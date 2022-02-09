Kings signaling to teams they are keeping Harrison Barnes

Marc Stein: < 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline: Sacramento has been sending more frequent signals that it plans to keep Harrison Barnes rather than trade him, league sources say, as it chases a playoff play-in spot. The Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 seasons in a row.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I wonder if Miami is gearing up to try and get someone like Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant using Duncan Robinson’s contract.
They now have the flexibility to trade their 2022 and 2023 first round picks. – 3:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
< 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline: Sacramento has been sending more frequent signals that it plans to keep Harrison Barnes rather than trade him, league sources say, as it chases a playoff play-in spot.
The Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 seasons in a row. – 3:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
per @Chris Mannix the kings are finally aggressively looking to move harrison barnes. (the raptors, with dragic’s expiring and some draft capital, would be a really interesting trade partner imo)
whole lot more on the trade deadline right here: si.com/nba/2022/02/09… – 10:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oSGUk0tZdk pic.twitter.com/s3RfWua4b3 – 4:00 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on the Kings bringing in Sabonis and what that means for the team going forward: pic.twitter.com/mOgJIJ7Cgl – 1:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on a very difficult day in Sacramento. “It was tough, it was an emotional day. It was tough to see guys who you’ve become really close to leave, but that’s just part of the business.” pic.twitter.com/bJMsPuMSNg – 12:59 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes speaking on the trade today said he’s looking forward to playing with the new players, when I asked what could lie ahead for him despite not knowing what lies ahead between now and Thursday’s deadline. – 12:33 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Don’t disrespect Andrew Bogut like that.” -Harrison Barnes when asked whether he’s played with a passing big like Domantas Sabonis – 12:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“He’s going to add a different dynamic to our offense that our franchise hasn’t seen since DeMarcus.” — Harrison Barnes on Domantas Sabonis – 12:30 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes said it was a very emotional day for the Kings. Especially for Tyrese Haliburton, who hasn’t really been through something like this before. – 12:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is living at the free throw line. 12-for-12. 21 points. – 11:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: The Timberwolves lead the Kings 73-67 in a shootout here at Golden 1 Center. Harrison Barnes has 19 points on 4-of-5 shooting (10-10 FTs). De’Aaron Fox has 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns has 14 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota. – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the T-Wolves 73-67 heading to the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 19 points. Fox has 18 in his first game back. – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is already up to 19 points for the game. Not a lot of defense being played. 71-64 T-Wolves. – 11:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied at 35-35 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 10 points. 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds for Fox in 9 minutes in his return. – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Damian Jones – 9:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starting five vs. T’Wolves: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Moe Harkless & Damian Jones – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Damian Jones – 9:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’d consider trading Richaun Holmes now if I were the Kings.
1) You avoid fit issues with Holmes and Sabonis.
2) You can slide Harrison Barnes to his more natural position at power forward.
3) There are deals to be had with Toronto or Charlotte. – 4:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
As #Kings remake their team, Harrison Barnes is for sale. And #Knicks have inquired as Fox falls off market #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/08/nba… – 4:40 PM
Sacramento is expected to aggressively pursue a deal to offload Harrison Barnes, per sources. Barnes is owed $18 million next season, the final year of his deal. The Kings held on to Barnes at last year’s deadline in part because they believed Barnes could help get them to the playoffs in this one. With Sacramento struggling, the Kings appear to be more open than ever to trade Barnes, who is averaging 17 points and shooting 40% from three this season. -via Sports Illustrated / February 9, 2022
However, the Knicks have also asked the Kings about the availability of veteran combo forward Harrison Barnes. Multiple sources said, before the Haliburton trade, the Kings would be amenable to trading the 29-year-old Barnes, who played for Golden State’s superpower teams. -via New York Post / February 9, 2022
Kevin O’Connor: Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here’s my video on Utah’s need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert: -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / February 3, 2022