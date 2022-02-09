Malik Beasley wants to stay in Minny

Dane Moore: Malik Beasley says he would like to stay in Minnesota after the deadline but that he understands it’s a business. “I’m just working hard and doing what I gotta do, whether I’m here or anywhere else. I’d rather be here, but it’s a business, so you can never know what can happen.”
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley says he would like to stay in Minnesota after the deadline but that he understands it’s a business.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley has made 24 of his last 46 3-point attempts (52.2%), and 19 of his last 30 (63.3%).
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves are willing to trade Malik Beasley for a package that includes a first-round draft pick.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“We feel like we’re the best bench in the league.”
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Christopher Hine: Malik Beasley on trade rumors: “I don’t pay attention to that at all. This is my 6th year in the league, and I’ve been traded before. The only thing you can do is control what you can control. … I’d rather be here, but it’s a business, so you can never know what can happen.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / February 9, 2022
According to several rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype, there’s a belief that including a first-round pick in a trade offer could pry Malik Beasley from Minnesota. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2022
“Minnesota definitely trying to trade for Marcus Smart. But, unless they include a first-round pick or Jaden McDaniels in addition to Malik Beasley, [a deal] most likely doesn’t get done.” – @DWolfsonKSTP on @SKORNorth -via Twitter / February 7, 2022