Kemba Walker the likeliest Knicks player to be traded?

The Knicks have made the entire roster available for sale, with point guard Kemba Walker the likeliest candidate to move on. But Evan Fournier and his $78 million contract also could be on the move.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
KNICKS TRADE DEADLINE MEGA PREVIEW
• The latest on Evan Fourner & Kemba Walker
• The point guard market
• Julius Randle’s situation
• What the league thinks of the young guys
And more…
Story: https://t.co/Sf4NxUX7kL pic.twitter.com/heOXQeXuvI – 9:33 AM
KNICKS TRADE DEADLINE MEGA PREVIEW
• The latest on Evan Fourner & Kemba Walker
• The point guard market
• Julius Randle’s situation
• What the league thinks of the young guys
And more…
Story: https://t.co/Sf4NxUX7kL pic.twitter.com/heOXQeXuvI – 9:33 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland really just stared down Kemba Walker, banged a 3-pointer and pointed at him. Maybe even colder than if Bones had caught a body. – 9:56 PM
Bones Hyland really just stared down Kemba Walker, banged a 3-pointer and pointed at him. Maybe even colder than if Bones had caught a body. – 9:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bones Hyland sent Kemba Walker to the floor with a stepback, buried a 3-pointer and pointed at Kemba.
Disrespectful. – 9:56 PM
Bones Hyland sent Kemba Walker to the floor with a stepback, buried a 3-pointer and pointed at Kemba.
Disrespectful. – 9:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba gets a forearm from Bones Hyland, tries for the offensive foul call. No call. While he’s sitting on the floor Hyland drains the 3 – and points to him. And it’s 66-43. – 9:55 PM
Kemba gets a forearm from Bones Hyland, tries for the offensive foul call. No call. While he’s sitting on the floor Hyland drains the 3 – and points to him. And it’s 66-43. – 9:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
KNICKS MEGA TRADE DEADLINE PREVIEW
• What I’m hearing on Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker
• The point guard market
• Julius Randle’s situation
• The value of the young guys
And more…
Story: https://t.co/Sf4NxUXFaj pic.twitter.com/VPT7nwyC1T – 10:52 AM
KNICKS MEGA TRADE DEADLINE PREVIEW
• What I’m hearing on Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker
• The point guard market
• Julius Randle’s situation
• The value of the young guys
And more…
Story: https://t.co/Sf4NxUXFaj pic.twitter.com/VPT7nwyC1T – 10:52 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks starting at point guard tonight vs. Utah, team says. Kemba Walker is out (rest). Rest of the starting five remains the same. – 8:51 PM
Alec Burks starting at point guard tonight vs. Utah, team says. Kemba Walker is out (rest). Rest of the starting five remains the same. – 8:51 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes out with sore knee. Kemba Walker resting. Cam Time. – 7:48 PM
Quentin Grimes out with sore knee. Kemba Walker resting. Cam Time. – 7:48 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba will sit tonight in Utah in first night of back to back. Plays tomorrow in Denver. – 12:49 PM
Kemba will sit tonight in Utah in first night of back to back. Plays tomorrow in Denver. – 12:49 PM
More on this storyline
Prior to Wednesday, the Knicks had dialogue with teams on Fournier. New York touched base with the New Orleans Pelicans at one point in the days leading up to the deadline and the Pelicans sought draft compensation in a deal for Fournier. But the talks didn’t progress. New Orleans has since acquired CJ McCollum, so it’s fair to assume that they are not a suitor for Fournier. -via SportsNet New York / February 9, 2022
New York is expected to continue to look for a trade that creates room in the rotation for Cam Reddish. Reddish has played 14.5 minutes per game over the Knicks’ past two games. Prior to that, Reddish played in just three of seven games and was on the court mostly when the game had already been decided. -via SportsNet New York / February 9, 2022
The Knicks could open up playing time on the wing for Reddish or others ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline by potentially dealing a veteran guard or wing player, such as Alec Burks, Evan Fournier or Kemba Walker, who already was benched for a nine-game stretch earlier this season. In the meantime, however, Thibodeau stuck with his beleaguered starting unit and his regular rotation — without using Reddish — Friday night against the Bucks. -via New York Post / January 30, 2022