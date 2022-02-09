Clippers guard Jay Scrubb done for the season

Law Murray: LA Clippers two-way guard Jay Scrubb (turf toe, right foot) will have season-ending surgery, a source tells @TheAthletic.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jay Scrubb underwent season-ending surgery to repair the plantar plate in his right foot for the turf toe injury he suffered. – 7:12 PM
Jay Scrubb underwent season-ending surgery to repair the plantar plate in his right foot for the turf toe injury he suffered. – 7:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially announce Jay Scrubb season-ending surgery.
Scrubb should be ready to play this summer. pic.twitter.com/2AeiNeKehu – 7:02 PM
Clippers officially announce Jay Scrubb season-ending surgery.
Scrubb should be ready to play this summer. pic.twitter.com/2AeiNeKehu – 7:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers two-way G Jay Scrubb will miss the remainder of the season, a source told @latimessports, after Scrubb underwent surgery today in New York to repair the plantar plate in his right foot. @Law Murray was first on surgery news. – 6:38 PM
Clippers two-way G Jay Scrubb will miss the remainder of the season, a source told @latimessports, after Scrubb underwent surgery today in New York to repair the plantar plate in his right foot. @Law Murray was first on surgery news. – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers two-way guard Jay Scrubb (turf toe, right foot) will have season-ending surgery, a source tells @TheAthletic. – 6:19 PM
LA Clippers two-way guard Jay Scrubb (turf toe, right foot) will have season-ending surgery, a source tells @TheAthletic. – 6:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s pregame chat in Memphis:
— Transition defense was the focus at shootaround.
— Plays coy with naming starters
— Jay Scrubb’s “feeling pretty good” despite turf toe. – 6:33 PM
Ty Lue’s pregame chat in Memphis:
— Transition defense was the focus at shootaround.
— Plays coy with naming starters
— Jay Scrubb’s “feeling pretty good” despite turf toe. – 6:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jay Scrubb (turf toe) is in Brooklyn getting a second opinion according to Tyronn Lue. – 12:17 PM
Jay Scrubb (turf toe) is in Brooklyn getting a second opinion according to Tyronn Lue. – 12:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tomorrow in Memphis, the Clippers say that PG, Kawhi, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb (right great toe sprain) are all out. – 6:22 PM
Tomorrow in Memphis, the Clippers say that PG, Kawhi, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb (right great toe sprain) are all out. – 6:22 PM
More on this storyline
Mirjam Swanson: The Clippers make it official in a news release: Jay Scrubb’s season is done. “Clippers guard Jay Scrubb suffered a turf toe injury and underwent surgery today in New York to repair the plantar plate in his right foot. He will miss the remainder of the season.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / February 9, 2022