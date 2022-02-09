LeBron James, Russell Westbrook questionable for tonight

Jovan Buha: The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland. James and Westbrook will test out their injuries pregame and then decide if they’re going to play.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
The Lakers are no longer handling Westbrook with kid gloves, and it’s creating a palpable tension and awkwardness for all involved @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3119668/2022/0… – 4:57 PM
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
The Lakers are no longer handling Westbrook with kid gloves, and it’s creating a palpable tension and awkwardness for all involved @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3119668/2022/0… – 4:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Fake trade idea: Russell Westbrook into the Thunder’s cap space in exchange for 25 percent of the Lakers’ local TV deal revenue in perpetuity. Who says no? – 4:35 PM
Fake trade idea: Russell Westbrook into the Thunder’s cap space in exchange for 25 percent of the Lakers’ local TV deal revenue in perpetuity. Who says no? – 4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).
Point God.
(Submitted by @DBball12) pic.twitter.com/Ft1Om6gSOc – 4:24 PM
Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).
Point God.
(Submitted by @DBball12) pic.twitter.com/Ft1Om6gSOc – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook needs to listen to Dwyane Wade’s advice about playing alongside LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 4:02 PM
Russell Westbrook needs to listen to Dwyane Wade’s advice about playing alongside LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 4:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) listed as questionable for Lakers at Portland tonight, per Lakers. – 3:56 PM
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) listed as questionable for Lakers at Portland tonight, per Lakers. – 3:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee soreness/swelling) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game in Portland – 3:56 PM
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee soreness/swelling) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game in Portland – 3:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury report update:
LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight.
Both will go through on-court work before the game to determine if they’ll play at Portland. – 3:53 PM
Lakers injury report update:
LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight.
Both will go through on-court work before the game to determine if they’ll play at Portland. – 3:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland.
James and Westbrook will test out their injuries pregame and then decide if they’re going to play. – 3:53 PM
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland.
James and Westbrook will test out their injuries pregame and then decide if they’re going to play. – 3:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who says no?
@Los Angeles Lakers 🤝 @Orlando Magic
More Russell Westbrook trades 👇🏾
https://t.co/UbX3XLEAS2 pic.twitter.com/3vpmjNBfEx – 3:39 PM
Who says no?
@Los Angeles Lakers 🤝 @Orlando Magic
More Russell Westbrook trades 👇🏾
https://t.co/UbX3XLEAS2 pic.twitter.com/3vpmjNBfEx – 3:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit one of his baseline fadeaways on LeBron James.
A quarter later, James was determined to take it away from him, so Antetokounmpo hit him with a pump fake and drew a foul.
On Giannis being in complete control, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3120029/2022/0… – 2:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit one of his baseline fadeaways on LeBron James.
A quarter later, James was determined to take it away from him, so Antetokounmpo hit him with a pump fake and drew a foul.
On Giannis being in complete control, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3120029/2022/0… – 2:09 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook in February:
14 made baskets
14 turnovers
He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. pic.twitter.com/6g7ohkBCZR – 1:32 PM
Russell Westbrook in February:
14 made baskets
14 turnovers
He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. pic.twitter.com/6g7ohkBCZR – 1:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook holds a delusional belief regarding #Lakers fans booing him.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:31 PM
Russell Westbrook holds a delusional belief regarding #Lakers fans booing him.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting gored by the Bucks, why the “THT for Terrence Ross” rumor makes zero sense for L.A. and Westbrook v. Vogel. #FirstListen @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:49 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting gored by the Bucks, why the “THT for Terrence Ross” rumor makes zero sense for L.A. and Westbrook v. Vogel. #FirstListen @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:49 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook argued Tuesday that “numbers would say” that he has “earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
– Numbers suggest the opposite: Westbrook leads Lakers in minutes, team-worst plus-minus, career-low PER, career-high TO rate, leads league in TOs. pic.twitter.com/Os5ngV9mYi – 12:30 PM
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook argued Tuesday that “numbers would say” that he has “earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
– Numbers suggest the opposite: Westbrook leads Lakers in minutes, team-worst plus-minus, career-low PER, career-high TO rate, leads league in TOs. pic.twitter.com/Os5ngV9mYi – 12:30 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
From last night: Whether it is by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the summer, the Lakers know, and acknowledge internally, that they need to find their way out of the Russell Westbrook business. theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… – 11:09 AM
From last night: Whether it is by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the summer, the Lakers know, and acknowledge internally, that they need to find their way out of the Russell Westbrook business. theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… – 11:09 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.62
2. Joel Embiid: 15.89
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.83
4. LeBron James: 14.59
5. Trae Young: 14.0
6. Stephen Curry: 13.94
7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.78
8. Ja Morant: 13.37 pic.twitter.com/aoUWdoYbGK – 10:30 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.62
2. Joel Embiid: 15.89
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.83
4. LeBron James: 14.59
5. Trae Young: 14.0
6. Stephen Curry: 13.94
7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.78
8. Ja Morant: 13.37 pic.twitter.com/aoUWdoYbGK – 10:30 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
Russell Westbrook laid into Lakers head coach Frank Vogel after a second straight benching in crunch time.
➡️ https://t.co/OJdfx0vOvE pic.twitter.com/u3ZYx4viyb – 10:10 AM
“I earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
Russell Westbrook laid into Lakers head coach Frank Vogel after a second straight benching in crunch time.
➡️ https://t.co/OJdfx0vOvE pic.twitter.com/u3ZYx4viyb – 10:10 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron James is 49 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined career points (regular season & playoffs)
Top-5 all-time in combined points (per @Basketball-Reference)
1. Kareem (44,149)
2. LeBron (44,101)
3. K. Malone (41,689)
4. Kobe (39,283)
5. Michael Jordan (38,279) – 9:52 AM
LeBron James is 49 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined career points (regular season & playoffs)
Top-5 all-time in combined points (per @Basketball-Reference)
1. Kareem (44,149)
2. LeBron (44,101)
3. K. Malone (41,689)
4. Kobe (39,283)
5. Michael Jordan (38,279) – 9:52 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 7 AST
Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in 32 games this season, 11 more than any other player.
The only players in NBA history to record more such games prior to the All-Star break are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/NshCNlENfm – 9:51 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 7 AST
Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in 32 games this season, 11 more than any other player.
The only players in NBA history to record more such games prior to the All-Star break are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/NshCNlENfm – 9:51 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers are at a critical juncture as key players have begun to acknowledge internally this team’s deep flaws. At the top of that list: LeBron James who said of the Lakers after losing to the Bucks, “We ain’t on their level.” theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… – 9:11 AM
The Lakers are at a critical juncture as key players have begun to acknowledge internally this team’s deep flaws. At the top of that list: LeBron James who said of the Lakers after losing to the Bucks, “We ain’t on their level.” theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… – 9:11 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Bucks dismantled the Lakers, demonstrating how far below contending level they are.
Perhaps even more disconcerting, the Lakers showed their fragmentation off-court as Russell Westbrook said he’s earned a closing role: ocregister.com/2022/02/08/gia… – 2:34 AM
The Bucks dismantled the Lakers, demonstrating how far below contending level they are.
Perhaps even more disconcerting, the Lakers showed their fragmentation off-court as Russell Westbrook said he’s earned a closing role: ocregister.com/2022/02/08/gia… – 2:34 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Catching up on Bucks/Lakers. Man, Giannis just embarrassed AD and LeBron tonight. They had no answers. – 2:13 AM
Catching up on Bucks/Lakers. Man, Giannis just embarrassed AD and LeBron tonight. They had no answers. – 2:13 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Here’s the transcript of my press conference exchange with LeBron James to close out the evening. It’s hard not to read into this: pic.twitter.com/hcdnJqrXlB – 2:09 AM
Here’s the transcript of my press conference exchange with LeBron James to close out the evening. It’s hard not to read into this: pic.twitter.com/hcdnJqrXlB – 2:09 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron answers a question asking if he thinks the Lakers can get to the Milwaukee Bucks’ level: pic.twitter.com/B6djsSdoEN – 1:38 AM
LeBron answers a question asking if he thinks the Lakers can get to the Milwaukee Bucks’ level: pic.twitter.com/B6djsSdoEN – 1:38 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It just occurred to me that if the Lakers threw enough draft capital at Oklahoma City to take on the Westbrook contract, they could duck the luxury tax entirely.
No, I do not think this is wise or likely. But do with this information what you will. – 1:34 AM
It just occurred to me that if the Lakers threw enough draft capital at Oklahoma City to take on the Westbrook contract, they could duck the luxury tax entirely.
No, I do not think this is wise or likely. But do with this information what you will. – 1:34 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James: “Do I think we can reach the level of Milwaukee right now? No. … They’re the defending champions for a reason.” – 1:31 AM
LeBron James: “Do I think we can reach the level of Milwaukee right now? No. … They’re the defending champions for a reason.” – 1:31 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on frustration of constantly changing lineups/rotation: “At the end the day, you still got to go out there and do your damn job.” – 1:30 AM
LeBron James on frustration of constantly changing lineups/rotation: “At the end the day, you still got to go out there and do your damn job.” – 1:30 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on what benchmarks he has to hit to be in the Lakers’ closing lineup for Frank Vogel (question via @Kyle Goon): pic.twitter.com/21sqg7lvnR – 1:16 AM
Russell Westbrook on what benchmarks he has to hit to be in the Lakers’ closing lineup for Frank Vogel (question via @Kyle Goon): pic.twitter.com/21sqg7lvnR – 1:16 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook on his hometown L.A. fans booing him tonight at the Lakers game: “It’s a sign of respect.” – 1:09 AM
Russell Westbrook on his hometown L.A. fans booing him tonight at the Lakers game: “It’s a sign of respect.” – 1:09 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on if Frank Vogel has been clear about when he’ll play (1/2): “No, he hasn’t. I don’t need him to be clear about whatever decision he makes … That’s up to him…” – 1:09 AM
Russell Westbrook on if Frank Vogel has been clear about when he’ll play (1/2): “No, he hasn’t. I don’t need him to be clear about whatever decision he makes … That’s up to him…” – 1:09 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
When asked if he knows the benchmarks he has to hit to make the Lakers’ closing lineup, Russell Westbrook said: “I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmarks, to be honest. I put a lot of work in. I got a lot of respect in this game. … I earned the right to be in closing lineups.” – 1:06 AM
When asked if he knows the benchmarks he has to hit to make the Lakers’ closing lineup, Russell Westbrook said: “I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmarks, to be honest. I put a lot of work in. I got a lot of respect in this game. … I earned the right to be in closing lineups.” – 1:06 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on boos from Lakers fans: “Sign of respect. My mindset is not predicated on boos.” – 12:59 AM
Russell Westbrook on boos from Lakers fans: “Sign of respect. My mindset is not predicated on boos.” – 12:59 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Stop me if you heard this one before … Lakers cut a 30 point deficit down to 10 but still lose, 131-116 to MIL. LeBron 27p on 11-of-19 8a; AD 22p on 8-of-10 9r 3b; Monk 20p 5a; Stanley 16p 6r; Reaves 10p; Westbrook 10p 10r. Giannis 44p on 17-of-20 14r 8a. – 12:33 AM
Stop me if you heard this one before … Lakers cut a 30 point deficit down to 10 but still lose, 131-116 to MIL. LeBron 27p on 11-of-19 8a; AD 22p on 8-of-10 9r 3b; Monk 20p 5a; Stanley 16p 6r; Reaves 10p; Westbrook 10p 10r. Giannis 44p on 17-of-20 14r 8a. – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook is shooting 27.5% in his last 4 games.
He is 2-13 from three in that span. pic.twitter.com/jBzy9hpbHS – 12:32 AM
Russell Westbrook is shooting 27.5% in his last 4 games.
He is 2-13 from three in that span. pic.twitter.com/jBzy9hpbHS – 12:32 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers’ closing lineup for the final 3:19: LeBron, AD, THT, Johnson & Monk – 12:24 AM
The Lakers’ closing lineup for the final 3:19: LeBron, AD, THT, Johnson & Monk – 12:24 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If the Lakers don’t make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. – 12:07 AM
If the Lakers don’t make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. – 12:07 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Only one concern coming out of the Mavs win tonight. Luka picked up his 3rd technical in the last 4 games and now has 11 for the season (In 40 games) tying him w/Embiid and Westbrook, one behind Carmelo. You are suspended on the 16th. Mavs have 26 games to play. – 12:04 AM
Only one concern coming out of the Mavs win tonight. Luka picked up his 3rd technical in the last 4 games and now has 11 for the season (In 40 games) tying him w/Embiid and Westbrook, one behind Carmelo. You are suspended on the 16th. Mavs have 26 games to play. – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Bucks 109, Lakers 85
LeBron James has 19 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. The Lakers have been outscored and allowed 30-plus points in each quarter. – 11:59 PM
Third quarter: Bucks 109, Lakers 85
LeBron James has 19 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. The Lakers have been outscored and allowed 30-plus points in each quarter. – 11:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 109-85 after 3 Q’s.
Lakers play Portland on the road tomorrow night, so we’ll see how much LeBron (26 minutes) and Davis (28) play in the 4th Q. – 11:58 PM
LAL trail 109-85 after 3 Q’s.
Lakers play Portland on the road tomorrow night, so we’ll see how much LeBron (26 minutes) and Davis (28) play in the 4th Q. – 11:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers call timeout after Bucks extend a 99-69 lead with 6:05 left in the 3rd Q. Westbrook had made a good pass to Ariza, who missed the open shot. But Westbrook trudged back on defense, and Bucks had an open 3 – 11:39 PM
Lakers call timeout after Bucks extend a 99-69 lead with 6:05 left in the 3rd Q. Westbrook had made a good pass to Ariza, who missed the open shot. But Westbrook trudged back on defense, and Bucks had an open 3 – 11:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
“What are you doing?!” a Lakers fan after Westbrook threw a pass toward the middle of the court. Then another turnover. More boos. – 11:33 PM
“What are you doing?!” a Lakers fan after Westbrook threw a pass toward the middle of the court. Then another turnover. More boos. – 11:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Bucks 78, Lakers 56
The first half was worse than the score indicates. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 13 points and 5 assists. AD has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 44 points on 16-of-21 shooting. – 11:10 PM
Halftime: Bucks 78, Lakers 56
The first half was worse than the score indicates. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 13 points and 5 assists. AD has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 44 points on 16-of-21 shooting. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 78-56 going into the half, with the Bucks efficient shooting from inside (32 paint points) and out (9 of 16 3’s) the story of the half. LAL were also -5 in the TO battle (9-5).
Giannis had 23, 6 and 5 (8 of 8 FG’s), and LeBron 13, 5 and 3. – 11:09 PM
LAL trail 78-56 going into the half, with the Bucks efficient shooting from inside (32 paint points) and out (9 of 16 3’s) the story of the half. LAL were also -5 in the TO battle (9-5).
Giannis had 23, 6 and 5 (8 of 8 FG’s), and LeBron 13, 5 and 3. – 11:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James got T’d up. He’s been frustrated he hasn’t gotten calls after he’s attacked the basket all game. And LeBron let loose after Giannis wasn’t called for a foul. – 11:06 PM
LeBron James got T’d up. He’s been frustrated he hasn’t gotten calls after he’s attacked the basket all game. And LeBron let loose after Giannis wasn’t called for a foul. – 11:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James just got his FIRST technical foul of the season. – 11:05 PM
LeBron James just got his FIRST technical foul of the season. – 11:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Not Greg Monroe (Go Hoyas) staying with Westbrook stride for stride and blocking his shot – 11:00 PM
Not Greg Monroe (Go Hoyas) staying with Westbrook stride for stride and blocking his shot – 11:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Greg Monroe just blocked Russell Westbrook at the rim.
That’s all, folks. – 10:59 PM
Greg Monroe just blocked Russell Westbrook at the rim.
That’s all, folks. – 10:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron drove through four defenders and finished at the rim. Expected to hear a whistle and became annoyed when there wasn’t one. – 10:32 PM
LeBron drove through four defenders and finished at the rim. Expected to hear a whistle and became annoyed when there wasn’t one. – 10:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM
Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza ranks 32nd in NBA history in 3-pointers made, with 1,602, including one of LAL’s 4 to start this game, now tied at 12.
LeBron, meanwhile, ranks 11th with 2,083, including 2 tonight. – 10:13 PM
Trevor Ariza ranks 32nd in NBA history in 3-pointers made, with 1,602, including one of LAL’s 4 to start this game, now tied at 12.
LeBron, meanwhile, ranks 11th with 2,083, including 2 tonight. – 10:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron opened the game against Milwaukee with a pair of 3’s, while Milwaukee has 3 buckets at LAL’s rim, for a 6-6 opening as this one gets underway. – 10:08 PM
LeBron opened the game against Milwaukee with a pair of 3’s, while Milwaukee has 3 buckets at LAL’s rim, for a 6-6 opening as this one gets underway. – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM
First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.
Starters vs. Bucks:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.
Starters vs. Bucks:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Only switch from last game’s starting lineup is Ariza in for Johnson. Monk remains in the backcourt alongside Westbrook. – 9:33 PM
Only switch from last game’s starting lineup is Ariza in for Johnson. Monk remains in the backcourt alongside Westbrook. – 9:33 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron warms up in the Nike LeBron 19! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Z1rTyyOwwj – 9:31 PM
LeBron warms up in the Nike LeBron 19! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Z1rTyyOwwj – 9:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James casually sinking left-handed free throws before Tuesday showdown w/ Bucks pic.twitter.com/knwlFdHxny – 9:07 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James casually sinking left-handed free throws before Tuesday showdown w/ Bucks pic.twitter.com/knwlFdHxny – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Only Westbrook and Carmelo have more techs this season (12) than Doncic’s 11. Man, that’s a lot of Laker griping. – 9:01 PM
Only Westbrook and Carmelo have more techs this season (12) than Doncic’s 11. Man, that’s a lot of Laker griping. – 9:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are both out for the Lakers tonight.
LeBron is good to go, and Frank Vogel said they’ll follow a similar plan minutes wise as they did last game, though of course, being unable to plan for overtime. – 8:20 PM
Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are both out for the Lakers tonight.
LeBron is good to go, and Frank Vogel said they’ll follow a similar plan minutes wise as they did last game, though of course, being unable to plan for overtime. – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (back) are out against the Bucks. LeBron James will play, and Vogel hopes to play him less than the 40 minutes that James played against the Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Frank Vogel says that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (back) are out against the Bucks. LeBron James will play, and Vogel hopes to play him less than the 40 minutes that James played against the Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says LeBron is in, with a similar minutes plan against the Knicks (which was obviously abandoned with OT and such, but you get the point). Melo and Dwight are out. AK – 8:18 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron is in, with a similar minutes plan against the Knicks (which was obviously abandoned with OT and such, but you get the point). Melo and Dwight are out. AK – 8:18 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James delivered a final message to the #Lakers before the #NBA trade deadline.
#LakeShow
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-d… – 6:41 PM
LeBron James delivered a final message to the #Lakers before the #NBA trade deadline.
#LakeShow
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-d… – 6:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I wouldn’t change it for nothing. The Spurs organization was perfect for me.” – Dejounte Murray on being drafted 29th in the first round and not picked earlier.
He says players like LeBron told him he’s going to a great organization. – 6:09 PM
“I wouldn’t change it for nothing. The Spurs organization was perfect for me.” – Dejounte Murray on being drafted 29th in the first round and not picked earlier.
He says players like LeBron told him he’s going to a great organization. – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Bill Oram: Lakers say LeBron James will play tonight versus New York. -via Twitter @billoram / February 5, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a gametime decision for tonight. He added that Carmelo Anthony had an evaluation on his right hamstring that left the team “encouraged” but he will be out tonight. -via Twitter @mcten / February 5, 2022