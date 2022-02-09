Darius Garland back for Cavs

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland is in tonight. He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup, I’m told. Also, Brandon Goodwin (illness) is available.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs shoot 64% from 3pt – Spurs, 17% – lead SAS, 57-48, in Caris LeVert’s CLE debut; FTs: CLE, 12-17, SAS, 3-5; pts in paint: CLE, 20, SAS, 32; Garland, 14pts, 6-9FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 4asst; Mobley, 12pts, 4-9FG, 5reb; Cedi, 8pts, 2-2 3ptFG; LeVert, 7pts, 2-7FG; Allen, team-hi 7reb. pic.twitter.com/ecV2BxJKuf – 8:06 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Cavs 57, Spurs 48: Garland 14p (6-9 FG) 2r 4a, Mobley 12p 5r 1blk. Allen 4p 7r, LeVert 7p 1r 1a. Keldon Johnson 16p for Spurs, Murray 8p 4r 5a. Spurs 3 of 17 from deep, Cavs 7 of 11. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Spurs not named Keldon Johnson (3-5) went 0-12 from 3-point range in the first half. That won’t get it done. Meanwhile, #Cavs were 7-11 from deep. Darius Garland looks like … Darius Garland. – 8:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs lead the Spurs 57-48. They outscored the Spurs 28-18 in the second quarter.
Darius Garland up to 14 points and 4 assists. Evan Mobley has 12 points and 5 rebounds.
Cavs shot 19 of 41 (46.3%) from the field and 7 of 11 (63.6%) from 3. – 8:03 PM
At the half, #Cavs lead the Spurs 57-48. They outscored the Spurs 28-18 in the second quarter.
Darius Garland up to 14 points and 4 assists. Evan Mobley has 12 points and 5 rebounds.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland up to 10 points on 4 of 6 field goals (2 of 2 from deep) – 7:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Spurs 30, #Cavs 29. Mobley 8p 3r 1blk, Okoro 7p, Garland 5p 2a, LeVert 2p 1a in 7 minutes. Murray 8p 3r 1a for Spurs. – 7:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen has to be pleased with Darius Garland’s return. Gets an alley-oop slam. – 7:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs lineup vs. #Spurs: Wade, Mobley, Allen, Okoro, Garland. All-Star Garland back after missing four games (sore lower back) – 6:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is in tonight. He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup, I’m told. Also, Brandon Goodwin (illness) is available. – 6:10 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update:
After missing 4 games with lower back soreness, Darius Garland WILL play tonight. – 6:05 PM
#Cavs update:
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is going through a pregame workout out in the floor. – 6:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (back soreness) is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Spurs.
Lauri Markkanen (ankle sprain) is out. – 12:25 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (back soreness) is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Spurs.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: #Cavs Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen will team in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:08 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Cavs are favored by 6.5 tonight against the Spurs.
The Spurs haven’t played since Friday.
The Cavs are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Spurs are 4-6 in their last 10.
Garland is questionable
Markkanen, Sexton – OUT – 7:52 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen will team in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Team #Cavs of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley participating in the Skills Challenge at #NBAAllStar – 7:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Team #Cavs, consisting of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, will compete in the Skills Challenge Saturday night of All-Star weekend. – 7:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Team #Cavs will compete in the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday Night. Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland. Evan Mobley. There’s a new format this year. – 7:29 PM
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs guard Darius Garland listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against #Pacers after sitting out the previous three with lower back soreness. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / February 5, 2022
