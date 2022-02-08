Suns vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (43-10) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (21-21) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Phoenix Suns 39, Philadelphia 76ers 44 (Q2 06:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton finally scores, but has only taken two shots. #Suns down five. Timeout 76ers. 6:20 left. – 7:47 PM
Deandre Ayton finally scores, but has only taken two shots. #Suns down five. Timeout 76ers. 6:20 left. – 7:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:
15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg
👀 – 7:45 PM
Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:
15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg
👀 – 7:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s Friday then it’s Saturday, Sunday (what!) 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mUpIa5KTwE – 7:44 PM
it’s Friday then it’s Saturday, Sunday (what!) 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mUpIa5KTwE – 7:44 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal stringing together a few slick plays on the offensive end. pic.twitter.com/RuimaFe3z9 – 7:43 PM
Mikal stringing together a few slick plays on the offensive end. pic.twitter.com/RuimaFe3z9 – 7:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ connectivity is off. Some rare lapses in transition defense the last couple of minutes. – 7:41 PM
Suns’ connectivity is off. Some rare lapses in transition defense the last couple of minutes. – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Georges Niang snubbed from getting a dunk contest invitation once again. – 7:40 PM
Georges Niang snubbed from getting a dunk contest invitation once again. – 7:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Thybulle vs. Booker
2022 vs. 2021
🔒👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ3utyeDz1 – 7:39 PM
Thybulle vs. Booker
2022 vs. 2021
🔒👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ3utyeDz1 – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Cam Johnson in #NBA 3PT contest? #Suns pic.twitter.com/cBrCdaLbdA – 7:38 PM
No Cam Johnson in #NBA 3PT contest? #Suns pic.twitter.com/cBrCdaLbdA – 7:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we interrupt tonight’s game coverage to recognize @Doc Rivers & Larry Brown as two of the 15 Greatest Coaches in @NBAHistory. Congratulations!
#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/eLyVOLgpkE – 7:37 PM
we interrupt tonight’s game coverage to recognize @Doc Rivers & Larry Brown as two of the 15 Greatest Coaches in @NBAHistory. Congratulations!
#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/eLyVOLgpkE – 7:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges has his people in the building and is putting on a show for ‘em pic.twitter.com/RKEBXdeLv0 – 7:36 PM
Mikal Bridges has his people in the building and is putting on a show for ‘em pic.twitter.com/RKEBXdeLv0 – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Suns 29, Sixers 25 at the end of the first after Thybulle buries the 3 at the buzzer. Both teams started shooting the ball poorly but picked up steam in the latter part of the quarter. Embiid with 10 and 4. Bridges with 10 in his latest homecoming. – 7:35 PM
Suns 29, Sixers 25 at the end of the first after Thybulle buries the 3 at the buzzer. Both teams started shooting the ball poorly but picked up steam in the latter part of the quarter. Embiid with 10 and 4. Bridges with 10 in his latest homecoming. – 7:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
after he threw down that left-handed lob, it’s as good a time as any to remind those who forgot that mikal bridges could be on the sixers right now – 7:35 PM
after he threw down that left-handed lob, it’s as good a time as any to remind those who forgot that mikal bridges could be on the sixers right now – 7:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, PHI 25
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-8 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-6 FG – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 29, PHI 25
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-8 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-6 FG – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers backup point guard spot is so dire right now. Danny Green just brought the ball up twice for some reason and threw two pick-6s. – 7:35 PM
Sixers backup point guard spot is so dire right now. Danny Green just brought the ball up twice for some reason and threw two pick-6s. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Welcome home Mikal Bridges. #Suns up four. Has 10 on 4-of-6 shooting. – 7:34 PM
Welcome home Mikal Bridges. #Suns up four. Has 10 on 4-of-6 shooting. – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh damn. Mikal Bridges just dropped a hammer on his hometown Sixers – 7:34 PM
Oh damn. Mikal Bridges just dropped a hammer on his hometown Sixers – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Could watch JaVale McGee protect the rim all day. Tricks guys into thinking they have enough space and then swats it well before it gets to the glass. – 7:34 PM
Could watch JaVale McGee protect the rim all day. Tricks guys into thinking they have enough space and then swats it well before it gets to the glass. – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 0-for-7 to start this game. Both getting a rest now. – 7:32 PM
Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 0-for-7 to start this game. Both getting a rest now. – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That’s as subtle and deadly a crossover as you’ll see for a big man.
Embiid just felt McGee and everyone else starting as he gets to the rim for a dunk.
#Suns down 17-16. Timeout. 2:39 left in the 1st. – 7:28 PM
That’s as subtle and deadly a crossover as you’ll see for a big man.
Embiid just felt McGee and everyone else starting as he gets to the rim for a dunk.
#Suns down 17-16. Timeout. 2:39 left in the 1st. – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Fun duels between Joel Embiid and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker and Matisse Thybulle so far. Book and Embiid have the upper hand early on – 7:28 PM
Fun duels between Joel Embiid and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker and Matisse Thybulle so far. Book and Embiid have the upper hand early on – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This lineup means Korkmaz was guarding Paul and Curry was guarding Cam Johnson a on that possession. Hmmmm. – 7:28 PM
This lineup means Korkmaz was guarding Paul and Curry was guarding Cam Johnson a on that possession. Hmmmm. – 7:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul said it you’re gonna post me up down there I’m gonna post you up down here this dude is something else – 7:26 PM
Chris Paul said it you’re gonna post me up down there I’m gonna post you up down here this dude is something else – 7:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A “you’ll take it” shift from Embiid with all 5 of his FGAs on jumpers but he’s made 2 of them and got 2 more trips to the line. Tough assignment! – 7:25 PM
A “you’ll take it” shift from Embiid with all 5 of his FGAs on jumpers but he’s made 2 of them and got 2 more trips to the line. Tough assignment! – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 14-10. Embiid has 6 and 3. Ayton has yet to score and only has one rebound. #76ers. – 7:23 PM
#Suns up 14-10. Embiid has 6 and 3. Ayton has yet to score and only has one rebound. #76ers. – 7:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damn, now even Mikal Bridges is hitting toe-on-the-line long 2s.
Devin Booker truly is a leader for this squad – 7:23 PM
Damn, now even Mikal Bridges is hitting toe-on-the-line long 2s.
Devin Booker truly is a leader for this squad – 7:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great awareness from DA to run the floor. If Embiid is taking jumpers he can get down there quicker. – 7:20 PM
Great awareness from DA to run the floor. If Embiid is taking jumpers he can get down there quicker. – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 8 points, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3P
Philadelphia 76ers: 8 points, 3-12 FG, 0-3 3P – 7:20 PM
Devin Booker: 8 points, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3P
Philadelphia 76ers: 8 points, 3-12 FG, 0-3 3P – 7:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Embiid didn’t get back on defense because he was complaining about not getting a foul call on Ayton, who beat him down the floor for a layup and was fouled by Curry. #Sixers down to #Suns 12-8 midway through the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
Embiid didn’t get back on defense because he was complaining about not getting a foul call on Ayton, who beat him down the floor for a layup and was fouled by Curry. #Sixers down to #Suns 12-8 midway through the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I honestly believe that next to the rip through on the scouring report should be The Takeback. If CP3 misses a shot or turns it over you better watch out on the outlet and dribbling the ball up. – 7:19 PM
I honestly believe that next to the rip through on the scouring report should be The Takeback. If CP3 misses a shot or turns it over you better watch out on the outlet and dribbling the ball up. – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Suns leading 12-8 at the first timeout. This one is a sloooog so far. Sixers are 3-of-12 from the floor, Suns 5-of-14. Booker has eight of Phoenix’s points. – 7:19 PM
Suns leading 12-8 at the first timeout. This one is a sloooog so far. Sixers are 3-of-12 from the floor, Suns 5-of-14. Booker has eight of Phoenix’s points. – 7:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 10-4.
Booker 3 after a misfire lob attempt from Paul to Ayton. – 7:16 PM
#Suns up 10-4.
Booker 3 after a misfire lob attempt from Paul to Ayton. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have missed their first seven shots. Suns aren’t much better (2-for-9). – 7:14 PM
Sixers have missed their first seven shots. Suns aren’t much better (2-for-9). – 7:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we need more of these dance moves plz. 🕺
@Georges Niang X @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/HTXbbsy0A7 – 7:07 PM
we need more of these dance moves plz. 🕺
@Georges Niang X @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/HTXbbsy0A7 – 7:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
One of the things that tend to get overlooked about the #76ers is Andre Drummond.
He’s not Joel Embiid, but he’s a load and this may the game Monty Williams ends up playing Ayton, McGee, and Biyombo if Ayton or McGee get in foul trouble.
#Suns #76ers – 7:02 PM
One of the things that tend to get overlooked about the #76ers is Andre Drummond.
He’s not Joel Embiid, but he’s a load and this may the game Monty Williams ends up playing Ayton, McGee, and Biyombo if Ayton or McGee get in foul trouble.
#Suns #76ers – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“IT’S COLD IN PHILLY, BUT YOU KNOW WHAT, WE’RE GOING TO BRING THAT HEAT!!”
JaVale McGee.
#Suns take the floor looking to go 3-1 on road trip that ends tonight against #76ers. pic.twitter.com/Be3dnWoIHd – 6:56 PM
“IT’S COLD IN PHILLY, BUT YOU KNOW WHAT, WE’RE GOING TO BRING THAT HEAT!!”
JaVale McGee.
#Suns take the floor looking to go 3-1 on road trip that ends tonight against #76ers. pic.twitter.com/Be3dnWoIHd – 6:56 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Came to Philly for #Sixers vs #Suns tonight… trade deadline coming up this week…
#NBA #Sports #Business pic.twitter.com/OasF9gIjQf – 6:39 PM
Came to Philly for #Sixers vs #Suns tonight… trade deadline coming up this week…
#NBA #Sports #Business pic.twitter.com/OasF9gIjQf – 6:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchup appears to be on. Sixers are listing him among their probable starters for tonight – 6:34 PM
The Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchup appears to be on. Sixers are listing him among their probable starters for tonight – 6:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid tonight vs. Phoenix.
Thybulle returns after a game out with right shoulder soreness. – 6:32 PM
Sixers will start Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid tonight vs. Phoenix.
Thybulle returns after a game out with right shoulder soreness. – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will play tonight against the Suns. That should be a fun matchup with Devin Booker. – 6:32 PM
Sixers say Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will play tonight against the Suns. That should be a fun matchup with Devin Booker. – 6:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is. Joel Embiid.
#Suns conclude four-game road trip at Philadelphia with the challenge of handling the leading #NBA MVP candidate on second of back-to-back.
Deandre Ayton has the initial task, but #Suns need team effort to slow down Embiid. pic.twitter.com/QFKWZHiWm2 – 6:31 PM
There he is. Joel Embiid.
#Suns conclude four-game road trip at Philadelphia with the challenge of handling the leading #NBA MVP candidate on second of back-to-back.
Deandre Ayton has the initial task, but #Suns need team effort to slow down Embiid. pic.twitter.com/QFKWZHiWm2 – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/pilOjS0Jsw – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/pilOjS0Jsw – 6:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Monty Williams shared a snippet of this story during his pregame availability, but you can read more about his relationship with Joel Embiid (and Ben Simmons) in this story about his season as a Sixers assistant, which then propelled him to the Suns https://t.co/PnnsqHKqZW pic.twitter.com/s8m5fffrpn – 6:13 PM
Monty Williams shared a snippet of this story during his pregame availability, but you can read more about his relationship with Joel Embiid (and Ben Simmons) in this story about his season as a Sixers assistant, which then propelled him to the Suns https://t.co/PnnsqHKqZW pic.twitter.com/s8m5fffrpn – 6:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 random things that stood out from Suns’ convincing win in Chicago – https://t.co/p5k5jnusJ0 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/GuE76Blomz – 6:01 PM
5 random things that stood out from Suns’ convincing win in Chicago – https://t.co/p5k5jnusJ0 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/GuE76Blomz – 6:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.
This week’s free-to-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide, explains: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-memorable-… – 6:00 PM
If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.
This week’s free-to-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide, explains: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-memorable-… – 6:00 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild foxsports.com/stories/nba/da… – 5:46 PM
Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild foxsports.com/stories/nba/da… – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Why bring it up if it’s nothing there?” #Suns coach Monty Williams on how he approaches trade deadline, which is Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4fl6pQLaXH – 5:45 PM
“Why bring it up if it’s nothing there?” #Suns coach Monty Williams on how he approaches trade deadline, which is Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4fl6pQLaXH – 5:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nice contingent here watching Philly’s own Mikal Bridges warming up for Suns-Sixers. pic.twitter.com/AoifPD2xC9 – 5:43 PM
Nice contingent here watching Philly’s own Mikal Bridges warming up for Suns-Sixers. pic.twitter.com/AoifPD2xC9 – 5:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I told our guys this is a bought-in-team right here man.” #76ers coach Doc Rivers about #Suns pic.twitter.com/hSzWgEP5Of – 5:42 PM
“I told our guys this is a bought-in-team right here man.” #76ers coach Doc Rivers about #Suns pic.twitter.com/hSzWgEP5Of – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Suns coach Monty Williams on his final season as a player with Larry Brown’s #Sixers (2002-03) and winning a throwing contest with former teammate Allen Iverson: pic.twitter.com/JqRRC0lxGJ – 5:42 PM
#Suns coach Monty Williams on his final season as a player with Larry Brown’s #Sixers (2002-03) and winning a throwing contest with former teammate Allen Iverson: pic.twitter.com/JqRRC0lxGJ – 5:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he and Devin Booker watched defensive film on Matisse Thybulle this morning to prepare. Thybulle is questionable for tonight, but Monty says he’s one of the NBA’s elite on-ball defenders – 5:39 PM
Monty Williams said he and Devin Booker watched defensive film on Matisse Thybulle this morning to prepare. Thybulle is questionable for tonight, but Monty says he’s one of the NBA’s elite on-ball defenders – 5:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“I don’t want him trolling me, whatever that means.” — Monty Williams on Joel Embiid – 5:35 PM
“I don’t want him trolling me, whatever that means.” — Monty Williams on Joel Embiid – 5:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Suns coach Monty Williams on #Sixers star Joel Embiid: ‘We understand the challenges that Joel presents every night on so many levels.’ – 5:32 PM
#Suns coach Monty Williams on #Sixers star Joel Embiid: ‘We understand the challenges that Joel presents every night on so many levels.’ – 5:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
What makes Chris Paul so good? Doc Rivers and Andre Drummond explain what makes him who he is. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/doc… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM
What makes Chris Paul so good? Doc Rivers and Andre Drummond explain what makes him who he is. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/doc… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on closing speed being a big reason Matisse Thybulle is an elite defender: pic.twitter.com/l4cVYdm3Lh – 5:21 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on closing speed being a big reason Matisse Thybulle is an elite defender: pic.twitter.com/l4cVYdm3Lh – 5:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s been beating people with his brain for a long time” – Doc Rivers on Chris Paul – 5:17 PM
“He’s been beating people with his brain for a long time” – Doc Rivers on Chris Paul – 5:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Matisse Thybulle is working out and trying to give it a go tonight against Phoenix. He remains questionable. – 5:17 PM
Doc Rivers says Matisse Thybulle is working out and trying to give it a go tonight against Phoenix. He remains questionable. – 5:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Doc Rivers said Matisse Thybulle is out warming up and looked pretty good in shootaround, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not he’s playing tonight – 5:16 PM
Doc Rivers said Matisse Thybulle is out warming up and looked pretty good in shootaround, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not he’s playing tonight – 5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is a game time decision tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:16 PM
Matisse Thybulle is a game time decision tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points from post ups this season:
1. Joel Embiid, 377 points
2. Nikola Jokic, 235 points
The gap between Embiid and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 23rd. pic.twitter.com/8ABQb1xdPU – 4:55 PM
Points from post ups this season:
1. Joel Embiid, 377 points
2. Nikola Jokic, 235 points
The gap between Embiid and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 23rd. pic.twitter.com/8ABQb1xdPU – 4:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pregame jumpers from Matisse Thybulle, who’s officially questionable with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/rodiWwYVkr – 4:54 PM
Pregame jumpers from Matisse Thybulle, who’s officially questionable with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/rodiWwYVkr – 4:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Dance around the defender and get to the cup.
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Week pic.twitter.com/9QIGcmWHD1 – 4:39 PM
Dance around the defender and get to the cup.
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Week pic.twitter.com/9QIGcmWHD1 – 4:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Three hours until #Sixers face the #NBA-leading #Suns pic.twitter.com/0KgfJE3f1u – 4:11 PM
Three hours until #Sixers face the #NBA-leading #Suns pic.twitter.com/0KgfJE3f1u – 4:11 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Luka’s Feb. 4th baptism of Andre Drummond vs. his Top Shot Debut 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/0FrHJaIWOJ – 3:47 PM
Luka’s Feb. 4th baptism of Andre Drummond vs. his Top Shot Debut 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/0FrHJaIWOJ – 3:47 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Good point by @Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that Harden needs more shooters around him than the currently-healthy Nets can offer. Landry Shamet isn’t healthy himself these days & there were beyond-this-season aspects to it, but the Shamet-Carter swap has hurt BKN. – 3:37 PM
Good point by @Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that Harden needs more shooters around him than the currently-healthy Nets can offer. Landry Shamet isn’t healthy himself these days & there were beyond-this-season aspects to it, but the Shamet-Carter swap has hurt BKN. – 3:37 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to hop on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews to set the scene in Philly a little less than 48 hours before the trade deadline and ahead of tonight’s game between the Sixers and the league-leading Phoenix Suns. – 3:24 PM
About to hop on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews to set the scene in Philly a little less than 48 hours before the trade deadline and ahead of tonight’s game between the Sixers and the league-leading Phoenix Suns. – 3:24 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets’ stance changes soon
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets’ stance changes soon
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Suns fans – hear what Monty, James, and the players have to say about you!
For all PayPal SixthMan Members, it’s time to renew your memberships to secure your Playoff seat!
Renew by going to: https://t.co/NIqiO7XvRn pic.twitter.com/chL7pgFE2c – 2:51 PM
Suns fans – hear what Monty, James, and the players have to say about you!
For all PayPal SixthMan Members, it’s time to renew your memberships to secure your Playoff seat!
Renew by going to: https://t.co/NIqiO7XvRn pic.twitter.com/chL7pgFE2c – 2:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges talks guarding LeBron, Steph, Philadelphia childhood in ‘No Days Off’ (w/video) #Suns @WhistleSports azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:36 PM
Mikal Bridges talks guarding LeBron, Steph, Philadelphia childhood in ‘No Days Off’ (w/video) #Suns @WhistleSports azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No updates on #Suns injury report going into tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
Same five are out: Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (wrist), who didn’t make the trip, Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky III (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee). – 2:35 PM
No updates on #Suns injury report going into tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
Same five are out: Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (wrist), who didn’t make the trip, Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky III (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee). – 2:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On DA’s unstoppable hook, the latest chapter in mascot beef, Devin Booker’s first-quarter scoring barrage continuing in Chicago and more from last night: https://t.co/p5k5jnM3Ay pic.twitter.com/WnV06hY9FM – 2:09 PM
On DA’s unstoppable hook, the latest chapter in mascot beef, Devin Booker’s first-quarter scoring barrage continuing in Chicago and more from last night: https://t.co/p5k5jnM3Ay pic.twitter.com/WnV06hY9FM – 2:09 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Would Kings fans be as mad if they lost Tyrese but got Ben Simmons back? – 1:48 PM
Would Kings fans be as mad if they lost Tyrese but got Ben Simmons back? – 1:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
RE: Jaden Springer being on assignment in Delaware but not playing, believe the Sixers just submitted an update to the injury portal that he is out with left knee soreness – 1:46 PM
RE: Jaden Springer being on assignment in Delaware but not playing, believe the Sixers just submitted an update to the injury portal that he is out with left knee soreness – 1:46 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Tyrese Haliburton ranks in the top-6 in both total assists and steals this season.
He is 1 of 3 players to rank in the top-6 in both categories, along with Chris Paul and Dejounte Murray. – 1:41 PM
Tyrese Haliburton ranks in the top-6 in both total assists and steals this season.
He is 1 of 3 players to rank in the top-6 in both categories, along with Chris Paul and Dejounte Murray. – 1:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No changes to the Suns’ injury report for today’s game against the 76ers. Kaminsky, Nader, Payne, Saric and Shamet remain out. Devin Booker is not on it. Matisse Thybulle is questionable for Philly. – 1:35 PM
No changes to the Suns’ injury report for today’s game against the 76ers. Kaminsky, Nader, Payne, Saric and Shamet remain out. Devin Booker is not on it. Matisse Thybulle is questionable for Philly. – 1:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I really wish the Sixers were playing the Suns on almost any other night when *that* would be the headlining story. – 1:28 PM
I really wish the Sixers were playing the Suns on almost any other night when *that* would be the headlining story. – 1:28 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne on all things Ben Simmons/James Harden (fit both ways, likelihood of a deal, Harden’s legacy, much more), then @Tim Bontemps on LeVert trade, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Apple: apple.co/34q7VC3 – 1:28 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne on all things Ben Simmons/James Harden (fit both ways, likelihood of a deal, Harden’s legacy, much more), then @Tim Bontemps on LeVert trade, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Apple: apple.co/34q7VC3 – 1:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The latest NBA odds have the Warriors as the favorite followed by the Nets, Suns, Bucks and Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/Mixnauj3l5 – 1:20 PM
The latest NBA odds have the Warriors as the favorite followed by the Nets, Suns, Bucks and Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/Mixnauj3l5 – 1:20 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I have some theories about those Joel Embiid tweets. 👀👀👀
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… – 1:20 PM
I have some theories about those Joel Embiid tweets. 👀👀👀
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… – 1:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Would you do this trade if you’re the Rockets?
To PHI: Eric Gordon
To HOU: Danny Green ($10M expiring), Georges Niang ($3.5M next year), rookie Jaden Springer and a 2022 PHI first (likely in the 21-27 range) – 1:12 PM
Would you do this trade if you’re the Rockets?
To PHI: Eric Gordon
To HOU: Danny Green ($10M expiring), Georges Niang ($3.5M next year), rookie Jaden Springer and a 2022 PHI first (likely in the 21-27 range) – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andre Drummond knows firsthand how good the Suns are after last year’s playoff series with the Lakers. Here’s what he had to say about Chris Paul and Phoenix in general: pic.twitter.com/VR8iNL2KmM – 1:05 PM
Andre Drummond knows firsthand how good the Suns are after last year’s playoff series with the Lakers. Here’s what he had to say about Chris Paul and Phoenix in general: pic.twitter.com/VR8iNL2KmM – 1:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley had 30 points and 18 rebounds in a win over the Nets, surpassing 20,000 career points in the process.
Eleven days later, Barkley became the 10th player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/5vTbgZiUD3 – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley had 30 points and 18 rebounds in a win over the Nets, surpassing 20,000 career points in the process.
Eleven days later, Barkley became the 10th player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/5vTbgZiUD3 – 1:01 PM