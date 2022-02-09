Knicks discussing Alec Burks trade with teams

Alec Burks is among players being discussed in trades.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Alec Burks dunked to make it Jazz 98-97 with 4:59 left. The Knicks didn’t score again until an RJ Barrett free throw with 1:03 left. The Jazz led 105-97 by then
Knicks missed 8 straight shots and had one turnover.
Udoka Azubuike was in as the center for the whole stretch. – 12:24 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Alec Burks is scoreless (0-of-4 from the from the floor) and is getting absolutely cooked on the defensive end by Donny Mitchell – but other than than that, a pretty solid first half from Burks – 9:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks starting at point guard tonight vs. Utah, team says. Kemba Walker is out (rest). Rest of the starting five remains the same. – 8:51 PM
More on this storyline
The Knicks could open up playing time on the wing for Reddish or others ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline by potentially dealing a veteran guard or wing player, such as Alec Burks, Evan Fournier or Kemba Walker, who already was benched for a nine-game stretch earlier this season. In the meantime, however, Thibodeau stuck with his beleaguered starting unit and his regular rotation — without using Reddish — Friday night against the Bucks. -via New York Post / January 30, 2022
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that New York is looking to deal its more experienced players to make room for its younger stars. “In conversations this week with teams, the Knicks have expressed a willingness to trade some of their veteran players,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “That includes Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, guys like this.” -via Bleacher Report / January 28, 2022