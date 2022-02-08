Several teams sniffing around on Collin Sexton

While some teams have called to gauge Sexton’s trade value following his injury, the Cavaliers want to keep him. For Cleveland, a surplus of ball handlers and scoring looking ahead with Darius Garland, LeVert and Sexton isn’t a bad problem to have.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“He could very well push them to the top”
#Cavs had a list of potential trade targets following injuries to Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio. But one guy checked the most boxes in terms of talent, play style, age, contract and fit: Caris LeVert.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/i… – 11:46 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Random, but O’Jays lead vocalist and Ohio native Eddie Levert is the third cousin of new Cavaliers swingman Caris Levert. Really like what Cavs are doing. Potential future starting five of Garland, Sexton, LeVert, Mobley and Allen. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JbMblyEFiF – 8:18 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most career assists to Jarrett Allen (AST per 36 min. on the floor together)…
1. Dinwiddie: 201 (2.4)
2. Garland: 156 (2.8)
3. LeVert: 146 (2.2)
4. Russell: 135 (2.2)
5. Harris: 100 (0.8
6. Sexton: 50 (1.4)
7. Rubio: 42 (3.2) – 5:25 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Financial ramifications for 2022/23:
Cleveland: $125.5M in total salary (tax is $147M)
* C. Sexton is a RFA
Indiana: $94.6M in salary ($26M below the cap)
The Pacers join Detroit, Orlando and San Antonio as teams with significant room in the offseason. – 4:54 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
It will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers proceed with Collin Sexton now that they have LeVert. They’re now projected to be $21.4M under the luxury tax going into the offseason with 12 players. Unclear what his market will look like, but I think there’s room for a return. – 4:54 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Cleveland Cavs have a nice, young and talented core and will get out from Kevin Love’s deal soon. Can also use Sexton as trade bait when he gets back healthy.
Darius Garland: 22
Evan Mobley: 20
Jarrett Allen: 23
Lauri Markkanen: 24
Caris LeVert: 27
Isaac Okoro: 21 – 4:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Have to assume the Cavs will now look to part with Collin Sexton. Could allow a shrewd team to scoop him up at a significant discount – 4:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m going to keep saying this over and over again: it seems like there’s an opportunity to acquire Collin Sexton for a discount, and I would absolutely be trying to do that because he’s a much better player than his circumstances have allowed him to prove. – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If you watch @FrontOfficeShow, you know I’ve been saying LeVert to the Cavs for months now. Basically since Collin Sexton went down. My guy @Trevor_Lane can back me up.
Pending what the Cavs gave up, this is a chance to be a homerun deal for them. – 4:29 PM
