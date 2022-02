Damian Lillard on CJ McCollum trade: We both knew that this point would be coming

What are your thoughts now that the trade sending CJ McCollum, a player who you’ve spent so much time with on and off the court, to New Orleans has been finalized? Where is your head at with that great partnership you two have had all these years now coming to an end? Damian Lillard: This is something that me and C, we talked about it over the years, like, this being a possibility. I would say in the last three years it was always something where me and him would talk and he would be like “You know, I might be out of here,” just loosely saying stuff like that and I’d be like “Nah, I don’t think so.” But as time went on we both knew that it’s going to come a point where we might not be a backcourt anymore, whether that was him getting traded or me getting traded. You just never know where teams are, we don’t know as players all the time.Source: Casey Holdahl @ NBA.com