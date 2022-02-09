Joe Ingles would like Jazz return but will keep open mind as free agent

Main Rumors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updated (for now) story on the Jazz trading Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to get back Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…3:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
League sources confirm Utah Jazz three-team deal to be done with POR and SAS. Receiving Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers, Juancho Hernangomez from Spurs. Jazz send Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second to POR and a second to SAS. – 3:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Utah Jazz acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker in three-way deal that includes Joe Ingles and his expiring contract landing in Portland: es.pn/3gAF7cu3:19 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Joe Ingles as part of 3-team deal https://t.co/dWe3k7vsga pic.twitter.com/AkmIwLBbzj2:23 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
👀 A three-team trade, per @Adrian Wojnarowski:
Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez
Trail Blazers get: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, a second-round pick
Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, a second-round pick
Utah is sending out the two draft picks in the deal. pic.twitter.com/OZ1QquTaGd2:20 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Joe Ingles last week, in anticipation of being traded: “If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that. I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset.” – 2:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Joe Ingles will probably never play for the Blazers but do not tell your dad that he is already ordering a custom jersey – 2:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. – 2:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to @Michael Scotto, the Jazz have expressed interest in Eric Gordon. They are shopping the expiring contract of Joe Ingles and a first-round pick. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…10:11 AM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️ – 9:25 AM

