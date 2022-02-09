James Harden-Ben Simmons talks have gone nowhere so far

If nothing changes before Thursday’s trade deadline, and if the Nets continue to keep the Sixers at bay in Harden-Ben Simmons trade talks that sources say have gone nowhere between the two teams, then those would be two extremes among the possible outcomes.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kevin Durant career scoring average: 27.1 ppg
James Harden career scoring average: 25.0 ppg
Kyrie Irving career scoring average: 22.8 ppg
Nets starters scoring in loss to Celtics: 21 points – 12:34 AM
Kevin Durant career scoring average: 27.1 ppg
James Harden career scoring average: 25.0 ppg
Kyrie Irving career scoring average: 22.8 ppg
Nets starters scoring in loss to Celtics: 21 points – 12:34 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…you have a choice am I gonna be a great teammate and a force for finding solutions, or are we gonna pull apart?”
-Trying to decipher Steve Nash’s message ahead of the NBA trade deadline with regards to James Harden.
bit.ly/3HKvGDq – 12:31 AM
“…you have a choice am I gonna be a great teammate and a force for finding solutions, or are we gonna pull apart?”
-Trying to decipher Steve Nash’s message ahead of the NBA trade deadline with regards to James Harden.
bit.ly/3HKvGDq – 12:31 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid says the team will welcome Ben Simmons back if he isn’t traded, but he has to show up and work hard and really be with the team. The ball is in his court. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:37 PM
Joel Embiid says the team will welcome Ben Simmons back if he isn’t traded, but he has to show up and work hard and really be with the team. The ball is in his court. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid was asked whether he felt a responsibility to help bring Ben Simmons back on the team if he’s not traded by the deadline. “I don’t get paid to babysit Tyrese. I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games…and they respond to it.”
Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/S54ZUqgCHk – 10:45 PM
Joel Embiid was asked whether he felt a responsibility to help bring Ben Simmons back on the team if he’s not traded by the deadline. “I don’t get paid to babysit Tyrese. I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games…and they respond to it.”
Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/S54ZUqgCHk – 10:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Here’s the full answer from Joel Embiid to @Kyle Neubeck’s question about where Ben Simmons stands if he isn’t traded. Embiid spoke for close to two minutes straight, and had plenty to say. pic.twitter.com/fj8Blgyck5 – 10:41 PM
Here’s the full answer from Joel Embiid to @Kyle Neubeck’s question about where Ben Simmons stands if he isn’t traded. Embiid spoke for close to two minutes straight, and had plenty to say. pic.twitter.com/fj8Blgyck5 – 10:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Suns pull out another close game, winning 114-109 here in Philly on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers don’t play again until Friday — by when we will know whether or not the Ben Simmons saga has finally come to an end. – 9:22 PM
Suns pull out another close game, winning 114-109 here in Philly on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers don’t play again until Friday — by when we will know whether or not the Ben Simmons saga has finally come to an end. – 9:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ James Harden out again with injury as trade rumors swirl nypost.com/2022/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
#Nets‘ James Harden out again with injury as trade rumors swirl nypost.com/2022/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Completely unrelated to anything going on in the basketball world but the Celtics are up 80-50 over the Harden-less, Durant-less, Kyrie-less Nets. – 8:52 PM
Completely unrelated to anything going on in the basketball world but the Celtics are up 80-50 over the Harden-less, Durant-less, Kyrie-less Nets. – 8:52 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
James Harden is on the Nets bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cu202RUH1y – 8:24 PM
James Harden is on the Nets bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cu202RUH1y – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It would be a lot easier for Nets fans to cheer for their All-Star Weekend participants if they were on the floor. Instead it was crickets after the PA announcer said to make noise for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills. – 8:06 PM
It would be a lot easier for Nets fans to cheer for their All-Star Weekend participants if they were on the floor. Instead it was crickets after the PA announcer said to make noise for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden gets a lot of shit, and a good amount of it is warranted, but one thing’s clear: With Kevin Durant hurt and with Kyrie Irving unavailable at home, these Nets are not an NBA team without The Beard on the floor. – 7:54 PM
James Harden gets a lot of shit, and a good amount of it is warranted, but one thing’s clear: With Kevin Durant hurt and with Kyrie Irving unavailable at home, these Nets are not an NBA team without The Beard on the floor. – 7:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: @Ryan McDonough joins to recap a flurry of recent activity, debate if Cleveland is a true contender, go inside the Nets decision on James Harden and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:49 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: @Ryan McDonough joins to recap a flurry of recent activity, debate if Cleveland is a true contender, go inside the Nets decision on James Harden and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin
OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz – 7:14 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin
OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz – 7:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Although it feels like a lot more, tonight will be only the 3rd time the Nets will be without all of their Big 3 (Durant, Harden, Irving).
They lost by 7 to Orlando here December 18, and by 6 to Denver here January 26. – 6:59 PM
Although it feels like a lot more, tonight will be only the 3rd time the Nets will be without all of their Big 3 (Durant, Harden, Irving).
They lost by 7 to Orlando here December 18, and by 6 to Denver here January 26. – 6:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He didn’t really go through shoot-around, he was here….when he shoots he still looks like James, but as far as changing ends and accelerating…I think we’re being conservative right now.”
-Steve Nash gives an update on James Harden’s left hamstring tightness, strength deficit pic.twitter.com/SPjJpnIhh5 – 6:16 PM
“He didn’t really go through shoot-around, he was here….when he shoots he still looks like James, but as far as changing ends and accelerating…I think we’re being conservative right now.”
-Steve Nash gives an update on James Harden’s left hamstring tightness, strength deficit pic.twitter.com/SPjJpnIhh5 – 6:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Monty Williams shared a snippet of this story during his pregame availability, but you can read more about his relationship with Joel Embiid (and Ben Simmons) in this story about his season as a Sixers assistant, which then propelled him to the Suns https://t.co/PnnsqHKqZW pic.twitter.com/s8m5fffrpn – 6:13 PM
Monty Williams shared a snippet of this story during his pregame availability, but you can read more about his relationship with Joel Embiid (and Ben Simmons) in this story about his season as a Sixers assistant, which then propelled him to the Suns https://t.co/PnnsqHKqZW pic.twitter.com/s8m5fffrpn – 6:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.
This week’s free-to-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide, explains: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-memorable-… – 6:00 PM
If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.
This week’s free-to-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide, explains: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-memorable-… – 6:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is in a similar place with his hamstring as Harden. Adds it’s bit more of a confidence thing with Claxton’s hammy than with Harden’s. – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is in a similar place with his hamstring as Harden. Adds it’s bit more of a confidence thing with Claxton’s hammy than with Harden’s. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash disputes Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden went through shootaround this morning. Said he’s still strengthening the muscle. Calls it premature to expect him to play Thursday in DC. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash disputes Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden went through shootaround this morning. Said he’s still strengthening the muscle. Calls it premature to expect him to play Thursday in DC. – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden looked like the “same-old James” in shootaround this morning: “He didn’t really go through shootaround. He was here supporting his teammates.” – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash on Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden looked like the “same-old James” in shootaround this morning: “He didn’t really go through shootaround. He was here supporting his teammates.” – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says James Harden looks fine when he’s shooting but not in terms of explosiveness with the strength deficit in his hamstring. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says James Harden looks fine when he’s shooting but not in terms of explosiveness with the strength deficit in his hamstring. – 5:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 CJ McCollum trade reaction
🏀 Will James Harden get traded?
🏀 How the Raptors’ depth has led to a successful season
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 4:21 PM
🏀 CJ McCollum trade reaction
🏀 Will James Harden get traded?
🏀 How the Raptors’ depth has led to a successful season
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 4:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I tried to set probabilities on Simmons/Harden coming to fruition. I gave a 15-30% chance a deal happens this week, and a 40-60% range in the next 5 months.
Those odds are, admittedly, throwing darts in the dark. But here’s everything that went into it:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 4:21 PM
I tried to set probabilities on Simmons/Harden coming to fruition. I gave a 15-30% chance a deal happens this week, and a 40-60% range in the next 5 months.
Those odds are, admittedly, throwing darts in the dark. But here’s everything that went into it:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 4:21 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Good point by @Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that Harden needs more shooters around him than the currently-healthy Nets can offer. Landry Shamet isn’t healthy himself these days & there were beyond-this-season aspects to it, but the Shamet-Carter swap has hurt BKN. – 3:37 PM
Good point by @Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that Harden needs more shooters around him than the currently-healthy Nets can offer. Landry Shamet isn’t healthy himself these days & there were beyond-this-season aspects to it, but the Shamet-Carter swap has hurt BKN. – 3:37 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You could almost see the pain on the producers of NBA Today on @ESPNNBA knowing they’d have to spend 10-12 minutes on the SAC-IND trade, blowing up the usual (now Daily) Simmons/Harden talk, and having to cut back (Not cut out) Lakers talk. Believe it or not #itsa30teamleague – 3:29 PM
You could almost see the pain on the producers of NBA Today on @ESPNNBA knowing they’d have to spend 10-12 minutes on the SAC-IND trade, blowing up the usual (now Daily) Simmons/Harden talk, and having to cut back (Not cut out) Lakers talk. Believe it or not #itsa30teamleague – 3:29 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets’ stance changes soon
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets’ stance changes soon
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
As the Thursday deadline looms, an update and analysis on the Nets-Sixers situation and a key question that looms large: Which team has the right intel on James Harden and his happiness (or lack thereof)?
Intel and insight here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:03 PM
As the Thursday deadline looms, an update and analysis on the Nets-Sixers situation and a key question that looms large: Which team has the right intel on James Harden and his happiness (or lack thereof)?
Intel and insight here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:03 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Would Kings fans be as mad if they lost Tyrese but got Ben Simmons back? – 1:48 PM
Would Kings fans be as mad if they lost Tyrese but got Ben Simmons back? – 1:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As James Harden made his way out of Barclays after shootaround he acknowledged that he wouldn’t be playing vs. Celtics –but declined to comment on anything else. The speculation about his future continues to hover over a Nets team that has lost 8 in a row espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:34 PM
As James Harden made his way out of Barclays after shootaround he acknowledged that he wouldn’t be playing vs. Celtics –but declined to comment on anything else. The speculation about his future continues to hover over a Nets team that has lost 8 in a row espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden was 100% content in Brooklyn and had signed an extension last fall (which he never was going to, but hypothetically): would the Sixers have had interest in a Haliburton package? Of the players not currently in the star tier, Haliburton was among the most intriguing. – 1:33 PM
If Harden was 100% content in Brooklyn and had signed an extension last fall (which he never was going to, but hypothetically): would the Sixers have had interest in a Haliburton package? Of the players not currently in the star tier, Haliburton was among the most intriguing. – 1:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Caris LeVert is headed to the @Cleveland Cavaliers!
One year after the Nets traded for James Harden, @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson can’t believe two former Brooklyn teammates, Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen, might be in a better situation in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/yN63YK2yCR – 1:30 PM
Caris LeVert is headed to the @Cleveland Cavaliers!
One year after the Nets traded for James Harden, @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson can’t believe two former Brooklyn teammates, Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen, might be in a better situation in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/yN63YK2yCR – 1:30 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne on all things Ben Simmons/James Harden (fit both ways, likelihood of a deal, Harden’s legacy, much more), then @Tim Bontemps on LeVert trade, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Apple: apple.co/34q7VC3 – 1:28 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne on all things Ben Simmons/James Harden (fit both ways, likelihood of a deal, Harden’s legacy, much more), then @Tim Bontemps on LeVert trade, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Apple: apple.co/34q7VC3 – 1:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
After last night, Lu Dort is tied for fifth with Thabo Sefolosha on the Thunder’s all-time 3-pointers list
1. Kevin Durant: 1,084
2. Russell Westbrook: 922
3. Paul George: 536
4. James Harden: 320
T5. Thabo Sefolosha: 265
T5. Lu Dort: 265 – 1:20 PM
After last night, Lu Dort is tied for fifth with Thabo Sefolosha on the Thunder’s all-time 3-pointers list
1. Kevin Durant: 1,084
2. Russell Westbrook: 922
3. Paul George: 536
4. James Harden: 320
T5. Thabo Sefolosha: 265
T5. Lu Dort: 265 – 1:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
My thoughts on the chances of a Simmons for Harden swap before the deadline:
* What I’m hearing
* Why I think the Sixers should be more aggressive than they (seemingly) are in pursuing Harden now
* How the cap factors in
And more: dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 1:06 PM
My thoughts on the chances of a Simmons for Harden swap before the deadline:
* What I’m hearing
* Why I think the Sixers should be more aggressive than they (seemingly) are in pursuing Harden now
* How the cap factors in
And more: dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 1:06 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new column @SInow — on james harden and joel embiid potentially becoming the nba’s next superstar duo. why fit, risk, upside, and the need for sacrifice is all so fascinating to consider: si.com/nba/2022/02/08… – 11:57 AM
new column @SInow — on james harden and joel embiid potentially becoming the nba’s next superstar duo. why fit, risk, upside, and the need for sacrifice is all so fascinating to consider: si.com/nba/2022/02/08… – 11:57 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Included in the story: CJ McCollum made 2.1 pull-up 3s per game last season. Only 4 players averaged more: Dame, Steph, Harden and Luka. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:56 AM
Included in the story: CJ McCollum made 2.1 pull-up 3s per game last season. Only 4 players averaged more: Dame, Steph, Harden and Luka. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:56 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets are now ruling James Harden out tonight with his hamstring injury. – 11:47 AM
The Nets are now ruling James Harden out tonight with his hamstring injury. – 11:47 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
James Harden and Nic Claxton are both out for the Nets tonight against Boston. Durant and Kyrie are also out – 11:46 AM
James Harden and Nic Claxton are both out for the Nets tonight against Boston. Durant and Kyrie are also out – 11:46 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m officially on Harden Watch now (well, I really was already, like everyone else!). Reports from shootaround were that he looked good and like himself. And now he’s out again? That’s got my eyebrows raised. – 11:45 AM
I’m officially on Harden Watch now (well, I really was already, like everyone else!). Reports from shootaround were that he looked good and like himself. And now he’s out again? That’s got my eyebrows raised. – 11:45 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
All James Harden has to do this offseason is put out word that he’s willing to pair up with Damian Lillard in Portland and Brooklyn will trade him anywhere he wants to go. – 11:45 AM
All James Harden has to do this offseason is put out word that he’s willing to pair up with Damian Lillard in Portland and Brooklyn will trade him anywhere he wants to go. – 11:45 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
No Durant, Harden or Irving vs. Boston tonight. Probably gonna be the Cam Thomas show.
Note: Cam Thomas (65-for-119, 54.6%) has shot better than Chris Paul (53.4%) on pull-up 2-pointers this season: go.nba.com/cug8n – 11:44 AM
No Durant, Harden or Irving vs. Boston tonight. Probably gonna be the Cam Thomas show.
Note: Cam Thomas (65-for-119, 54.6%) has shot better than Chris Paul (53.4%) on pull-up 2-pointers this season: go.nba.com/cug8n – 11:44 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win tonight against a Nets team without James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play in NY). – 11:43 AM
Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win tonight against a Nets team without James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play in NY). – 11:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
James Harden is OUT tonight vs the Boston Celtics, per the Brooklyn Nets.
Nic Claxton is also OUT. – 11:42 AM
James Harden is OUT tonight vs the Boston Celtics, per the Brooklyn Nets.
Nic Claxton is also OUT. – 11:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets downgrade James Harden and Nic Claxton to out tonight against Boston. Both have left hamstring tightness. – 11:42 AM
Nets downgrade James Harden and Nic Claxton to out tonight against Boston. Both have left hamstring tightness. – 11:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both out for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. #NBA – 11:41 AM
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both out for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. #NBA – 11:41 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce that both James Harden and Nic Claxton are out tonight due to hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Nets announce that both James Harden and Nic Claxton are out tonight due to hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Boston Celtics on @NBAonTNT. – 11:41 AM
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Boston Celtics on @NBAonTNT. – 11:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against Boston. – 11:41 AM
The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against Boston. – 11:41 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say James Harden is out tonight against the Celtics with left hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Nets say James Harden is out tonight against the Celtics with left hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Went on Open Floor w/ my man @Michael Pina to discuss the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade rumors.
Pina tried to antagonize me by wearing a Boston Celtics hoodie. I did not fall for his mind games
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 11:32 AM
Went on Open Floor w/ my man @Michael Pina to discuss the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade rumors.
Pina tried to antagonize me by wearing a Boston Celtics hoodie. I did not fall for his mind games
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 11:32 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Will Philly (finally) move on from Ben Simmons this week at the trade deadline? Here are five factors that will weigh heavily on that decision. bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 11:12 AM
Will Philly (finally) move on from Ben Simmons this week at the trade deadline? Here are five factors that will weigh heavily on that decision. bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 11:12 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre’ Bembry says he doesn’t know how long James Harden will be out for. – 11:10 AM
DeAndre’ Bembry says he doesn’t know how long James Harden will be out for. – 11:10 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
There once was discussion/rumors about a CJ McCollum deal possibly fetching Ben Simmons. Now the Blazers are getting Josh Hart and youth for him. – 11:08 AM
There once was discussion/rumors about a CJ McCollum deal possibly fetching Ben Simmons. Now the Blazers are getting Josh Hart and youth for him. – 11:08 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets had a walkthrough version of shootaround today, but Patty Mills said James Harden (left hamstring tightness) looked like himself. Harden walked straight from the court to the weight room and is lifting right now. – 11:00 AM
The Nets had a walkthrough version of shootaround today, but Patty Mills said James Harden (left hamstring tightness) looked like himself. Harden walked straight from the court to the weight room and is lifting right now. – 11:00 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills said James Harden went through shootaround and looked like himself this morning. Harden is still listed as questionable with hamstring tightness for Celtics game tonight. – 11:00 AM
Patty Mills said James Harden went through shootaround and looked like himself this morning. Harden is still listed as questionable with hamstring tightness for Celtics game tonight. – 11:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have lost 8 straight and will be without KD, Kyrie, LaMarcus Aldridge and possibly James Harden tonight vs. the Celtics at home pic.twitter.com/9sPJt60hii – 9:30 AM
The Nets have lost 8 straight and will be without KD, Kyrie, LaMarcus Aldridge and possibly James Harden tonight vs. the Celtics at home pic.twitter.com/9sPJt60hii – 9:30 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
In the Sixers’ Harden chase, it comes down to a philosophical question: pry the window open wider now or let it stay open (and maybe open wider) in the future?
My dispassionate, unspiritual take on Harden, Embiid and the Sixers’ potential paths 🔓: ziller.substack.com/p/how-to-think… – 9:30 AM
In the Sixers’ Harden chase, it comes down to a philosophical question: pry the window open wider now or let it stay open (and maybe open wider) in the future?
My dispassionate, unspiritual take on Harden, Embiid and the Sixers’ potential paths 🔓: ziller.substack.com/p/how-to-think… – 9:30 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. The complex James Harden-Ben Simmons trade negotiation, a look a deals that have happened & might happen (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kevin Pelton) es.pn/3Gzsj0s – 9:19 AM
New podcast. The complex James Harden-Ben Simmons trade negotiation, a look a deals that have happened & might happen (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kevin Pelton) es.pn/3Gzsj0s – 9:19 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. Shake Milton (back) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment in the G-League. – 7:35 AM
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. Shake Milton (back) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment in the G-League. – 7:35 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said James Harden didnt fully go through shootaround and was really here “supporting his teammates.” Says he still isn’t exploding off his hamstring yet and is at a strength deficit. Too early to know if he’ll play Thursday vs the #Wizards. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 8, 2022
Nick Friedell: James Harden says he’s not playing tonight vs. Celtics. This will be the third straight game he’s missed due to hamstring tightness. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 8, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Nets list James Harden as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Boston. He’s sat out the last two games with hamstring tightness. Nic Claxton is also questionable. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 7, 2022