Daily statistical milestones: Trevor Ariza moves past Hersey Hawkins and more

By HoopsHype |
February 9, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Trevor Ariza No. 29 in steals now
Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,624 steals. He’s now 14 away from Gus Williams
Anthony Davis No. 44 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Erick Dampier with 1,399 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Mark West
Jrue Holiday No. 63 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kenny Anderson with 5,204 assists. He’s now 13 away from Norm Van Lier
Al Horford No. 82 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Al Jefferson with 1,095 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Hassan Whiteside
Al Horford No. 83 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 7,593 rebounds. He’s now 33 away from Clyde Lee
Kemba Walker No. 127 in assists now
Moved ahead of Micheal Ray Richardson with 3,903 assists. He’s now 13 away from Ron Harper
Reggie Jackson No. 165 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 904 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Rasual Butler
Anthony Davis No. 171 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 6,116 rebounds. He’s now tied with Andrew Bogut
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 190 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of George Johnson and Garfield Heard with 5,890 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Blake Griffin
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 191 in points now
Moved ahead of Peja Stojakovic, Billy Cunningham and Orlando Woolridge with 13,662 points. He’s now 22 away from Thaddeus Young
Andre Drummond No. 197 in steals now
Moved ahead of Damon Stoudamire, Mike Woodson, John Starks and Jim Paxson with 954 steals. He’s now 1 away from Brent Barry
Patrick Beverley No. 198 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 797 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Matt Bonner
Will Barton No. 204 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Jones with 780 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Martell Webster
Jrue Holiday No. 208 in points now
Moved ahead of Kevin Johnson with 13,130 points. He’s now 68 away from Corey Maggette
Nikola Jokic No. 211 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dolph Schayes with 3,073 assists. He’s now 5 away from Darnell Valentine
Marcus Smart No. 212 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tracy Murray
Al Horford No. 212 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dolph Schayes with 3,073 assists. He’s now 2 away from Nikola Jokic
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 221 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc
Reggie Jackson No. 242 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mark Aguirre with 2,873 assists. He’s now 19 away from Brent Barry and Carl Braun
Gary Harris No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus, Carlos Delfino and Danny Ferry with 681 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Garrett Temple
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
Anthony Davis throws out the “nobody is gonna feel sorry for us” cliche. Honestly, it’s gotten so bad, I’m not even sure that’s true anymore. AK – 1:22 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Stop me if you heard this one before … Lakers cut a 30 point deficit down to 10 but still lose, 131-116 to MIL. LeBron 27p on 11-of-19 8a; AD 22p on 8-of-10 9r 3b; Monk 20p 5a; Stanley 16p 6r; Reaves 10p; Westbrook 10p 10r. Giannis 44p on 17-of-20 14r 8a. – 12:33 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Lakers dismantled by the Bucks, 131-116.
LeBron with 27 points, AD with 22. Giannis lays a 44-burger on the Lakers. Milwaukee shot 15 threes.
Russell Westbrook did not play a minute of the fourth quarter. – 12:33 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis is 8 for 10 tonight. Against teams like this, Lakers have to figure out, among other things, how to get him more looks. – 12:28 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
— 6 turnovers were Reggie Jackson’s most since Dec. 8.
— MEM’s 78 pts in paint most allowed by LAC this season.
— MEM’s 24 second-chance points most allowed by LAC since Jan. 17.
— First time LAC has allowed 20+ transition points in consecutive games since Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. – 12:24 AM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
The transformation over the last few seasons for Giannis is being a purely physically overwhelming force to an unstoppable force who will also dissect every part of a defense to get what he wants. He’s utterly toyed with the Lakers tonight. At 27, he’s just entering his prime. – 12:12 AM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Well, this could make the final 8:09 interesting if Mike Budenholzer loses his challenge of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul.
Khris Middleton has four fouls, too. – 12:12 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
For all the dominance Giannis has shown in recent seasons, it appears like he’s just getting started with sustaining this type of play for a while – 12:08 AM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
After a couple buckets to start the fourth quarter, including a monster two-hand alley-oop slam, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably done for the night.
He put up 35/11/8 in 28 minutes. Bucks up, 115-92, with 9:39 left. – 12:05 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
A faint spark as the Lakers might have been stirring at the top of this quarter was snuffed by back-to-back Giannis dunks. He’s no longer perfect from the field, but he’s got 35 points, 8 assists and 11 rebounds. – 12:02 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Third quarter: Bucks 109, Lakers 85
LeBron James has 19 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. The Lakers have been outscored and allowed 30-plus points in each quarter. – 11:59 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Lakers call timeout after Bucks extend a 99-69 lead with 6:05 left in the 3rd Q. Westbrook had made a good pass to Ariza, who missed the open shot. But Westbrook trudged back on defense, and Bucks had an open 3 – 11:39 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Bucks 78, Lakers 56
The first half was worse than the score indicates. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 13 points and 5 assists. AD has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 44 points on 16-of-21 shooting. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL trail 78-56 going into the half, with the Bucks efficient shooting from inside (32 paint points) and out (9 of 16 3’s) the story of the half. LAL were also -5 in the TO battle (9-5).
Giannis had 23, 6 and 5 (8 of 8 FG’s), and LeBron 13, 5 and 3. – 11:09 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Lakers are getting dominated in their own building by the Bucks. Milwaukee is up 78-56 at the half. Giannis has 23 pts on 8-for-8 shooting already. Middleton has 21 on 8-for-13. – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Just your average 78-point half for the Milwaukee Bucks, who shot 68.2% to start this thing, including 9 for 16 on threes. Giannis hasn’t missed, and the Lakers trail by 22 at the break. – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron reverse dunks on Giannis, then points at the official wanting a foul for the contact. Immediate tech. – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
LeBron James got T’d up. He’s been frustrated he hasn’t gotten calls after he’s attacked the basket all game. And LeBron let loose after Giannis wasn’t called for a foul. – 11:06 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 8-for-8 from the field with 20 points.
And he just got Anthony Davis on a 3-point pump fake. – 11:02 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Giannis still hasn’t missed with two minutes to halftime. 7 for 7, and he just knocked down a 3-pointer in AD’s face. – 10:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson, minus his usual broad smile: “We understand what Memphis is about — they’re a tough, blue-collar team… when we play teams like this we understand we have to come out with a better mentality.” – 10:46 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Giannis is 5 for 5, and Khris Middleton is 7 for 11. Great early showing by Milwaukee’s best guys. – 10:43 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 38-24. Antetokounmpo with 13/5. Middleton with 11/2.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 135.7
DefRtg: 82.8
Net Rtg: +52.9
ORB%: 10.0%
DRB%: 75.0% – 10:34 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Antetokounmpo is not happy. He had already blocked Davis and Westbrook. That would have been the third member of the Lakers’ big 3, but they called a foul and LeBron James will head to the line.
Bucks up, 17-12, with 6:55 left in the first quarter. – 10:14 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza ranks 32nd in NBA history in 3-pointers made, with 1,602, including one of LAL’s 4 to start this game, now tied at 12.
LeBron, meanwhile, ranks 11th with 2,083, including 2 tonight. – 10:13 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
Giannis with the poke away and then emphatic swat on AD as he tried to isolate and shoot a jumper. I audibly cracked up laughing at that sequence. – 10:10 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Russell Westbrook’s layup on one end and Khris Middleton dribbles the length of the floor for tonight’s first bucket. – 10:06 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
Bones Hyland really just stared down Kemba Walker, banged a 3-pointer and pointed at him. Maybe even colder than if Bones had caught a body. – 9:56 PM
Stefan Bondy
@SBondyNYDN
Bones Hyland sent Kemba Walker to the floor with a stepback, buried a 3-pointer and pointed at Kemba.
Disrespectful. – 9:56 PM
Steve Popper
@StevePopper
Kemba gets a forearm from Bones Hyland, tries for the offensive foul call. No call. While he’s sitting on the floor Hyland drains the 3 – and points to him. And it’s 66-43. – 9:55 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 126-91. Six straight wins.
Brown – 22/9/7
Smart – 22 points
Tatum – 19/5/4
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks
Horford – 9/5/7
Celtics – 54.9% shooting
Celtics – 32 assists
Carter – 21 points
Johnson – 17 points
Thomas – 17 points
Nets – 38.4% shooting – 9:44 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.
Starters vs. Bucks:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson took a shot to the face, and no one is happy about that… Clippers had to burn a timeout because there was no foul, and Taylor Jenkins was wondering where the travel was.
Memphis up 75-61 with 9:38 left in third quarter. – 9:30 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson falls to the court and looks to be holding his hand near his eye. Certainly was holding his face. Then he gets up and walks to the bench. – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich nearing the record for most NBA wins, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on whether his longevity & success can ever be done again. Bud: “It’s happening here in Milwaukee. Tonight, I got a 20-year contract. Giannis is going to play for 20. It’s over.” – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 97-71 after three
Brown – 22/9/7
Smart – 22 points
Tatum – 19/5/4
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks
Horford – 9/5/7
Celtics – 55.9% shooting
Carter – 18 points
Johnson – 15 points
Duke – 11 points
Nets – 40% shooting
Nets – 13 turnovers – 9:13 PM
Drew Hill
@DrewHill_DM
Good news: Ja Morant is blowing by Reggie Jackson repeatedly.
Bad news: Grizz have just one stop on defense – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-16 after one
Brown – 12 points
Tatum – 7 points
Horford – 7 points
Celtics – 28-2 run to open game
Celtics – 62.5% shooting
Johnson – 6 points
Carter – 6 points
Nets – 28% shooting
Nets – 6 turnovers – 8:04 PM
Clay Bailey
@claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies and Clippers.
LAC: Batum, Marcus Sr., Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell.
GRIZZ: Jaren Jackson Jr. Adams, Ziaire Williams, Bane and Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:54 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown with a couple of nice passes over the top to Horford and Rob Williams. Add an and-1 and he’s the primary instigator of a 9-0 run to start the game – 7:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Tonight
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Blake Griffin
Kessler Edwards
DeAndre Bembry
Bruce Brown
Patty Mills – 7:22 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin
OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz
– 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
One of the things that tend to get overlooked about the #76ers
is Andre Drummond.
He’s not Joel Embiid, but he’s a load and this may the game Monty Williams ends up playing Ayton, McGee, and Biyombo if Ayton or McGee get in foul trouble.
#Suns #76ers
– 7:02 PM
Jason Calmes
@BourbonStShots
One of the things that I think was always true of this franchise post-AD: they had tons of young players. Hard to win like that. FO is pushing its chips to the center of the table, so now is the time to judge based on results, whether good or bad. No more excuses either way. -MP – 4:45 PM