Larry Nance Jr to undergo surgery on injured knee

Larry Nance Jr., the third player New Orleans acquired in Tuesday’s trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, will not play. He is listed as out with right knee soreness. Nance has been sidelined since early January, and he is expected to undergo surgery Friday, a source said.
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum and Tony Snell are expected to play tomorrow. Larry Nance Jr. will not. He is out with right knee soreness and is expected to have surgery later this week, a source told @NOLAnews. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram on Tony Snell/Larry Nance: “Tony can defend and shoot from beyond the arc. Larry is a great defender, has good hands and can step out and shoot the three. They bring experience, energy and another dimension to our team where we can stretch the floor.” – 11:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
At the half, it’s time to grab a snack and check out five things to know about #Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., a #NBA dunk contest participant and the son of a Cleveland Cavaliers great: https://t.co/hd4HBBs9JT pic.twitter.com/w1oVVgTEZt – 9:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trail Blazers trading C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. to Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/rep… – 1:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
STORY: Pelicans are acquiring CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from Portland for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada and picks, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have landed a shooter + versatile big!
Needing to shore up the guard position & roster depth, New Orleans acquires CJ McCollum & Larry Nance Jr. from the Trail Blazers.
Trading Josh Hart hurts, but Nola fills several holes in one fell swoop. https://t.co/UyfV3PGQmH pic.twitter.com/9plfCrW1gp – 11:23 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade, per sources:
Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. – 11:08 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This trade got a lot bigger. Theoretical Jazz targets Larry Nance Jr. and Josh Hart are both on the move. pic.twitter.com/zZZ9VsEg7S – 11:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woof, Blazers. The trade was meh enough WITHOUT tossing Larry Nance Jr. onto the pile… – 11:03 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out vs. Magic – 7:32 PM
Casey Holdahl: Team announces that @Larry Nance Jr, who has been out with right knee inflammation, is progressing and “increasing his on-court activity daily.” No timeline for return yet. -via Twitter @CHold / January 28, 2022
Jay Allen: Updated #Blazers Injury Report: Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) & CJ Elleby (right ankle sprain) are probable; Norman Powell (personal reasons), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) & Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out. -via Twitter @PDXjay / January 19, 2022
Casey Holdahl: Norman Powell (covid recovery) is questionable, CJ Elleby (right ankle sprain) is doubtful and Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for MONDAY’S game in Orlando. -via Twitter @CHold / January 16, 2022