Jazz eyeing Eric Gordon

The Utah Jazz expressed interest in trading for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Would you do this trade if you’re the Rockets?
To PHI: Eric Gordon
To HOU: Danny Green ($10M expiring), Georges Niang ($3.5M next year), rookie Jaden Springer and a 2022 PHI first (likely in the 21-27 range) – 1:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon is out vs. Pelicans. Daniel Theis is out for personal reasons. (Don’t speculate. You’ll be wrong.) – 12:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
My expectations for the deadline:
I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.
I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.
Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.
John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets list Eric Gordon questionable to play tomorrow night in New Orleans. Stephen Silas said he was doubtful after practice – 4:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Suns, Jazz, Celtics, Timberwolves
One of these four teams should pluck Eric Gordon before Thursday’s deadline. I proposed the trades and explained why they should happen, but also why the trade is unlikely: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said Eric Gordon is doubtful to play tomorrow night in New Orleans. If he does miss the game it would mark the first time all season he has missed back-to-back games – 3:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon doubtful to play in New Orleans with a sore left heel. Silas said it is plantar fasciitis. – 2:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon did not participate in practice today and is doubtful for tomorrow. Coach Silas says he is day-to-day with plantar fasciitis. – 2:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
@Michael Scotto and I discuss all of the latest rumors here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Eric Gordon out vs. Pelicans with heel injury ift.tt/Vsq4LSG – 9:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For those wondering, Eric Gordon is sitting on the Rockets bench tonight in street clothes. He’s next to Daniel Theis at the end – 7:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Houston’s offense predictably completely collapsing without KPJ and Eric Gordon on the floor. Big minutes for Josh Christopher. – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Eric Gordon out vs. Pelicans with heel injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
With Cleveland no longer an option, here are the teams that look like the best fits for Eric Gordon and the #Rockets on a trade:
‣ Suns
‣ Lakers
‣ Timberwolves
‣ Raptors
‣ Sixers
‣ Mavericks
Dark horses: Grizz, Jazz, Pelicans (yikes), Celtics – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon is out and Kevin Porter Jr. is a game time decision. Gordon had treatment yesterday, Silas said, but was not on the injury report until today – 5:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Eric Gordon won’t play tonight vs. #Pelicans. Another Houston starter, Kevin Porter Jr., is a game-time decision, according to Stephen Silas – 5:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon is not available tonight for Houston. Kevin Porter Jr. is going to be a game time decision. – 5:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon is out per Stephen Silas, Kevin Porter Jr is a game time decision – 5:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon will not play tonight vs. New Orleans. KPJ will be a game-time decision. – 5:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas did not have an update on Kevin Porter Jr or Eric Gordon’s availability for tonight when asked to open his pregame media session…though should have an update shortly… – 5:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. seem unlikely to play tonight but Stephen Silas did not have an update. – 5:17 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas was pretty vague about Eric Gordon’s availability tonight. Possibility of something coming, but unsure. – 5:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas does not have an update on the status of Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr – 5:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cavs trading a protected first and two seconds along with an expiring contract for Caris LeVert takes a team with a need for Eric Gordon out of a potential mix. But it also might help set a price. Also, might signal Pacers are open for business to teams chasing one of their bigs. – 4:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets added Eric Gordon (heel) and Kevin Porter Jr (illness) to their injury report. Both are questionable to play tonight. It is their final home game before Thursday’s trade deadline – 2:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guards Eric Gordon (left heel soreness) and Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) added to the injury report. Both are questionable to play against the Pelicans tonight. – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Eric Gordon, Christian Wood address trade noise, preferences as deadline approaches houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:03 AM
The Houston Rockets have told teams they have two different offers of a first-round pick for Eric Gordon. The issue is finding a team that won’t send back significant salary as Houston doesn’t want anything major on the books. Houston is also looking for a pick in the teens instead of a late first-rounder for Gordon. -via Action Network / February 6, 2022
For Rockets guard Eric Gordon and center Christian Wood, the highest-paid Rockets this side of the eager-to-be-traded John Wall, the challenge has been to hear their names and not think about the speculation that follows. “I don’t even worry about it,” said Gordon, who has been traded once in his 14 NBA seasons. “I just go out there and play basketball. You always hear about different rumors. (Rumors) are going to happen. I know what kind of value I have. This team also knows what kind of value I have. I just go out there and play. I play to do well. Whether it’s here or elsewhere, it’s what I plan on doing.” -via Houston Chronicle / February 6, 2022
When asked if he would like to join a contender, Gordon said, “I’ve always wanted to win here. That’s what I always wanted. Of course, we’re going through a rebuilding. I’m just here to play and worry about what we’re doing here.” -via Houston Chronicle / February 6, 2022