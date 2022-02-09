Bradley Beal discussed future with Wizards bosses on Monday

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal — who’ll undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist — and his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports met with owner Ted Leonsis and general manager Tommy Sheppard on Monday to discuss the three-time All-Star’s future and the franchise’s plans for constructing a roster, sources told ESPN.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal’s season-ending wrist injury could change everything for the Wizards; both their short-term plans and, ultimately, the trajectory of the franchise. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Bradley Beal is undergoing season-ending surgery on his wrist. A closer look at what that and what #Celtics do at trade deadline could indicate about a potential offseason pursuit of the Wizards guard masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:56 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about what’s next for Bradley Beal and the Wizards after his wrist surgery: es.pn/3B4Rozm (ESPN+) – 7:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick-analysis piece from @TheAthletic on Bradley Beal preparing to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist.
theathletic.com/news/wizards-s… – 6:02 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I covered the Wizards through some rough times & know the franchise can’t divorce itself from drama. But this Bradley Beal situation is one of the dicier ones I’ve seen. Team has little hope. He was having a down year. Now it’s over & he either walks or gets $240M this summer 😬 – 5:59 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Given his season is over and Beal can opt out this summer, it’s possible he’s played his last game for the Wizards. His statement today, though, ends with this:
“I look forward to coming back at 100% & continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.” – 5:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards star Bradley Beal undergoing season-ending surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/wiz… – 5:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Brad Beal on season-ending wrist injury, “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.” #DCAboveAll – 5:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”
– Bradley Beal – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) In a statement released by the team, Bradley Beal said: “Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve. … – 5:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the remainder of the season. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:19 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Wizards confirm Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery. “Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said. pic.twitter.com/vtNA9shPnJ – 5:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here is the play when Bradley Beal suffered his season-ending left wrist injury. He tried to take a charge against the Grizzlies and came down on his left hand. pic.twitter.com/tFMmetfWAx – 5:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Bradley Beal done for the year, and the Wizards having lost 8 of 9, you have to think this alters their plans at the deadline and their expectations for the rest of the season. Either fight for a playoff spot w/o him, or perhaps more realistically hope for luck in lottery. – 5:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Live-look at Nuggets fans that have held TIGHT to the Bradley Beal to Denver news for AWHILE now. pic.twitter.com/NkGicAsrmZ – 5:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards’ Bradley Beal to undergo season ending surgery sportando.basketball/en/wizards-bra… – 5:00 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Can confirm Bradley Beal will undergo season ending wrist surgery. First reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski – 4:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards and wrist injuries 😭
Salt in the wound is Bradley Beal trying to take a charge when down 20+ – 4:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Assuming the Beal injury eliminates the Wizards from playoff contention, the final two spots in the play-in tournament may come down to Hornets, Wizards and Knicks.
Knicks currently trail 9th-place Charlotte by 3.5 games and the 10-seed Hawks by 1.5 games pic.twitter.com/b7tdw6C5dQ – 4:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bradley Beal plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/qnjSktqFm9 – 4:55 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards guard Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Wizards star Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. – 4:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, sources tell ESPN. – 4:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Evaluations continue on Bradley Beal’s left wrist, league sources say. The Wizards are hopeful they can rule out surgery; sources say various treatment options on the sprained ligament are being considered. He misses his fifth game in a row tonight.
More: https://t.co/Q3CeeJMPhL pic.twitter.com/05GC9xVdBZ – 2:08 PM
Two sources told Action Network that Bradley Beal’s interest in being relocated has cooled even further. There was some thought that if the Wizards’ season went sideways he might ask out, but the Wizards have stabilized after a hot start and big downturn. There’s a belief that Beal is focused on maximizing his next contract which is easiest in Washington. -via Action Network / January 19, 2022
Bradley Beal is one of the most high-profile players projected to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Will Beal sign another lucrative extension with the Washington Wizards or take his talents elsewhere to chase a championship? Appearing on Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes podcast, Posted Up with Haynes, Beal mentioned that every option is currently on the table for the next step of his career. -via basketballnews.com / December 8, 2021