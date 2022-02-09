Knicks have asked about Harrison Barnes

However, the Knicks have also asked the Kings about the availability of veteran combo forward Harrison Barnes. Multiple sources said, before the Haliburton trade, the Kings would be amenable to trading the 29-year-old Barnes, who played for Golden State’s superpower teams.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oSGUk0tZdk pic.twitter.com/s3RfWua4b3 – 4:00 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on the Kings bringing in Sabonis and what that means for the team going forward: pic.twitter.com/mOgJIJ7Cgl – 1:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on a very difficult day in Sacramento. “It was tough, it was an emotional day. It was tough to see guys who you’ve become really close to leave, but that’s just part of the business.” pic.twitter.com/bJMsPuMSNg – 12:59 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes speaking on the trade today said he’s looking forward to playing with the new players, when I asked what could lie ahead for him despite not knowing what lies ahead between now and Thursday’s deadline. – 12:33 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Don’t disrespect Andrew Bogut like that.” -Harrison Barnes when asked whether he’s played with a passing big like Domantas Sabonis – 12:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“He’s going to add a different dynamic to our offense that our franchise hasn’t seen since DeMarcus.” — Harrison Barnes on Domantas Sabonis – 12:30 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes said it was a very emotional day for the Kings. Especially for Tyrese Haliburton, who hasn’t really been through something like this before. – 12:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is living at the free throw line. 12-for-12. 21 points. – 11:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: The Timberwolves lead the Kings 73-67 in a shootout here at Golden 1 Center. Harrison Barnes has 19 points on 4-of-5 shooting (10-10 FTs). De’Aaron Fox has 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns has 14 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota. – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the T-Wolves 73-67 heading to the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 19 points. Fox has 18 in his first game back. – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is already up to 19 points for the game. Not a lot of defense being played. 71-64 T-Wolves. – 11:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied at 35-35 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 10 points. 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds for Fox in 9 minutes in his return. – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Damian Jones – 9:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starting five vs. T’Wolves: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Moe Harkless & Damian Jones – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Damian Jones – 9:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’d consider trading Richaun Holmes now if I were the Kings.
1) You avoid fit issues with Holmes and Sabonis.
2) You can slide Harrison Barnes to his more natural position at power forward.
3) There are deals to be had with Toronto or Charlotte. – 4:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
As #Kings remake their team, Harrison Barnes is for sale. And #Knicks have inquired as Fox falls off market #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/08/nba… – 4:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wrote about this in last week’s power rankings, but here are the kings with a higher usage than tyrese haliburton:
de’aaron fox
terence davis
buddy hield
davion mitchell
harrison barnes
tristan thompson
marvin bagley iii
chimezie metu
in conclusion, expect big things in indy – 3:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just from looking at their roster, the Kings can’t be done making trades. It doesn’t make any sense.
Their starters look like De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Mo Harkless, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis. – 2:44 PM
Just from looking at their roster, the Kings can’t be done making trades. It doesn’t make any sense.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I feel like some sort of P.J. Washington-for-Richaun Holmes type of trade has to follow this for the Kings?
And that would likely in turn be followed by Harrison Barnes going somewhere for something else of value? – 1:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor: Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here’s my video on Utah’s need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert: -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / February 3, 2022
Scotto: Utah has discussed several wing options, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington, Josh Richardson, Josh Okogie, sources say. They’ve certainly done due diligence, and the mold of finding a defensive wing certainly appears to fit with all those names. There’s a commonality there. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
Regarding Harrison Barnes, I’ve heard from executives around the league that Sacramento would like at least a first-round pick in any potential deal for him. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022