 PM
☝️down in New Orleans!
Rockets: 30
Pelicans: 35
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/dlP4ujmIVJ – 8:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers-Pels deal official: Hart, Alexander-Walker, Satoranský, Louzada, a protected ’22 first-round draft pick, the better of NO’s and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and Pels ’27 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for McCollum, Nance and Tony Snell. – 8:34 PM
Blazers-Pels deal official: Hart, Alexander-Walker, Satoranský, Louzada, a protected ’22 first-round draft pick, the better of NO’s and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and Pels ’27 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for McCollum, Nance and Tony Snell. – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NAJI 4️⃣ THREEEEE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Ka2PEoxf7n – 8:34 PM
NAJI 4️⃣ THREEEEE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Ka2PEoxf7n – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome to New Orleans Tony Snell! 👏
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/owzF9glIlU – 8:34 PM
Welcome to New Orleans Tony Snell! 👏
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/owzF9glIlU – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans have made 10 of of past 11 shots. Jaxson Hayes has some explaining to do. – 8:33 PM
Pelicans have made 10 of of past 11 shots. Jaxson Hayes has some explaining to do. – 8:33 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
The Trail Blazers are waiving center Cody Zeller, sources tell @The Athletic. Blazers needed to clear one roster spot to make room for players acquired in New Orleans trade. Zeller had surgery on his right knee on Jan. 25 and was scheduled to be evaluated 8-10 weeks after. – 8:31 PM
The Trail Blazers are waiving center Cody Zeller, sources tell @The Athletic. Blazers needed to clear one roster spot to make room for players acquired in New Orleans trade. Zeller had surgery on his right knee on Jan. 25 and was scheduled to be evaluated 8-10 weeks after. – 8:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
C.J. McCollum has reportedly been traded to the @New Orleans Pelicans!
@adaniels33 likes what he’s seeing being built in New Orleans #WBD pic.twitter.com/TaMP8GWPtt – 8:31 PM
C.J. McCollum has reportedly been traded to the @New Orleans Pelicans!
@adaniels33 likes what he’s seeing being built in New Orleans #WBD pic.twitter.com/TaMP8GWPtt – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome to New Orleans @Larry Nance Jr! 💪
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/zL0pltZj2m – 8:31 PM
Welcome to New Orleans @Larry Nance Jr! 💪
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/zL0pltZj2m – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome to New Orleans @CJ McCollum! 🙌
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/sTQcyEwcqJ – 8:31 PM
Welcome to New Orleans @CJ McCollum! 🙌
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/sTQcyEwcqJ – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose comin thruuuu
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/7NSZRfzwU9 – 8:30 PM
Jose comin thruuuu
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/7NSZRfzwU9 – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
There’s a Josh Hart lookalike sitting in the first row of Section 123/124 wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. He could probably make some money performing in the French Quarter later impersonating Josh Hart – 8:29 PM
There’s a Josh Hart lookalike sitting in the first row of Section 123/124 wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. He could probably make some money performing in the French Quarter later impersonating Josh Hart – 8:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Hart, who will be traded to the Trail Blazers whenever the deal becomes official, in the front row opposite the Rockets bench, wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. Good seats but he knows people here. – 8:29 PM
Josh Hart, who will be traded to the Trail Blazers whenever the deal becomes official, in the front row opposite the Rockets bench, wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. Good seats but he knows people here. – 8:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In the house tonight: New @Saints head coach Dennis Allen! 🙌
Coach catches up with @JenHale504 / @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/CMLxA4Ncl2 – 8:26 PM
In the house tonight: New @Saints head coach Dennis Allen! 🙌
Coach catches up with @JenHale504 / @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/CMLxA4Ncl2 – 8:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Rotation change obviously tonight means Trey Murphy with an early appearance in 1Q, the third reserve off the bench. #Pelicans have shaken off a sluggish start behind more excellence from Ingram – 8:25 PM
Rotation change obviously tonight means Trey Murphy with an early appearance in 1Q, the third reserve off the bench. #Pelicans have shaken off a sluggish start behind more excellence from Ingram – 8:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It’s so strange to see Jalen Green take good-looking jumpers off the dribble and then weird two-motion jumpers from his chest off the catch. The man has two different shooting forms. – 8:22 PM
It’s so strange to see Jalen Green take good-looking jumpers off the dribble and then weird two-motion jumpers from his chest off the catch. The man has two different shooting forms. – 8:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jalen Green, Obi Toppin headline NBA All-Star Dunk Contest participants nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/jal… – 8:22 PM
Jalen Green, Obi Toppin headline NBA All-Star Dunk Contest participants nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/jal… – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Even without the Green 3-pointer, Rockets off to a much better start than Sunday against the Pelicans. They were 5 of 18 to start in that game, have made 6 of 12 in the first six minutes tonight. Moving the ball well, Wood and Sengun spacing better. – 8:21 PM
Even without the Green 3-pointer, Rockets off to a much better start than Sunday against the Pelicans. They were 5 of 18 to start in that game, have made 6 of 12 in the first six minutes tonight. Moving the ball well, Wood and Sengun spacing better. – 8:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart is here tonight with his wife rocking a Brandon Ingram jersey pic.twitter.com/PHMPCERz3a – 8:21 PM
Josh Hart is here tonight with his wife rocking a Brandon Ingram jersey pic.twitter.com/PHMPCERz3a – 8:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is in the building. He’s wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. – 8:21 PM
Josh Hart is in the building. He’s wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. – 8:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Hart is in the building tonight wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. He’s sitting courtside. – 8:20 PM
Josh Hart is in the building tonight wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. He’s sitting courtside. – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Rockets 20-10 midway through the first quarter and it feels like a bit of a post-trade hangover out of the gates, with news coming earlier to the locker room of Josh Hart, Nickeil and several others getting shipped to Portland. – 8:19 PM
The Pelicans trail the Rockets 20-10 midway through the first quarter and it feels like a bit of a post-trade hangover out of the gates, with news coming earlier to the locker room of Josh Hart, Nickeil and several others getting shipped to Portland. – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lost the Jalen Green 3-pointer during the time out. He stepped out of bounds. So, Pels on a 0 to -3 run. – 8:19 PM
Rockets lost the Jalen Green 3-pointer during the time out. He stepped out of bounds. So, Pels on a 0 to -3 run. – 8:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
birthday eve buckets for @Jalen Green 🥳
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0xD0LDokb7 – 8:18 PM
birthday eve buckets for @Jalen Green 🥳
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0xD0LDokb7 – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BRANDON INGRAM
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hDniNOY8DF – 8:18 PM
BRANDON INGRAM
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hDniNOY8DF – 8:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are connected at the defensive end and doing everything with purpose on the offensive end – 8:15 PM
Rockets are connected at the defensive end and doing everything with purpose on the offensive end – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For some pregame reading, ICYMI, with D.J. Augustin back in his first hometown, he chatted this morning about staying in his adopted hometown with the Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:00 PM
For some pregame reading, ICYMI, with D.J. Augustin back in his first hometown, he chatted this morning about staying in his adopted hometown with the Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:00 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
PJ Washington is a name to watch before the deadline. League sources say the #Hornets are listening to calls for Washington, albeit not actively shopping him. The #Heat, #Raptors and #Rockets are three of the teams showing interest in the third-year PF. – 7:53 PM
PJ Washington is a name to watch before the deadline. League sources say the #Hornets are listening to calls for Washington, albeit not actively shopping him. The #Heat, #Raptors and #Rockets are three of the teams showing interest in the third-year PF. – 7:53 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Time for some hoops 🚀
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/WOU80mo1uu – 7:51 PM
Time for some hoops 🚀
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/WOU80mo1uu – 7:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Whose kicks do you think these are? 👟
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 7:44 PM
Whose kicks do you think these are? 👟
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 7:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest:
💥 Juan Toscano-Anderson
💥 Obi Toppin
💥 Jalen Green
💥 Cole Anthony
Who is taking home the trophy? pic.twitter.com/Wd37R5n6nD – 7:43 PM
The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest:
💥 Juan Toscano-Anderson
💥 Obi Toppin
💥 Jalen Green
💥 Cole Anthony
Who is taking home the trophy? pic.twitter.com/Wd37R5n6nD – 7:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Hayes is 29 of 34 from the field in his last 4 games. Hashtag efficiency. – 7:42 PM
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Hayes is 29 of 34 from the field in his last 4 games. Hashtag efficiency. – 7:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
feeling fly, feeling good💧
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/j813DYrQ0q – 7:41 PM
feeling fly, feeling good💧
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/j813DYrQ0q – 7:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Jumbo lineup byke – 7:36 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Jumbo lineup byke – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/kL9UuqpSj0 – 7:35 PM
First 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/kL9UuqpSj0 – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans: Ingram, Temple/Allen, Valanciunas, Jones, Graham. – 7:35 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans: Ingram, Temple/Allen, Valanciunas, Jones, Graham. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA makes it official on the dunk contest participants: Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Obi Toppin. – 7:33 PM
NBA makes it official on the dunk contest participants: Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Obi Toppin. – 7:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun will start together tonight. I wrote about the Rockets trying to fix their offense when the two centers share the floor audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:32 PM
Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun will start together tonight. I wrote about the Rockets trying to fix their offense when the two centers share the floor audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans go back to big starting lineup of Graham, Jones, Ingram, Hayes, Valanciunas vs. Rockets tonight – 7:32 PM
#Pelicans go back to big starting lineup of Graham, Jones, Ingram, Hayes, Valanciunas vs. Rockets tonight – 7:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters in New Orleans: KPJ, Green, Tate, Wood, Sengun. – 7:31 PM
#Rockets starters in New Orleans: KPJ, Green, Tate, Wood, Sengun. – 7:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
What dunk should @Jalen Green do? 🤔
#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/TUw3Sheg4r – 7:31 PM
What dunk should @Jalen Green do? 🤔
#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/TUw3Sheg4r – 7:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟: @Jalen Green is participating in the #ATTSlamDunk Contest!
RT to wish him luck!
@ATT | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Z2g4Qhw2dK – 7:28 PM
𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟: @Jalen Green is participating in the #ATTSlamDunk Contest!
RT to wish him luck!
@ATT | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Z2g4Qhw2dK – 7:28 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green is officially headed to All-Star Saturday, participating in the Dunk Contest. – 7:28 PM
Jalen Green is officially headed to All-Star Saturday, participating in the Dunk Contest. – 7:28 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Been a minute since we did one of these….We live with it tomorrow at 12 CT!! #Rockets theathletic.com/3119341/2022/0… – 7:21 PM
Been a minute since we did one of these….We live with it tomorrow at 12 CT!! #Rockets theathletic.com/3119341/2022/0… – 7:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Podcast: Could the Rockets sit out this season’s trade deadline? Probably not. ift.tt/ewh1ZrM – 7:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Podcast: Could the Rockets sit out this season’s trade deadline? Probably not. ift.tt/ewh1ZrM – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make sure to download the Pelicans mobile app presented by @Verizon to stay up to date with all the latest news (👀) around the team.
#Pelicans | https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/sJBaIHarsc – 7:15 PM
Make sure to download the Pelicans mobile app presented by @Verizon to stay up to date with all the latest news (👀) around the team.
#Pelicans | https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/sJBaIHarsc – 7:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Reminder: We’re going to be talking #Rockets and the trade deadline tomorrow night. We’d love to have you join us. Who knows — maybe even news of a deal will break live during the Space. twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGn… – 6:47 PM
Reminder: We’re going to be talking #Rockets and the trade deadline tomorrow night. We’d love to have you join us. Who knows — maybe even news of a deal will break live during the Space. twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGn… – 6:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deadline fun fact: there are only 10 combinations of teams that have never traded with one another.
– Hornets/Raptors
– Pelicans/Nuggets
– Magic/Pacers
– Grizzlies/Pacers
– Clippers/Spurs
– Lakers/Timberwolves
– Heat/Spurs
– Magic/Timberwolves
– Spurs/Pelicans
– Wizards/Raptors – 6:39 PM
Deadline fun fact: there are only 10 combinations of teams that have never traded with one another.
– Hornets/Raptors
– Pelicans/Nuggets
– Magic/Pacers
– Grizzlies/Pacers
– Clippers/Spurs
– Lakers/Timberwolves
– Heat/Spurs
– Magic/Timberwolves
– Spurs/Pelicans
– Wizards/Raptors – 6:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back at home & lookin good 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/hgvRaixGqu – 6:36 PM
back at home & lookin good 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/hgvRaixGqu – 6:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels finally made their move.
With the acquisition of CJ McCollum, New Orleans hopes to make the next step in its progression.
My thoughts on the addition of a dynamic scoring threat to the backcourt and loss of a rugged defender like Josh Hart:
theathletic.com/3119080/2022/0… – 6:25 PM
The Pels finally made their move.
With the acquisition of CJ McCollum, New Orleans hopes to make the next step in its progression.
My thoughts on the addition of a dynamic scoring threat to the backcourt and loss of a rugged defender like Josh Hart:
theathletic.com/3119080/2022/0… – 6:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket even if playing time is less ift.tt/qMri1co – 6:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket even if playing time is less ift.tt/qMri1co – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Coach Green before Houston Rockets game
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Watch Live: Coach Green before Houston Rockets game
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans fans, share your #PelicansGameday photos with us and you may get the chance to win floor seats for an upcoming game! 🏀
#WBD | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/SrtZlKFPyD – 5:52 PM
Pelicans fans, share your #PelicansGameday photos with us and you may get the chance to win floor seats for an upcoming game! 🏀
#WBD | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/SrtZlKFPyD – 5:52 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets trade deadline mailbag: Who, if anyone, departs first? Chances of moving John Wall?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 5:36 PM
Rockets trade deadline mailbag: Who, if anyone, departs first? Chances of moving John Wall?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 5:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUFsk1 with a 2020-21 Recon @PaniniAmerica Hobby Box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌
Card breaking will take place in the 300-level Hennessy Lounge. pic.twitter.com/r1o1vrEcXs – 5:02 PM
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUFsk1 with a 2020-21 Recon @PaniniAmerica Hobby Box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌
Card breaking will take place in the 300-level Hennessy Lounge. pic.twitter.com/r1o1vrEcXs – 5:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My buddy for updating cap sheets is pretty great! He thinks Portland should keep noted dog lover Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/CHxwPz5MFJ – 4:30 PM
My buddy for updating cap sheets is pretty great! He thinks Portland should keep noted dog lover Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/CHxwPz5MFJ – 4:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devonte’ Graham on CJ McCollum: “He’s got everything in his bag. Obviously, he’s a hell of a player. He’s going to bring extremely good offense and take a lot of pressure off B (Brandon Ingram) in those 1-on-1 situations.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:25 PM
Devonte’ Graham on CJ McCollum: “He’s got everything in his bag. Obviously, he’s a hell of a player. He’s going to bring extremely good offense and take a lot of pressure off B (Brandon Ingram) in those 1-on-1 situations.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game (via @Jim Eichenhofer) ⬇️
▪️ Pels shot 56%, 53% in weekend wins, led by Ingram (24 assists)
▪️ Hayes, Valanciunas averaged 33 points, 17 boards on road trip
▪️ Benches played evenly Sunday (NOP 41-39 scoring advantage)
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/bzvVdytjwq – 4:08 PM
Keys to tonight’s game (via @Jim Eichenhofer) ⬇️
▪️ Pels shot 56%, 53% in weekend wins, led by Ingram (24 assists)
▪️ Hayes, Valanciunas averaged 33 points, 17 boards on road trip
▪️ Benches played evenly Sunday (NOP 41-39 scoring advantage)
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/bzvVdytjwq – 4:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Portland does have that (potential) lottery pick from New Orleans it could flip for a vet in a deal, so not surprised to see them still exploring – 4:07 PM
Portland does have that (potential) lottery pick from New Orleans it could flip for a vet in a deal, so not surprised to see them still exploring – 4:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Game day in the Big Easy 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/DKOlWnoNhu – 4:00 PM
Game day in the Big Easy 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/DKOlWnoNhu – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Playing or not, D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:22 PM
Playing or not, D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:22 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grades up for the trade sending CJ McCollum to New Orleans: es.pn/34oNENb (ESPN+) – 2:35 PM
Grades up for the trade sending CJ McCollum to New Orleans: es.pn/34oNENb (ESPN+) – 2:35 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
some initial, very reflexive thoughts on the pelicans trading for cj mccollum, portland’s direction, and the potential ripple effects of it all:
https://t.co/RafmhHDZkc pic.twitter.com/mEcRAju9k5 – 2:23 PM
some initial, very reflexive thoughts on the pelicans trading for cj mccollum, portland’s direction, and the potential ripple effects of it all:
https://t.co/RafmhHDZkc pic.twitter.com/mEcRAju9k5 – 2:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double (at least!) @FrontOfficeShow day today! @Trevor_Lane & I break down the big Blazers-Pelicans trade of C.J. McCollum. Then we get the giggles when we get surprised with the Sabonis-Haliburton, Pacers-Kings swap mid show! That video will be up soon!
youtu.be/gXRELFID6jg – 2:23 PM
Double (at least!) @FrontOfficeShow day today! @Trevor_Lane & I break down the big Blazers-Pelicans trade of C.J. McCollum. Then we get the giggles when we get surprised with the Sabonis-Haliburton, Pacers-Kings swap mid show! That video will be up soon!
youtu.be/gXRELFID6jg – 2:23 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Didn’t remember Charles Oakley on the Rockets but I’m loving this picture. pic.twitter.com/fIM8B3dTBb – 2:21 PM
Didn’t remember Charles Oakley on the Rockets but I’m loving this picture. pic.twitter.com/fIM8B3dTBb – 2:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out some of your Western Conference Player of the Week’s highlights where he averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks @Brandon Ingram 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvCy2eEl2i – 2:07 PM
Check out some of your Western Conference Player of the Week’s highlights where he averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks @Brandon Ingram 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvCy2eEl2i – 2:07 PM