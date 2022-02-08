Timberwolves vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-25) play against the Sacramento Kings (35-35) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 56, Sacramento Kings 48 (Q2 06:47)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle spoke with Buddy Hield right before his postgame comments, called him a baller and elite shooter.
He said Haliburton is “an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many, many ways.” And believes he’ll pair well with Malcolm Brogdon. – 10:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 15-4 run over the last 2:52 (11:27, 2nd quarter to 8:35, 2nd quarter) to take a 50-41 lead.
The Wolves bench is shooting 75% (12-16) from the field, including 87.5% (7-8) from deep so far tonight, outscoring the Kings bench 31-7. – 10:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Appears Jaylen Nowell is out of the rotation (unless he grabs one of those late sub in mid-2nd Q rotations).
An 11-man rotation just isn’t sustainable. And with the recent emergence of Jordan McLaughlin, it appears Finch is going with JMac over Nowell. – 10:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
T-Wolves have hit 10-for-17 from 3. Not sure that’s sustainable. The fact that the Kings are only down 9 is a surprising. – 10:47 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Maurice Harkless hobbled off the court and went straight to the locker room. – 10:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Moe Harkless just hurt his ankle it looks like. He just hobbled off to the tunnel immediately – 10:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Important to remember that this isn’t exactly a bare bones version of the Kings.
We were expecting no Fox. Yes, no Haliburton (huge). But Thompson didn’t play for them, and Hield wasn’t exactly helping them. – 10:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, we’re tied at 35.
Minnesota connects on 7 threes in the quarter, the 8th time this season with 7+ treys in a quarter.
The @Minnesota Timberwolves bench is outscoring the Kings’ reserves 18-3, led by McDaniels with 8 points and Beasley with 6. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied at 35-35 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 10 points. 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds for Fox in 9 minutes in his return. – 10:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of one quarter and the Wolves and shorthanded Kings are tied at 35. Much like with the Pistons the Wolves have to decide to take this seriously on the defensive end and they’ll win. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings jersey update:
Domantas Sabonis will wear No. 10
Justin Holiday takes No. 9
Jeremy Lamb is No. 26 – 10:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 2:21 left in the first quarter and the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 28-25.
Towns is leading the way with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, his second straight game with 10 points and 5 rebounds in the first quarter. – 10:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT dime
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
BIG MAC DUNK pic.twitter.com/YA8QKnYM5E – 10:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels has clearly been instructed to live in the dunker spot tonight – 10:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
professor @Damian Jones letting everyone know dunk class is in session 👨🏫 pic.twitter.com/GiTvAOMbtS – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Welcome to Sactown, Justin! 👑 pic.twitter.com/2nb4J5chG4 – 10:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Welcome to Sactown, Jeremy! 👑 pic.twitter.com/fmZzREAHva – 10:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson on Buddy Hield, who he was teammates with in NOLA: “He’s a cool guy. We joked around a lot. He’s very professional. He brings it every night. He’s a baller.”
Hield is averaging 14.4 points per game and has made 182 3s this season. #Pacers – 10:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Welcome to Sactown, Domantas! 👑 pic.twitter.com/NxmLdR8Gqw – 10:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
These are the kinds of games that make coaches nervous. Kings have no business being in this game tonight. And nothing to lose – 10:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Feeling like a game and opponent, given the Kings’ personnel, where playing drop makes a lot more sense for the Wolves.
This half-switching not rotating deal is leading to easy buckets, which is last thing you want to give a team that miiiight not be super locked-in tonight. – 10:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ready for that 3-point contest 😼 pic.twitter.com/qmeP65bd8d – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves lead the Kings in the early going 14-13. Kings starting 5 is not the trainwreck everyone might’ve thought coming into the night, but we’ll see what happens when the teams go into their benches. – 10:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings Acquire Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and 2023 Second-Round Draft Selection
📝➡️ https://t.co/UEWvld3VVy pic.twitter.com/8u5y2gSPZj – 10:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
WELCOME TO INDIANA, @Buddy Hield! 🔥
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YLAycaUa0s – 10:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle: “We feel that Tyrese Haliburton is an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many many ways.”
Haliburton averaged 14.3 pts, 7.4 asts and 3.9 rebs per game while shooting 45.7% overall and 41.7% on 3s for Sacramento this season. #Pacers – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones jumper starts the scoring. 2-0 Kings. Assist De’Aaron Fox. – 10:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Even if the new guys aren’t here yet, every game is crucial from here on out. Kings need to find a way to win one of these two matchups with the T-Wolves. – 10:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Early story/Notebook for tomorrow’s paper: Timberwolves Jarred Vanderbilt on playing through pain: ‘If it ain’t broke, it doesn’t faze me’ startribune.com/jarred-vanderb… – 10:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton will wear No. 0, Buddy Hield No. 24 and Tristan Thompson No. 11. #Pacers – 10:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers make the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton (and others trade) official, moments after Indiana lost 133-112 to ATL. – 9:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings officially announce the acquisition of Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday: pic.twitter.com/UIIwGoFzAm – 9:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Kings trade call with the NBA is complete, the deal is done.
Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson are officially Pacers. – 9:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have officially announced the trade for Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/KZCiwMiHgD – 9:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Pacers trade is official. pic.twitter.com/xMo3LZvE5g – 9:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
OFFICIAL: We have acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.
Learn more » https://t.co/mdUoSga2Ff pic.twitter.com/rChcc3BfC7 – 9:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
casual drip for tonight’s starter 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/SNowDsVlL3 – 9:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Looks like the Kings will have 11 in uniform: Fox, Mitchell, Ramsey, Barnes, Woodard, King, Harkless, Metu, Jones, Len and Queta. – 9:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Quinn Buckner, longtime TV analyst, on the Pacers-Kings trade:
“This trade, in its own way, needed to be done. I think for everybody, it needed to be done.”
Full details + reaction on fieldhousefiles.substack.com – 9:54 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Standing ovation for Ja Morant as he checks out of the game w/ 2 min left in 3rd qtr.
Morant goes to the bench with 30pts, 7reb, 5ast. – 9:52 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Click “like” if you went to YouTube to check out Tyrese Haliburton highlights for the first time today. @Indiana Pacers. – 9:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/x5rYRpGzjs – 9:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Falling behind 28-2 to the Celtics out of the gate, the Nets go on to drop their 9th straight game tonight.
Brooklyn (29-25) is now the 8th seed in the East. Depending on how games for MIN and DEN go tonight, Brooklyn’s draft pick could be tied for #16/#17. – 9:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Damian Jones – 9:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is playing and starting with Davion Mitchell tonight for the Kings. – 9:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starting five vs. T’Wolves: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Moe Harkless & Damian Jones – 9:35 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tonight’s starters:
Fox, Mitchell, Barnes, Harkless and Damian Jones – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Damian Jones – 9:34 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Let the Richaun Holmes trade machine screen shots begin. – 9:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is available tonight officially but Richaun Holmes a late scratch, will not play due to personal reasons. – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is available for tonight’s game vs. the Timberwolves.
Updated Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE
Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT – 9:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/BAUBd9oKNl – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE
Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) – OUT – 9:31 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
OK, Kings fans. It’s been 8 hours since the news broke.
How we feelin? Any different? Same? Better? Worse? – 9:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince and Naz Reid, who both got banged up last game, are out here for pregame warmups, and they are both available to play tonight, per Chris Finch. pic.twitter.com/0KgD5Rn9uL – 9:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the man can act, hoop, and dress 🐜 pic.twitter.com/7OxKQvQ9w3 – 9:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 8 of the 14 offensive rebounds for the Grizz.
under 2 min left in the 2nd qtr. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin has 34 assists and just one turnover over his last 11 games.
@davebenz asked Chris Finch what allows him to have that type of assist to turnover ratio. Finch joked it’s because “he’s low to the ground”. – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns participating in the 3-point contest:
“He’s one of the best in the league irrespective of position on the floor. At workouts and in practice, he’s easy to rebound for.” – 8:57 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet after the massive Pacers-Kings trade today:
-Sabonis, Holiday, Lamb out – Hield, Haliburton, Thompson in
-Updated trade exceptions (Hali into A Holiday TPE, Lamb creates big one)
-Updated bonuses (Hield’s are crazy confusing)
Pacers $1.1 mil shy of tax. pic.twitter.com/kbPlsPerf9 – 8:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
There’s the obvious commitment to De’Aaron Fox, but it goes a layer deeper.
McNair not only gave Fox max money, he traded away Haliburton, his first ever draft pick/move as a GM, to get Fox a star teammate that he’s never had.
Fox has to recognize and repay the significance. – 8:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch is often asked during road team pregame availabilities where Anthony Edwards has improved the most … his go-to answers are defense and three-point shooting. – 8:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said everyone who was questionable (Prince, Reid, Russell, Okogie and Beverley) is available. – 8:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves injury update for Tuesday night in Sacramento…
D’Angelo Russell IN
Patrick Beverley IN
Taurean Prince IN
Naz Reid IN
Josh Okogie IN
All five players were listed as questionable. – 8:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry that if De’Aaron Fox is playing, there is not a minutes restriction on him. – 8:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Terrific player. I think everybody’s seen it. Good young player. Got a bright future in the league.” — Alvin Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry called Tyrese Haliburton a “terrific young player.” He can’t talk about any potential trade until it’s finalized through the league. – 8:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, there is a good chance that De’Aaron Fox plays for the Kings tonight after missing the last eight games with a sore left foot. – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Alvin Gentry says “there’s a good chance” De’Aaron Fox will play tonight against the Timberwolves – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says he thinks De’Aaron Fox will play tonight. – 8:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the 1st quarter, the Hawks scored 40 points, on 16 FGM and 13 AST. It’s the second time this season Atlanta scored 40+ PTS on 16+ FGM and 13+ AST in a single quarter (11/26/21 at MEM). It’s only the second time in franchise history doing so in a 1st Q (2/27/2008 vs. SAC). – 8:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
All-Star Weekend just got even better 😼 pic.twitter.com/NBPRP68RI9 – 7:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
celtics gonna have the best net rating in the nba by the end of the month at this rate just off of this and the kings game – 7:53 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Juan Toscano-Anderson is set to become the fourth player in franchise history to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, joining Harrison Barnes (2014), Jason Richardson (2002-04) and Otis Smith (1988). pic.twitter.com/hgHkMWTL6r – 7:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One of the areas I’m most concerned after this Kings trade is half court offense.
Sabonis should ease things, but Haliburton ran the half court way better than Fox ever has in his career.
Fox and Sabonis need to figure it out quick if the Kings want any chance at the playoffs. – 7:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
📝 Breaking down the Tyrese Haliburton trade
📝 How can Tyrese Maxey’s game grow in Philly
#UpsideHigh with @J. Kyle Mann and @JonathanTjarks: open.spotify.com/episode/5Xp8tN… – 7:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest around the NBA, except the Kings/Pacers trade since this was recorded prior. Also my bad cause my recording equipment screwed up again first 20 minutes. I’ll resolve it by our next episode. @ringer @ringernba open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 7:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As much as Kings fans love Haliburton, I think Sabonis is going to excite this fanbase in a major way, quickly. Dude is a walking box score. – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Karl-Anthony Towns among the participants in the NBA 3-point contest. My recent Q&A with KAT, which included details about his work on his outside shot https://t.co/8XKgsopyRs pic.twitter.com/nCbwDiQa2F – 7:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. – 7:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
More @Desmond Bane at All-Star weekend.
No one has a better 3-point percentage since he was drafted in 2020 (min. 600 3PA). pic.twitter.com/hNYqfXbXIH – 7:28 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Two logjammed rosters, two very different approaches to resolve them. This is where we find the Kings and Pacers after their small-market blockbuster: theringer.com/nba/2022/2/8/2… – 7:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Sabonis’s first three stops: OKC (26), Indianapolis (22), Sacramento (19). He’s doing the small market circuit. He’s playing for the Spurs and Grizzlies before his career is done. – 7:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A reminder that there were many concerns about too much ownership influence in Sacramento when Monte McNair accepted — and Sachin Gupta backed out of — the Kings GM job. – 7:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Full thoughts on the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade.
The #Pacers get a budding star in exchange for a two-time All-Star and open the door for Myles Turner, assuming he remains past the trade deadline, to receive the spotlight he’s asked for. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good chance De’Aaron Fox returns to the lineup tonight vs. the Timberwolves, but if he is out again the Kings will have a backcourt rotation of: Davion Mitchell, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II. – 6:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 32 of the Kings Beat Podcast and a breakdown of the Kings Tyrese Haliburton/Domantas Sabonis blockbuster deal kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/breaking-kin… – 6:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deadline fun fact: there are only 10 combinations of teams that have never traded with one another.
– Hornets/Raptors
– Pelicans/Nuggets
– Magic/Pacers
– Grizzlies/Pacers
– Clippers/Spurs
– Lakers/Timberwolves
– Heat/Spurs
– Magic/Timberwolves
– Spurs/Pelicans
– Wizards/Raptors – 6:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Still blows my mind that the Kings fired Malone after going 11-13 to start the 14-15 season and they fired him in the middle of a stretch when Cousins was injured. 😂 wild stuff. – 6:29 PM
Jon Santiago @itsjonsantiago
“Are the Kings now in playoff contention after this trade?”
God their facial reactions cracked me up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IJoicS6oEr – 6:24 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Curious about Tyrese Haliburton’s pending Rising Stars Moment?
I can’t wait to see Hali go HAM in Indiana but until that reported deal is finalized we wanted to give him his flowers for the work he’s done in Sacto.
You’ll be seeing him rock those Fresh Threads soon enough… 👀 – 6:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🤔 Instant reaction to the Kings-Pacers trade
‘#RingerNBA Show’ with @Kevin O’Connor, @Seerat Sohi, and @Logan Murdock: open.spotify.com/episode/5F6bAd… – 6:15 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Thoughts on the Sac-Indy + NO/Port trades.
—Best Super Bowl Props w/ @TheCousinSal
—Million Dollar Super Bowl Picks w/ @PSchrags
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/GwcX6YIBFO pic.twitter.com/Dp7BZncxDR – 6:15 PM
New BS Podcast!
Tony East @TEastNBA
Podcast is up with @MillerTimePod – Domantas Sabonis has been traded for Tyrese Haliburton. 50 minutes of discussion on the move, all the pieces, and the new-look Pacers: https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/HfNNu4Q5f6 – 5:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
One minor update on the Kings-Pacers specifics: The second rounder that goes to Sacramento is 2023, protected 31-55, source says
theathletic.com/news/kings-fin… – 5:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Sabonis acquisition naturally brings Richaun Holmes’ future up.
Personally, big Holmes fan — but as a Wolves fit you have to consider:
– Would not be able to play next to Vando (spacing)
– Would cut into Vando/KAT minutes together
– What would SAC want other than McDaniels? pic.twitter.com/gQNnXkTgx1 – 5:22 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
There’s bona fide sense of shock around the league that Tyrese Haliburton was traded. Spoke w/3 executives, 4 coaches and a scout – none of whom realized Haliburton was even on the block. Just an incredible get for the #Pacers: Tyrese is a building block type of player/person. – 5:20 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
For the Kings-Pacers crowd…
News brief on the trade, with some analysis from me and @bkravitz – theathletic.com/news/kings-fin…
Trade Grades, from @talkhoops – theathletic.com/3118685/2022/0… – 5:17 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Still trying to process this trade. See you tonight at 6:30 on Kings PreGame Live. pic.twitter.com/7V43rCwvOx – 5:12 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Analysis of today’s Pacers/Kings deal with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
IND – gets a dynamic young playmaker with star potential (on a rookie scale contract) in Haliburton
SAC – adds a 2-time all star in Sabonis who’s an efficient scorer, elite rebounder and skilled passer pic.twitter.com/7qBDm1gkQO – 5:08 PM
Analysis of today’s Pacers/Kings deal with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The kings were so pissed that Zeke Cross was 23 years old that they traded Tyrese Haliburton – 5:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Whoa, I totally missed that the SAC deal also included Hield.
I now believe this to be the Kings front office: pic.twitter.com/68gY72zj1b – 5:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’d consider trading Richaun Holmes now if I were the Kings.
1) You avoid fit issues with Holmes and Sabonis.
2) You can slide Harrison Barnes to his more natural position at power forward.
3) There are deals to be had with Toronto or Charlotte. – 4:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I feel really bad for Sabonis.
There’s no reason to trust Sac until they prove that they’re a competent franchise and they just handed over Haliburton without creating any sort of bidding war…so not a great first step. – 4:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Tyrese Haliburton averages 1.2 points per pick-and-roll when the defense switches screens.
That’s first in the NBA, minimum 130 direct chances, per @SecondSpectrum.
Top 5:
1. Tyrese Haliburton
2. Darius Garland
3. Steph Curry
4. LaMelo Ball
5. Donovan Mitchell
Congrats Pacers! pic.twitter.com/amDgJAf01X – 4:46 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Sources: At least 4 teams – inc #Knicks, #Pacers, #Sixers and #Jazz – have reached out to the #Kings about De’Aaron Fox. Sac believes Fox is a valuable asset and future perennial All-Star. After trading Tyrese Haliburton, I’m told a deal involving Swipa is “highly unlikely.” – 4:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
As #Kings remake their team, Harrison Barnes is for sale. And #Knicks have inquired as Fox falls off market #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/08/nba… – 4:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The Sixers are in a game of cat and mouse with the Nets. Morey would like to get a deal done with BK before Thursday. He’s passed on deals with the Kings, Pacers, and Blazers. Safe to say if they can’t get it done with BK, Ben will be a Sixer for the rest of the season. – 4:37 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyrese Haliburton contract analysis
Contract: $4M
Real-Time: $29.1M
@profitxai pic.twitter.com/5GAd5nNlWR – 4:32 PM
Tyrese Haliburton contract analysis
Contract: $4M
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Brad Stevens has made a push for #TWolves’ wing Malik Beasley because he wants another defensive weapon on the perimeter. Beasley’s just 25 years old + a career 38% 3-point shooter. With Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown’s shotmaking, Beasley would get tons of open looks w/the #Celtics. – 4:29 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Domantas Sabonis will be the first All-Star to suit up for the Kings since Zach Randolph in 2018. The last King to make the All-Star Game was DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. – 4:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Audio version of my trade reaction Locked On Kings pod is out! Video version coming in 30 minutes.
I am about to hop on ESPN 1320 with DLo & KC in just a minute. – 4:07 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
What is the reaction around the league to the Pacers-Kings trade?
@Adrian Wojnarowski joins NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/zBGDtJWfHe – 4:02 PM
