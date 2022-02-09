Bulls vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (33-21) play against the Charlotte Hornets (27-27) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022
Chicago Bulls 28, Charlotte Hornets 26 (Q1 00:19)
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Current Bulls lineup late first quarter at Charlotte: Matt Thomas, Malcolm Hill, Troy Brown Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Tony Bradley. – 8:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another first quarter frustration timeout for Billy Donovan as the Bulls continue their off-ball rotational struggles on the defensive end.
Big improvement so far for the offense — 7 assists already on the first 9 baskets — to keep things level. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This Hornets-Bulls matchup is a gorgeous uniform game. I’m not normally big on home teams wearing road jerseys, but this really pops. – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Great playmaking and ball movement to find Zach for the triple!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/lr6d6JQTNf – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have 7 assists on 8 FGs already after recording only 7 assists entire first half vs. Suns. – 8:02 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls player movement and ball movement looks significantly better so far tonight than it did two nights ago against Phoenix. – 8:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Cash out @LaMelo Ball 👌💰
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ldyOiapteN – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
💥 KELLY 💥
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/MBIdak0n7a – 7:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte makes this look so casual.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/XCspHeQwmM – 7:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White strong defensive sequence on LaMelo Ball on opening possession. Forces jump ball. – 7:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
📍 Charlotte
If the cheers during player intros are any indication, there’s a strong showing of Bulls fans in the stands tonight. pic.twitter.com/xMt6qU1fGF – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
When someone suggests doing something other than watching Hornets basketball tonight 👇
🆚: @Chicago Bulls
📺: @HornetsOnBally
📻: @wfnz pic.twitter.com/REwEncB0wp – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s some pictures of me standing awkwardly in front of some cool stuff in Philly and Chicago.
I love my job pic.twitter.com/4220GAJFKY – 7:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s Kobe’s for tonight. 👀
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/4m14DccNWn – 7:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s Starting 5 ⤵️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Pd41BUSqB7 – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby’s back in the starting lineup.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/gLmgzU8nEr – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our guys are here. Are you?!
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WBqm3jGaS4 – 6:54 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego mentioned JT Thor and Nick Richards as players they will probably have to count on tonight against the Bulls. Kai Jones has to be ready, too, he said. #Hornets are thin. pic.twitter.com/kkdRxltl52 – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
James Bouknight (R Wrist Sprain) is doubtful.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ftBlxmTjMN – 6:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said that Ayo Dosunmu was checked after 76ers game and was cleared medically. Started showing concussion symptoms the morning after the Suns’ game. He’s in league’s protocol until he clears all tests. – 6:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Sounds like we can expect a lot of double teams tonight against the Bulls, also expect some zone, Borrego is wanting to mix it up to try and force DeRozan/LaVine/Vooch to be uncomfortable – 6:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Time to work in Charlotte! 💪
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/njbFDupM1s – 6:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re live at the Hive with Coach! 🎙 #CHIvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:50 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Coming off the bench the next two games for @Jason1Goff. Hosting Bulls Pre and Post with @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 at 6pm CT.
Bulls and Hornets at 6:30 on @NBCSChicago! – 5:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Bucks, Bulls and Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing Dennis Schroder.
However, a recent report suggests that the Celtics may keep Schroder and find a different way to get under the luxury tax: basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mason Plumlee is shooting 34.3% from the free throw line this season.
Only one player has shot worse in an entire season — Ben Wallace (33.6% in 2000-01).
(Submitted by @embreyNBA) pic.twitter.com/SayM9cGvlQ – 4:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tim Duncan has more wins (regular season and playoffs) than 5 franchises.
1,158 — Tim Duncan
1,134 — Hornets
1,066 — Raptors
1,050 — Timberwolves
932 — Grizzlies
746 — Pelicans
(Submitted by @srtgoinfast) pic.twitter.com/0WS2Qc8Lsq – 4:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who remembers this shot?
Back in Charlotte tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHLE9VmrE4 – 4:16 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine will compete in the 3-Point Contest for the third time. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/zac… – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Vol. 4 of our Hive 75 NFT series featuring Dell Curry & @Muggsy Bogues sold out in minutes! 🙌 Collect all 8 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale!
Get Vol. 5 at tonight’s game vs CHI. You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs here: https://t.co/qHY5mw62R3 pic.twitter.com/WVw2Qoya80 – 3:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls don’t have a plethora of options ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. But the front office has demonstrated a willingness to take big swings in a never-ending quest to improve the roster.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 2:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dame/Blazers gotta believe they are getting one of Harden, Beal or LaVine, right? – 2:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Vernon Carey Jr. to the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/g8CeO5Dvyr – 2:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Twenty-five years ago, the single-greatest collection of basketball talent ever assembled was brought together for NBA All-Star Weekend. And when the long evening of competition and pageantry finally ended, the spotlight was shining on Glen Rice.”
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White hasn’t landed in any rumors in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline. But he also represents one of the Bulls’ biggest assets.
Talked to White about this: “I think I’ll be here.”
More here for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:52 PM
Coby White hasn’t landed in any rumors in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline. But he also represents one of the Bulls’ biggest assets.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu has been taking part in the players’ group text, so players are under impression he’s doing OK. He entered the league’s concussion protocol on Tuesday. Billy Donovan will address his status in his pregame media session. – 1:40 PM
