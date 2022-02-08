Wolves willing to trade Malik Beasley for a first-round pick?

According to several rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype, there’s a belief that including a first-round pick in a trade offer could pry Malik Beasley from Minnesota.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“We feel like we’re the best bench in the league.”
Malik Beasley and the reserves are right on time for the streaking Timberwolves theathletic.com/3114964/2022/0… – 2:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Malik Beasley on the team struggling in these last two wins: “I was telling somebody today, honestly, that last year we probably would have lost these two games. … We’d rather have bad wins than bad losses. So it feels good to get those wins.” – 6:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley: “We feel like we have the best bench in the league… Everybody eats.” – 6:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley has made 16 of his last 35 3-point attempts (46%). That comes in 4+ games, currently his past 104 minutes of play. High volume. – 4:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Minnesota is 5-5 from 3 in the second quarter so far. Malik Beasley has three of them. Wolves are up 41-34, and have outscored Detroit 17-8 in this quarter. – 4:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Malik Beasley is 3-5 from deep. He’s been shooting the ball really well of late. Finch says they’ve worked with him to get a little more arc into his shot. Seems to be working. – 4:14 PM
More on this storyline
“Minnesota definitely trying to trade for Marcus Smart. But, unless they include a first-round pick or Jaden McDaniels in addition to Malik Beasley, [a deal] most likely doesn’t get done.” – @DWolfsonKSTP on @SKORNorth -via Twitter / February 7, 2022
Boston explored a deal that would send Josh Richardson and one of either Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith to Minnesota for Malik Beasley, but Minnesota was not interested at the time as they sought to maintain flexibility for bigger moves at the deadline, sources told both myself and The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022
Before Patrick Beverley reaches free agency, Minnesota is exploring trade avenues involving its veteran point guard in addition to the Timberwolves’ conversations regarding Malik Beasley. Marcus Smart has been mentioned as a recent target for Minnesota who would fill Beverley’s integral role in the Wolves’ starting lineup. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022