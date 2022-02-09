Matisse Thybulle being mentioned as part of Harden-Simmons trade

Multiple league sources have said that Thybulle’s name has been mentioned as part of a potential deal for James Harden ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline. One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle. A person close the Sixers disputed the package centered around Simmons for Harden.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: The Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle.
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #Nets – 2:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For the latest Bourguet Breakdown, I dove into the film of those terrific Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchups, with thoughts from Book, Matisse, Monty, Doc Rivers and more: https://t.co/qFFYmMjJKn pic.twitter.com/qHBZAYodZk – 2:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle has rapidly become one of the NBA’s most enthralling matchups.
For the latest (free) Bourguet Breakdown on @PHNX_Suns, I dove into the film from the last 3 years to explore a budding rivalry built on mutual respect: https://t.co/qFFYmMBkBV pic.twitter.com/onbpMUnUqu – 9:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I had asked Devin Booker about Matisse Thybulle last night, so I followed up wondering how much matchups against elite defenders heighten his focus.
His joking response tells me one thing: You are WELCOME for what the bad man did tonight, Suns fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/eYIZgQhF5B – 10:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on playing alongside Danny Green: ‘It gives flashbacks to playing with Ben.’ – 10:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on trade rumors by Thursday’s deadline: pic.twitter.com/NTD1ZkZFia – 10:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle was asked what makes Devin Booker tough to guard.
“Um. He’s really good at basketball.” – 10:05 PM
Matisse Thybulle was asked what makes Devin Booker tough to guard.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Devin Booker was looking forward to his matchup with Matisse Thybulle because of his respect for him. Said it’s something the great ones do, and that it’s the reason he “is an All-Star and will be All-NBA this year” – 9:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he knew Devin Booker was looking forward to the matchup with Matisse Thybulle. Booker has respect for his defensive ability and Williams noted the best players look for motivation and find it somewhere. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Book was looking forward to that matchup.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker facing Matisse Thybulle. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul gets leveled setting a screen on Matisse Thybulle, and of course that’s the Sixers’ 5th team foul. Dude always knows when his opponent is about to put him in the bonus – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Fun duels between Joel Embiid and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker and Matisse Thybulle so far. Book and Embiid have the upper hand early on – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchup appears to be on. Sixers are listing him among their probable starters for tonight – 6:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will play tonight against the Suns. That should be a fun matchup with Devin Booker. – 6:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he and Devin Booker watched defensive film on Matisse Thybulle this morning to prepare. Thybulle is questionable for tonight, but Monty says he’s one of the NBA’s elite on-ball defenders – 5:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on closing speed being a big reason Matisse Thybulle is an elite defender: pic.twitter.com/l4cVYdm3Lh – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Matisse Thybulle is working out and trying to give it a go tonight against Phoenix. He remains questionable. – 5:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Doc Rivers said Matisse Thybulle is out warming up and looked pretty good in shootaround, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not he’s playing tonight – 5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is a game time decision tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pregame jumpers from Matisse Thybulle, who’s officially questionable with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/rodiWwYVkr – 4:54 PM
Sources say Harden wants to be traded to the Sixers, where he would reunite with Morey and form an elite All-Star pairing with Joel Embiid. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
A source said as of Wednesday afternoon, a deal isn’t as close to being finalized as people think. The Nets and Sixers engaged in informal trade discussions Tuesday and, according to sources, bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
One league source said the Sixers are unwilling to part ways with their young stars, Thybulle and second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
