Dario Saric not returning in 2021-22

Kellan Olson: We presumed but never got confirmation/heard until today from Suns GM James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo that Dario Saric is out for the year. He was rattling off the current list of injured players and included that.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns vs. #Bucks injury report:
Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) OUT – 6:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s Finals rematch against the Bucks remains the same. No Payne, Shamet, Kaminsky, Nader or Saric – 6:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No new additions or changes to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Cam Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet are all out. – 6:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We presumed but never got confirmation/heard until today from Suns GM James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo that Dario Saric is out for the year. He was rattling off the current list of injured players and included that. – 6:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No updates on #Suns injury report going into tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
Same five are out: Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (wrist), who didn’t make the trip, Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky III (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee). – 2:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No changes to the Suns’ injury report for today’s game against the 76ers. Kaminsky, Nader, Payne, Saric and Shamet remain out. Devin Booker is not on it. Matisse Thybulle is questionable for Philly. – 1:35 PM
