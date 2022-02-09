Knicks shopping Evan Fournier

Prior to Wednesday, the Knicks had dialogue with teams on Fournier. New York touched base with the New Orleans Pelicans at one point in the days leading up to the deadline and the Pelicans sought draft compensation in a deal for Fournier. But the talks didn’t progress. New Orleans has since acquired CJ McCollum, so it’s fair to assume that they are not a suitor for Fournier.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
No ‘bullshitting’: Evan Fournier gives pitch for roster staying intact as trade deadline nears nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:31 PM
No ‘bullshitting’: Evan Fournier gives pitch for roster staying intact as trade deadline nears nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM
A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Boarding flight for Knicks next stop so there could be a new roster before I land — but a few things hearing in the last 24 hours. Knicks still shopping Fournier contract around. Pistons, others interested in Mitchell Robinson, but much more likely in summer. – 12:25 PM
Boarding flight for Knicks next stop so there could be a new roster before I land — but a few things hearing in the last 24 hours. Knicks still shopping Fournier contract around. Pistons, others interested in Mitchell Robinson, but much more likely in summer. – 12:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors were rebuffed when they inquired about Jakob Poeltl and don’t see Evan Fournier as a fit as trade deadline approaches: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/de… – 11:21 AM
The Raptors were rebuffed when they inquired about Jakob Poeltl and don’t see Evan Fournier as a fit as trade deadline approaches: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/de… – 11:21 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Story from Denver on RJ Barrett injured in garbage time. Thibodeau said he subbed in Barrett hoping Knicks could make a run, but that doesn’t explain why he was still out there with 30 seconds left.
Fournier encouraged RJ can put weight on ankle.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:44 AM
Story from Denver on RJ Barrett injured in garbage time. Thibodeau said he subbed in Barrett hoping Knicks could make a run, but that doesn’t explain why he was still out there with 30 seconds left.
Fournier encouraged RJ can put weight on ankle.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:44 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
For those suggesting the Knicks get bold before the deadline – I’m hearing, like others, that they have shopped around just about everyone on the team — particularly the Fournier contract — and have no takers. – 10:09 PM
For those suggesting the Knicks get bold before the deadline – I’m hearing, like others, that they have shopped around just about everyone on the team — particularly the Fournier contract — and have no takers. – 10:09 PM
More on this storyline
New York is expected to continue to look for a trade that creates room in the rotation for Cam Reddish. Reddish has played 14.5 minutes per game over the Knicks’ past two games. Prior to that, Reddish played in just three of seven games and was on the court mostly when the game had already been decided. -via SportsNet New York / February 9, 2022
The Knicks could open up playing time on the wing for Reddish or others ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline by potentially dealing a veteran guard or wing player, such as Alec Burks, Evan Fournier or Kemba Walker, who already was benched for a nine-game stretch earlier this season. In the meantime, however, Thibodeau stuck with his beleaguered starting unit and his regular rotation — without using Reddish — Friday night against the Bucks. -via New York Post / January 30, 2022
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that New York is looking to deal its more experienced players to make room for its younger stars. “In conversations this week with teams, the Knicks have expressed a willingness to trade some of their veteran players,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “That includes Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, guys like this.” -via Bleacher Report / January 28, 2022