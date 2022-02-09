Darius Garland back for Cavs

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs shoot 64% from 3pt – Spurs, 17% – lead SAS, 57-48, in Caris LeVert’s CLE debut; FTs: CLE, 12-17, SAS, 3-5; pts in paint: CLE, 20, SAS, 32; Garland, 14pts, 6-9FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 4asst; Mobley, 12pts, 4-9FG, 5reb; Cedi, 8pts, 2-2 3ptFG; LeVert, 7pts, 2-7FG; Allen, team-hi 7reb. pic.twitter.com/ecV2BxJKuf8:06 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Cavs 57, Spurs 48: Garland 14p (6-9 FG) 2r 4a, Mobley 12p 5r 1blk. Allen 4p 7r, LeVert 7p 1r 1a. Keldon Johnson 16p for Spurs, Murray 8p 4r 5a. Spurs 3 of 17 from deep, Cavs 7 of 11. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Spurs not named Keldon Johnson (3-5) went 0-12 from 3-point range in the first half. That won’t get it done. Meanwhile, #Cavs were 7-11 from deep. Darius Garland looks like … Darius Garland. – 8:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs lead the Spurs 57-48. They outscored the Spurs 28-18 in the second quarter.
Darius Garland up to 14 points and 4 assists. Evan Mobley has 12 points and 5 rebounds.
Cavs shot 19 of 41 (46.3%) from the field and 7 of 11 (63.6%) from 3. – 8:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland up to 10 points on 4 of 6 field goals (2 of 2 from deep) – 7:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Spurs 30, #Cavs 29. Mobley 8p 3r 1blk, Okoro 7p, Garland 5p 2a, LeVert 2p 1a in 7 minutes. Murray 8p 3r 1a for Spurs. – 7:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen has to be pleased with Darius Garland’s return. Gets an alley-oop slam. – 7:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs lineup vs. #Spurs: Wade, Mobley, Allen, Okoro, Garland. All-Star Garland back after missing four games (sore lower back) – 6:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is in tonight. He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup, I’m told. Also, Brandon Goodwin (illness) is available. – 6:10 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update:
After missing 4 games with lower back soreness, Darius Garland WILL play tonight. – 6:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is going through a pregame workout out in the floor. – 6:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (back soreness) is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Spurs.
Lauri Markkanen (ankle sprain) is out. – 12:25 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: #Cavs Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen will team in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal9:08 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Cavs are favored by 6.5 tonight against the Spurs.
The Spurs haven’t played since Friday.
The Cavs are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Spurs are 4-6 in their last 10.
Garland is questionable
Markkanen, Sexton – OUT – 7:52 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen will team in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Team #Cavs of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley participating in the Skills Challenge at #NBAAllStar7:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Team #Cavs, consisting of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, will compete in the Skills Challenge Saturday night of All-Star weekend. – 7:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Team #Cavs will compete in the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday Night. Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland. Evan Mobley. There’s a new format this year. – 7:29 PM

More on this storyline

Marla Ridenour: #Cavs guard Darius Garland listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against #Pacers after sitting out the previous three with lower back soreness. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / February 5, 2022

