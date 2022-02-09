Lakers vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (26-29) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-34) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 56, Portland Trail Blazers 47 (Q3 11:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Sometimes I watch the Cavs and wonder how I missed them trading for Damian Lillard. Then I remember I’m actually watching Darius Garland. – 11:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One positive amidst all the recent insanity and bad vibes for the Lakers: Ariza looks physically like a completely different player over the last few games, compared to his initial return. AK – 11:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Lakers 54, Trail Blazers 47
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220209/… – 11:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime at @ModaCenter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3b5X6uUbhZ – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Up at the half.
@LeBron James: 14 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
@Talen Horton-Tucker: 11 pts pic.twitter.com/uUbqHZY9Bj – 11:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 54, Blazers 47: halftime. 15 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ Elleby. 6 points, 6 rebounds for Justise Winslow. – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Best shooting half from @Talen Horton-Tucker in a while, as he’s now 3 for 4 from 3 after a pair of triples.
LAL lead 48-39. – 10:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This @Greg Brown dunk got everyone (including us) out of their seats!
@GEICO | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/SBo36NMaNp – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers are 5 for 6 from 3 in the 2nd Q, helping them take a 38-31 lead midway through the period. – 10:51 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Justise Winslow was loving that Greg Brown dunk, as was everyone, but Winslow didn’t want to sit back down on the bench after that – 10:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ReiNlljlUg – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL missed 6 FT’s in the 1st Q, allowed 5 off. boards and turned it over 6 times to Portland’s 2, and yet, it’s an 18-all tie after 12 minutes.
Blazers are quite shorthanded aftter making multiple trades, with Justice Winslow the only one of their acquisitions who’s playing. – 10:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 18, Lakers 18
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220209/… – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 18, Lakers 18: end of first quarter. 8 points, 5 rebounds for Justise Winslow. 6 points, 1 rebound for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 35 percent, LAL shooting 50 percent. – 10:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
All tied up.
@LeBron James: 8pts, 4 reb pic.twitter.com/iEDSEeiYtu – 10:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Stanley to beat the buzzer 🚨
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/m8TMqhox5z – 10:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Intercepted by @Ben McLemore
Finished by @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/cEDUgaWrzW – 10:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers’ energy has picked up considerably since LeBron got clocked in the head. (Not recommending he get hit again. Just noting the timing.) AK – 10:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What can the Lakers do before the NBA trade deadline? @Michael Scotto and I are discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrxm… – 10:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
HELLO, IT’S NURK
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/nR2crtlklt – 10:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Even with LeBron in town, this is the crowd at tip. pic.twitter.com/GfIQDo4vyM – 10:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I bet Lakers -8.5 because I know how narratives work and a blowout without Russ is the only possible outcome on the night before the trade deadline. – 10:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Can confirm Larry Nance Jr. is scheduled to have surgery on his right knee Friday. He hasn’t played since Jan. 5.
Sources tell ESPN that Nance is expected to miss up to six weeks.
The Pels acquired Nance in the 7-player deal that brought CJ McCollum and Tony Snell to NOLA. – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Former Blazers No. 1 overall pick in 1978, the first international player (🇧🇸) to go No. 1, here’s our guy @champagnennuts, next to @John Ireland on @ESPNLosAngeles tonight as always. pic.twitter.com/ZfrR6oJAM2 – 9:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in PDX.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣3⃣ @Ben McLemore
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/uTw3L6FNKZ – 9:55 PM
Starting 5 in PDX.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s 5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/XYu3CeiRdD – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup, as Russell Westbrook missed his first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/LPsHeGVfr3 – 9:34 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lakers UPDATE:
Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and LeBron James are available. Russell Westbrook is out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers. – 9:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Portland:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Avery Bradley
Lakers starters vs. Portland:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s 28th starting lineup of the season:
Bradley, Monk, LeBron, Ariza, Davis – 9:30 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Dame and Melo catching up before tonight’s game #RipCity pic.twitter.com/waeUACNx1D – 9:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Los Angeles Lakers
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/RdjSsn5AzP – 9:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We have acquired guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Juancho Hernangomez in a three-team trade, sending Portland forward Joe Ingles, guard/forward Elijah Hughes and a future second-round draft pick.
nba.com/jazz/jazz-acqu… – 9:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook is out tonight with lower back tightness, per the Lakers. It will be the first game he has missed this season. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active. – 9:07 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
James Harden missed 43 games total from 2009 through 2020. Along with Pierce and LeBron, one of the 3 most durable perimeter players this century. Now he’s skipping games like they are 8am calculus classes. But everything’s fine. Ohhhhhh-kay. – 9:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out, per Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) is out. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and Dwight Howard are both active tonight.
Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out. It’ll be his first missed game this season. – 9:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs just officially announced they’ve acquired Tomas Satoransky from Portland and a 2027 second-round pick from Utah in a 3-team deal with the Blazers and Jazz. – 8:48 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Tonight @Greg Brown talks about his recent play. Plus, he rates his debut postgame interview from last night as only the rookie can! Blazers host Lakers at 7pm. Pregame show at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/N968D8wJBt – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, Westbrook and Howard remain game-time decisions, said Vogel.
Howard missed last night’s game, but LeBron and Westbrook both played and looked good physically, allowing some optimism for tonight, providing warm ups go well. – 8:37 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, the team has officially acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade that sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Jazz and Tomáš Satoranský to San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel sand LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are game time decisions. – 8:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all gametime decisions tonight vs POR – 8:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are game-time decisions. – 8:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We have acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade.
DETAILS: rip.city/3BihLBV – 8:33 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder: “Today is a tough day. I can’t articulate what Joe Ingles meant to this organization and to me.” – 8:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on Joe Ingles: “Today’s a tough day with Joe. I can’t really articulate how much he’s meant to our organization and to me personally.” – 8:24 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Josh Hart out for “rest” is either totally normally because he flew cross country earlier today and the Blazers don’t care about winning or extremely suspicious because we’re less than 24 hours from the trade deadline and the Blazers don’t care about winning. – 8:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: L.A. telling teams 2027 first-round pick is off limits, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Take this for what it’s worth: I have finally, after weeks of putting it off because I didn’t think it was realistic, pre-written a “Russell Westbrook is traded for John Wall” story. – 8:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Unless the Lakers truly think John Wall can make a serious difference this season (I’m skeptical), better to wait until the summer w/more potential options to move Russ. If he’s grown that detrimental, separate him from the team. But don’t sacrifice a pick for a band-aid fix. AK – 7:35 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What to make of the Jazz’s trade that sends Joe Ingles to Portland and brings back Nickeil Alexander-Walker? https://t.co/LABi86a6tR pic.twitter.com/gftkF2ZoKh – 7:32 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
On the MIA/OKC and SAS/UTH/POR trades from Wednesday
https://t.co/GUPizda7ha pic.twitter.com/9oP5cUHyaN – 7:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum and Tony Snell are expected to play tomorrow. Larry Nance Jr. will not. He is out with right knee soreness and is expected to have surgery later this week, a source told @NOLAnews. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:23 PM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
Today hurts… I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years!
I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends..
Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching ❤️ – 7:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by Sa’rah Melinda Sabino pic.twitter.com/hAptFSxFnm – 7:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Financial implications of Russ for Wall with Theis involved:
Russ+minimum for Wall+Theis: Costs Lakers $32,340,177 in salary and taxes
Russ+Nunn for Wall+Theis: Costs Lakers $15,859,276 in salary and taxes
Russ+THT for Wall+Theis: Saves Lakers $4,759,809 in salary and taxes – 7:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
“Russell Westbrook is an awful shooter and defender, trade him + 1st round pick for John Wall to save the Lakers.”
Westbrook’s 2022 shooting percentage: 50.3%
Wall’s 2021 shooting percentage: 50.3%
Westbrook’s 2022 defensive rating: 109.7
Wall’s 2021 defensive rating: 111.8 – 6:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I actually think having Daniel Theis could be a positive for the Lakers.
This has not been a good year for him, but he’s been a solid starting center that can shoot a bit in the past. That’s something AD likes having around, and it never hurts to have some extra tradable salary – 6:42 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
What options do the Lakers really have left? Those answers plus our takes on the biggest deadline deals so far: open.spotify.com/episode/4nvcmu… – 6:38 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
2022-23 Blazers in 5 over 2021-22 Blazers (no injuries).
Nobody will disagree by the end of the summer. – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum and Tony Snell are expected to make their debuts for Pelicans tomorrow night 🙌
🎟: https://t.co/63gwxZVCp3
#WBD pic.twitter.com/e5g37YlhAK – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated 2022 cap space projections!
1. Detroit Pistons – $31.4M
2. Orlando Magic – $28.1M
3. San Antonio Spurs – $22.5M
4. Indiana Pacers – $20.8M
5. Portland Trail Blazers – $20.3M
Full pre-deadline look at the 2022 landscape coming soon for @spotrac! – 5:56 PM
Updated 2022 cap space projections!
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Are the Blazers really building around Damian Lillard? Free for all (and due to look stupid as the trade deadline upends everything so please read immediately). truehoop.com/p/are-the-blaz… – 5:43 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos: Assessing the Lakers panic meter (again) before the deadline; second-guessing the Sabonis and McCollum deals; and some quick deadline predictions: open.spotify.com/episode/4nvcmu… – 5:23 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
In theory: Blazers could use TPE before deadline as over-cap team then renounce all and flip to under-cap operation in offseason. BUT …. the cap space would then be significantly reduced with TPE player on the books. – 5:18 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Great chatting business with Los Angeles @chargers quarterback Justin Herbert…
Discussed his new brand deal, what he seeks in companies… #SuperBowl … Brady memories … and Fire on the Mountain wings in Portland … spicy peanut!
#NFL #Sportsbiz
cnbc.com/video/2022/02/… – 5:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 How can the Lakers solve their problems at the trade deadline?
💬 The best remaining potential trades
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/4nvcmu… – 5:12 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Lakers’ players realize that “the roster is not working, and something must be done to get the team back on course with Thursday’s trade deadline fast approaching,” per @Dave McMenamin. “Standing pat … is not seen as a viable option by players on the team.” basketballnews.com/stories/lakers… – 5:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
The Lakers are no longer handling Westbrook with kid gloves, and it’s creating a palpable tension and awkwardness for all involved @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3119668/2022/0… – 4:57 PM
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
StatMuse @statmuse
Malik Monk since Christmas:
— 17.6 PPG
— 49.3 FG%
— 44.5 3P% on 7.0 attempts
The steal of the summer.
(Submitted by @LALeBron23) pic.twitter.com/bUk8t50373 – 4:42 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
“Me & him literally talked about it happening, the possibility of it & it was likely and stuff like that, & I still woke up this morning sad. It’s actually done. When I’m seeing “CJ To The Pelicans” —Dame told Casey
Great article from @Casey Holdahl ⬇️ nba.com/blazers/forwar… – 4:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brian Windhorst says as of yesterday, the Lakers were not willing to part with their 2027 first-round pick. Without it, he says “they just don’t have much to deal with.” – 4:39 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Fake trade idea: Russell Westbrook into the Thunder’s cap space in exchange for 25 percent of the Lakers’ local TV deal revenue in perpetuity. Who says no? – 4:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🐜 & 😤
@stormxio | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/CtUFercDdv – 4:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).
Point God.
(Submitted by @DBball12) pic.twitter.com/Ft1Om6gSOc – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters by an active player:
35 — Steph Curry
24 — James Harden
20 — Damian Lillard
17 — Devin Booker
(Submitted by @itschar1ie) pic.twitter.com/7JndcuYygc – 4:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mildly interesting — Anfernee Simons has scored exactly 19 points in 4 straight games.
(Submitted by @charluevv4) pic.twitter.com/hD33tC3jLw – 4:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only players to drop 40+ points vs the Lakers this season.
Both did it twice.
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/TRVmcHSizj – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart is not on the injury report at all. If a guy they just traded for was ruled out he would usually be listed as “not with team” or “trade pending” or something to that effect. So it would seem that he’ll be able to make his debut tonight. – 4:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Is Ben Simmons Brooklyn bound? Damian Lillard hangs over wild week of Blazers trades
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 4:03 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (not with team), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) are out for tonight’s game vs Lakers. – 4:03 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook needs to listen to Dwyane Wade’s advice about playing alongside LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 4:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are once again listing Eric Bledsoe as “Out” for tonight after Chauncey Billups said last night he might be able to play. Less than 24 hours to go until the deadline. – 4:00 PM
