Knicks interested in Goran Dragic?

Can Toronto get something for Goran Dragic? Dragic’s value is in his $19.4 million expiring contract, and the Raptors have shown a willingness to attach draft capital to it in the right deal. Dallas has long had an interest in Dragic while New York, in need of more playmaking, could jump in the mix. Raps GM Bobby Webster called Dragic “a unique piece” this week and Toronto, riding a six-game winning streak, badly needs reliable bench help to reinforce an overworked starting lineup.
Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
per @Chris Mannix the kings are finally aggressively looking to move harrison barnes. (the raptors, with dragic’s expiring and some draft capital, would be a really interesting trade partner imo)
whole lot more on the trade deadline right here: si.com/nba/2022/02/09… – 10:33 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Quick takes from 20 minutes with Bobby Webster:
The Dragic contract is a “unique” situation that doesn’t come around too often
The Raptors are positioned well to take on money past this year if they want
So there’s a couple of days to go until we see what they do or don’t do – 1:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I don’t know about have to, but it’s a unique piece,” Webster says of moving Dragic. Points out not many teams have the option of not moving a major piece while getting back a significant contributor. – 1:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks-Raptors discussed Gallinari for Dragic? sportando.basketball/en/hawks-rapto… – 11:55 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
We should be hearing from Raptors GM Bobby Webster this afternoon. As a primer, my set up for what is already proving to be a very active trade deadline, and the latest intel on Goran Dragic: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/aw… – 11:48 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
One way or another, the brief and bizarre relationship between Goran Dragic and the Raptors is nearing its inevitable conclusion.
They both tried to make it work, though neither tried hard enough. Now, here we are: https://t.co/3XoUiRXEfu pic.twitter.com/DnKKvUTDJV – 10:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Trade talks between Raptors and Pacers include Goran Dragic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With @John Hollinger floating Goran Dragic-Evan Fournier trade idea here theathletic.com/3116060/2022/0… between Toronto and New York, should the Knicks acquire and then waive Goran, he would become eligible to return to Heat. – 2:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors angle on the Cavs-Indy swap for Rubio/Lavert is that Cleveland could compete well with Raptors package of Dragic and first in search for quality wings/playmakers. With Cavs out of the market Raptors position likely a little stronger. – 5:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ir totally depends on your opinion of Caris LaVert, his durability and his game but if the market’s a big expiring contract, a protected first and some seconds for someone of his ilk and a second, gotta think the Raptors might do okay shopping Dragic – 4:42 PM
Aaron Rose: Bobby says Goran’s large expiring contract helps “grease” deals these days -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / February 8, 2022
Toronto and Indiana have discussed a trade framework regarding Goran Dragic and a first-round pick, sources told B/R, an outgoing concept the Raptors have used in exploratory talks around the league. -via Bleacher Report / February 8, 2022
While the Raptors continue discussing Goran Dragic trade scenarios, Toronto has phoned rival teams gauging what Dragic and a first-round pick could bring back north of the border, sources told B/R. That framework was brought up in Myles Turner negotiations before he suffered a stress fracture in his foot. As the Raptors are searching for frontcourt help, Robert Williams has also been mentioned of late as a name on Toronto’s list of big-man targets. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022
