Wizards assistant Mike Batiste goes after fan in the stands following loss to Miami

Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste went into the stands to go after a fan at the end of his team’s 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night. It was Washington’s eighth loss in nine games. Batiste, who was sitting in the second row and behind his team’s players, started to make his way towards a fan a few rows behind the Wizards bench. Batiste was held back by some Wizards players, including Montrezl Harrell and Thomas Bryant.
Source: Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
In the closing minute of their blowout loss to the Heat, the eighth loss in nine games for the Wizards, frustrations boiled over as Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste left his seat on the bench to approach a heckling fan in the stands.W Batiste didn’t make it far, as Wizards centers Montrezl Harrell and Thomas Bryant rushed over to intervene. There was no physical contact between any member of the Wizards and a fan before Harrell ushered Batiste down the tunnel and into the locker room. “I was kind of at the scorers’ table, so I turned around after I think it kind of began,” head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “To my understanding, a fan or several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that. I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. Either way, you have to take the high road.” -via NBC Sports / February 8, 2022
