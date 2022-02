Knicks interested in Goran Dragic?

Can Toronto get something for Goran Dragic? Dragic’s value is in his $19.4 million expiring contract, and the Raptors have shown a willingness to attach draft capital to it in the right deal. Dallas has long had an interest in Dragic while New York, in need of more playmaking, could jump in the mix. Raps GM Bobby Webster called Dragic “a unique piece” this week and Toronto, riding a six-game winning streak, badly needs reliable bench help to reinforce an overworked starting lineup.Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated