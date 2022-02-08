Suns, Wolves among those interested in Thaddeus Young

More on this storyline
The Suns and Spurs had previous discussions centered around Jalen Smith, Dario Saric and second-round draft pick compensation for Young, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2022
Thaddeus Young isn’t a major trade domino, and the Spurs don’t like to do midseason deals, so he may end up on the buyout market instead. But teams will be calling about him, and San Antonio should act if there’s a draft asset on the table. -via The Athletic / December 30, 2021