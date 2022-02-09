Kings getting poor reviews for Tyrese Haliburton trade

In the initial aftermath, I haven’t spoken to one observing team that likes this move for the Kings, especially given how well-known Haliburton was for wanting to be the guy to try to lead this franchise out of the doldrums. Desperate to prevent a league-record 16th consecutive season out of the playoffs, Sacramento still has at least two players (Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III) who should have been dealt by now and remain eager to escape. Stay tuned, Kings diehards. If you dare.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oSGUk0tZdk pic.twitter.com/s3RfWua4b3 – 4:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Tuesday’s 6-player deal, sending Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LEoxRLvhZW pic.twitter.com/fmTxRXPfcL – 3:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“Everybody was shocked for sure” – De’Aaron Fox said the team didn’t believe Tyrese Haliburton at first when they found out of the news. Said he will flourish with the Pacers. – 1:39 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“That’s definitely a guy you miss.” -De’Aaron Fox on Tyrese Haliburton
Fox said that he spoke to Haliburton for about a half hour after the trade went down. – 1:38 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I told him I love him and I do love him.” -Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/wY2pA0Xz0M – 1:24 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“I told him I love him and I do love him. I think he’s going to be a very good player in this league.” — Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton – 12:44 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Pacer Tyrese Haliburton thanks the Kings on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/8faca3oKHQ – 12:28 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes said it was a very emotional day for the Kings. Especially for Tyrese Haliburton, who hasn’t really been through something like this before. – 12:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trades happen. The Kings walked into Tuesday night shorthanded and emotionally drained after watching Haliburton, Hield and Thompson dealt away earlier in the day. The Timberwolves took advantage, running over the Kings for a 134-114 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:17 AM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
Sacramento, I love y’all! Can’t put all my feelings into words yet, but know I’m forever grateful and appreciative of each and every one of you. – 12:02 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle spoke with Buddy Hield right before his postgame comments, called him a baller and elite shooter.
He said Haliburton is “an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many, many ways.” And believes he’ll pair well with Malcolm Brogdon. – 10:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Important to remember that this isn’t exactly a bare bones version of the Kings.
We were expecting no Fox. Yes, no Haliburton (huge). But Thompson didn’t play for them, and Hield wasn’t exactly helping them. – 10:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle: “We feel that Tyrese Haliburton is an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many many ways.”
Haliburton averaged 14.3 pts, 7.4 asts and 3.9 rebs per game while shooting 45.7% overall and 41.7% on 3s for Sacramento this season. #Pacers – 10:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton will wear No. 0, Buddy Hield No. 24 and Tristan Thompson No. 11. #Pacers – 10:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers make the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton (and others trade) official, moments after Indiana lost 133-112 to ATL. – 9:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Kings trade call with the NBA is complete, the deal is done.
Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson are officially Pacers. – 9:57 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Click “like” if you went to YouTube to check out Tyrese Haliburton highlights for the first time today. @Indiana Pacers. – 9:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet after the massive Pacers-Kings trade today:
-Sabonis, Holiday, Lamb out – Hield, Haliburton, Thompson in
-Updated trade exceptions (Hali into A Holiday TPE, Lamb creates big one)
-Updated bonuses (Hield’s are crazy confusing)
Pacers $1.1 mil shy of tax. pic.twitter.com/kbPlsPerf9 – 8:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
There’s the obvious commitment to De’Aaron Fox, but it goes a layer deeper.
McNair not only gave Fox max money, he traded away Haliburton, his first ever draft pick/move as a GM, to get Fox a star teammate that he’s never had.
Fox has to recognize and repay the significance. – 8:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry called Tyrese Haliburton a “terrific young player.” He can’t talk about any potential trade until it’s finalized through the league. – 8:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One of the areas I’m most concerned after this Kings trade is half court offense.
Sabonis should ease things, but Haliburton ran the half court way better than Fox ever has in his career.
Fox and Sabonis need to figure it out quick if the Kings want any chance at the playoffs. – 7:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
📝 Breaking down the Tyrese Haliburton trade
📝 How can Tyrese Maxey’s game grow in Philly
#UpsideHigh with @J. Kyle Mann and @JonathanTjarks: open.spotify.com/episode/5Xp8tN… – 7:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As much as Kings fans love Haliburton, I think Sabonis is going to excite this fanbase in a major way, quickly. Dude is a walking box score. – 7:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Full thoughts on the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade.
The #Pacers get a budding star in exchange for a two-time All-Star and open the door for Myles Turner, assuming he remains past the trade deadline, to receive the spotlight he’s asked for. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 32 of the Kings Beat Podcast and a breakdown of the Kings Tyrese Haliburton/Domantas Sabonis blockbuster deal kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/breaking-kin… – 6:40 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Curious about Tyrese Haliburton’s pending Rising Stars Moment?
I can’t wait to see Hali go HAM in Indiana but until that reported deal is finalized we wanted to give him his flowers for the work he’s done in Sacto.
You’ll be seeing him rock those Fresh Threads soon enough… 👀 – 6:16 PM
Curious about Tyrese Haliburton’s pending Rising Stars Moment?
Tony East @TEastNBA
Podcast is up with @MillerTimePod – Domantas Sabonis has been traded for Tyrese Haliburton. 50 minutes of discussion on the move, all the pieces, and the new-look Pacers: https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/HfNNu4Q5f6 – 5:33 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
There’s bona fide sense of shock around the league that Tyrese Haliburton was traded. Spoke w/3 executives, 4 coaches and a scout – none of whom realized Haliburton was even on the block. Just an incredible get for the #Pacers: Tyrese is a building block type of player/person. – 5:20 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Analysis of today’s Pacers/Kings deal with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
IND – gets a dynamic young playmaker with star potential (on a rookie scale contract) in Haliburton
SAC – adds a 2-time all star in Sabonis who’s an efficient scorer, elite rebounder and skilled passer pic.twitter.com/7qBDm1gkQO – 5:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The kings were so pissed that Zeke Cross was 23 years old that they traded Tyrese Haliburton – 5:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I feel really bad for Sabonis.
There’s no reason to trust Sac until they prove that they’re a competent franchise and they just handed over Haliburton without creating any sort of bidding war…so not a great first step. – 4:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Tyrese Haliburton averages 1.2 points per pick-and-roll when the defense switches screens.
That’s first in the NBA, minimum 130 direct chances, per @SecondSpectrum.
Top 5:
1. Tyrese Haliburton
2. Darius Garland
3. Steph Curry
4. LaMelo Ball
5. Donovan Mitchell
Congrats Pacers! pic.twitter.com/amDgJAf01X – 4:46 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Sources: At least 4 teams – inc #Knicks, #Pacers, #Sixers and #Jazz – have reached out to the #Kings about De’Aaron Fox. Sac believes Fox is a valuable asset and future perennial All-Star. After trading Tyrese Haliburton, I’m told a deal involving Swipa is “highly unlikely.” – 4:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyrese Haliburton contract analysis
Contract: $4M
Real-Time: $29.1M
@profitxai pic.twitter.com/5GAd5nNlWR – 4:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades with @Danny Leroux Join us for our special Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
• CJ McCollum trade
• Sabonis/Haliburton trade
• What’s on deck
Taking your (therapy) calls ⬇️
twitter.com/i/spaces/1YqKD… – 3:34 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Tyrese Haliburton and Stephen Curry are the only players in league history to average 13.0 points and 5.0 assists per game while also shooting 40.0% on 3-pointers over the course of their first two NBA seasons.
bit.ly/3JdSPOJ #GoldBlooded – 3:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wrote about this in last week’s power rankings, but here are the kings with a higher usage than tyrese haliburton:
de’aaron fox
terence davis
buddy hield
davion mitchell
harrison barnes
tristan thompson
marvin bagley iii
chimezie metu
in conclusion, expect big things in indy – 3:30 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Instant reax and trade grades for today’s Pacers-Kings ‘blockbuster’ involving Sabonis, Haliburton, Hield, and others.
📼: https://t.co/6PdYjRL0JT
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyKw9q
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbobMa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTIUE pic.twitter.com/BddipfXjgZ – 3:22 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Tyrese Haliburton is one of just 25 guards since 1973-74 to have a positive BPM at age 21 and younger (min 3k MP). He’s 8th on the list and the hit rate among these players is quite high
https://t.co/XKUCCHqwE6 pic.twitter.com/FvBIgotl9j – 3:14 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Before I left the beat, I said here and via multiple podcasts that if they split Turbonis, based on the coaching change, it would be the guy who got moved to Sacramento. Didnt know it for a fact but that was my read. And if you can get Haliburton too, how could you say no? – 3:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Unfortunately the Pacers have already made their lone trip to Sacramento this season, but March 23rd – when Sacramento will meet Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield, and Domantas Sabonis will make his return visit to Indiana, as a member of the Kings. – 2:52 PM
Unfortunately the Pacers have already made their lone trip to Sacramento this season, but March 23rd – when Sacramento will meet Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield, and Domantas Sabonis will make his return visit to Indiana, as a member of the Kings. – 2:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kings trading Tyrese Haliburton to Pacers for Domantas Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/rep… – 2:51 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I understand what the Kings were thinking. Sabonis is proven. But giving up the 21-year-old Haliburton, who has so much potential, seems like a step in the wrong direction. – 2:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This was a portion of my interview YESTERDAY with Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell, discussing them as Kings teammates likely facing off in the upcoming Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend.
Off-Night’s goal is to use all his fouls in that game. pic.twitter.com/yGBPTdU0Mx – 2:27 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Love the Sabonis-Haliburton trade for the Pacers. Kevin Pritchard has been on fire lately. A week ago, Sacramento was refusing to put Haliburton in the deal, offering Davion Mitchell-Marcus Bagley instead. I’d take Haliburton over those two all day. Strong re-build for Indy. – 2:27 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Woj: “Sacramento is trading Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers.”
Kings fans: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hXwW – 2:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double (at least!) @FrontOfficeShow day today! @Trevor_Lane & I break down the big Blazers-Pelicans trade of C.J. McCollum. Then we get the giggles when we get surprised with the Sabonis-Haliburton, Pacers-Kings swap mid show! That video will be up soon!
youtu.be/gXRELFID6jg – 2:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kings: We traded Tyrese Haliburton
Kings fans: pic.twitter.com/gtTXbVnwqT – 2:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings play the Pacers in Indiana on March 23rd.
Tyrese Haliburton is going to drop a triple-double on Sacramento. – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Domantas Sabonis and I don’t think he’s anywhere near as bad the slander he catches on here. So, good for the Kings.
But man do I love Tyrese Haliburton. I’m not sure I can get there on that part of this deal for the Kings. – 2:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I actually think it’s a bit likelier that Buddy Hield becomes a Laker now than I did yesterday.
Pacers now have Brogdon, Duarte and Haliburton. They aren’t going to want to pay Hield to be their fourth guard. I think he’s entirely available. – 2:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton had A LOT more trade value than De’Aaron Fox.
If it wasn’t perfectly clear before, it’s clear now. – 2:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sacramento acquiring Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis — and parting with guard Tyrese Haliburton to make the deal: es.pn/3B5hxhk – 2:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls now have Haliburton in their division … and Sabonis NOT in a Bulls uniform. – 2:13 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Malcolm Brogdon was already a candidate to be moved this offseason, now Tyrese Haliburton’s presence makes it an even stronger possibility.
Brogdon’s trade restriction expires on April 18, roughly one week after the regular season ends. – 2:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
you know how big companies will put their employees in different rooms when theyre about to announce layoffs, and youre looking around at co-workers judging if this is the one who’s gone? everyone in the Haliburton room probably thought they were not only safe but getting a raise – 2:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
My initial thoughts, this is a heck of a haul by the #Pacers for their best player, Domantas Sabonis.
Getting back Tyrese Haliburton, who I thought the #Kings should’ve kept off limits, is a great pickup. Dude has star potential and can flat out hoop. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Pacers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA. If the ping pong balls bounce their way in May, they could pair Tyrese Haliburton with Chris Duarte and a top prospect and suddenly have one of the best young cores in basketball without even having to move Brogdon or Turner. – 2:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This is a tough trade for Kings fans. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most likable players to land in Sacramento in years. Domantas Sabonis is a 25-year-old two-time All-Star. Kings need to make sure he stays beyond two years, which means they aren’t done revamping roster. – 2:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some initial thoughts on the Pacers-Kings blockbuster six-man deal that brings Tyrese Haliburton to the Eastern Conference masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis is under contract for another 2 seasons. Holiday for 1 more season. Lamb will be a free agent.
Make no mistake about it. This is a WIN IMMEDIATELY move. There are no “built long term” excuses for this group.
If you’ve traded Haliburton, you better be good now! – 1:57 PM
Sabonis is under contract for another 2 seasons. Holiday for 1 more season. Lamb will be a free agent.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I really feel for Sacramento Kings fans. Your team did it right. They nailed a draft pick in Tyrese Haliburton. And then traded him away within 2 years. – 1:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple Sources confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Sacramento Kings will acquire 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday & a future 2nd round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson. – 1:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Trying to process this. It’s the swing for the fences move that I’ve been talking about for months. McNair is going for it.
But it cost them arguably their most important player in Tyrese Haliburton, who has been basically taking the keys from Fox all season long. – 1:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Kings and Pacers have agreed to a deal that will send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick. – 1:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I can’t imagine the Pacers are going to keep Haliburton, Brogdon, Hield and Duarte. You can play three of them at once, because Duarte can move to the three. But I’m guessing Brogdon or Hield is on the move this summer. – 1:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pacers now have a lot invested in 4 backcourt players in Brogdon, Hield, Haliburton, and Duarte. Guessing there’s another move coming there, either rerouting Buddy now or Buddy or Brogdon in offseason (MB can’t be traded now due to his extension.) – 1:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirmed. Kings have a framework of a deal that sends Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second round pick. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 1:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I feel like a lot of people are missing the point beyond the players that Sabonis is a UFA in 2024 and Haliburton still has TWO years left on his rookie deal before he’s an RFA. That’s what the baseball folks refer to as having a guy under team control. Insane deal for the Kings. – 1:48 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I’m still processing this Pacers/Kings trade but my immediate reaction is that I still think Tyrese Haliburton shouldn’t have lasted until the 12th pick in last year’s draft and I don’t think today changes that. – 1:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not only does this mean the Knicks lose out on a shot at Haliburton, but it also means the Kings will hold onto De’Aaron Fox.
Bad day for NY fans hoping the Knicks would finally land a young, promising point guard via trade this week. – 1:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained of Traded Players
(Offensive Metric based on efficiency and possessions used — 3 players each year over 3, about 15 over 2.)
Kings
Domantas Sabonis +2.6 (9th best in NBA)
Jeremy Lamb -.4
Justin Holiday .3
Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton .6
Buddy Hield -.5 – 1:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Sacramento trade has potential to have a Chris Webber impact on a struggling franchise. Kings fans finally have reason to celebrate about something creative and positive. While losing Haliburton stings, you have to give something to get something. Sabonis is an proven star. pic.twitter.com/SvmEpoEgzr – 1:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Man, I’m not sure what to think of that IND-SAC trade. SAC got the best player, but they gave up the wrong guard. Not sure how Sabonis works there with guys like Fox and Mitchell who are not good w/o ball in their hands. And from IND standpoint. Brogdon and Haliburton are clones – 1:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Magic got Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and another 1st for Nikola Vucevic.
The Pacers got Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Indiana’s cap space situation remains the same after trading Sabonis at roughly $20M.
They’re just $615k below the tax now and can generate a $10.5M trade exception if they take in Tyrese Haliburton into their $7.3M McDermott trade exception. – 1:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Brogdon, Haliburton, Hield, and Turner has a chance to make the playoffs next season.
Might be tempted to keep Turner now. Not the worst core. – 1:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings-Pacers trade: Domantas Sabonis heads to Sacramento; Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to Indiana, per report
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tyrese Haliburton is an excellent, young, budding star on a rookie contract and wow, are the Kings serious? – 1:44 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings also get Justin Holiday in the Pacers trade. Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Holiday to Sacramento, and Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana. – 1:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Tyrese Haliburton ranks in the top-6 in both total assists and steals this season.
He is 1 of 3 players to rank in the top-6 in both categories, along with Chris Paul and Dejounte Murray. – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton last 24 games:
17.3 PPG
9.4 APG
2.6 TOV
47/43/87%
He is a career 41.1% shooter from three.
Look away Kings fans. pic.twitter.com/1OCrNs1Fei – 1:40 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Tyrese Haliburton ranks third in the #NBA in points created passing out of ball screens and has shot an eFG% of 61% in spot up and 72% in transition situations. He was born on leap day and will turn 22 at the end of the month. – 1:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Indiana will create a $6M TE in the deal
Buddy Hield: $23.1M, $21.2M and $19.3M
Tyrese Haliburton: $4M, $4.2M and $5.8M
Tristan Thompson: $9.7M – 1:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers trade Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday to Kings for Haliburton, Hield and Thompson sportando.basketball/en/pacers-trad… – 1:39 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Tyrese Haliburton is everything Lakers fans seem to believe Talen Horton-Tucker is. He’s mustard, an excellent all-around player. – 1:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Honestly kinda shocked the Kings are moving on from Haliburton pic.twitter.com/d5b06ggUiX – 1:38 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Kings fans asking management why the team traded Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/CKpcB4fzyw – 1:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Very, very excited for @C2_Cooper going in-depth on Haliburton for a while – 1:37 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
I had a strong feeling the Sacramento Kings would do something big. I thought they’d offer multiple firsts for Domantas Sabonis but looks like Tyrese Haliburton will be enough.
My trade guide from last month👉🏻https://t.co/QkEVjeqIvB pic.twitter.com/3J5RePiZtL – 1:36 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Sabonis will be the best player the Kings have had for a generation and a 25 year old multi-time All-Star. But I’d still rather have Haliburton. – 1:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sabonis is good. But moving Haliburton, a second-year, 21-year old guard who hands out seven-plus assists and shoots 40% from three … I don’t know. – 1:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I can’t believe the Kings are trading Haliburton.
ridiculous.
Dude is shooting above 41% from downtown for his career (on five attempts per game).
And over his last 25 games, Haliburton is averaging 9.4 assists vs. just 2.6 turnovers.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would rather have Tyrese Haliburton than Domantas Sabonis. Pretty comfortably, too. Big win for the Pacers imo. – 1:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden was 100% content in Brooklyn and had signed an extension last fall (which he never was going to, but hypothetically): would the Sixers have had interest in a Haliburton package? Of the players not currently in the star tier, Haliburton was among the most intriguing. – 1:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Kings are trading Haliburton and keeping Fox? Interesting.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
My first thought on that trade: Tyrese Haliburton is going to be better than Domantas Sabonis and it might not take long. Good get for Indiana. – 1:30 PM
And while Sabonis represents a massive talent at just 25 years of age, many were left puzzled by Sacramento’s decision to move off Haliburton, the 21-year-old point guard who has impressed this season. “The league is stunned,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported multiple teams would have been “knocking at the door” if they knew Haliburton was available. -via FOXSports.com / February 9, 2022
Jason Anderson: “Terrific player. I think everybody’s seen it. Good young player. Got a bright future in the league.” — Alvin Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / February 8, 2022
San Amick: One minor update on the Kings-Pacers specifics: The second rounder that goes to Sacramento is 2023. It conveys if it’s 31-55, source says -via Twitter @sam_amick / February 8, 2022