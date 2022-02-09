NBA execs: Pacers likely trading Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason

Rival executives around the league believe the Indiana Pacers will trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason following the departures of Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, along with the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle spoke with Buddy Hield right before his postgame comments, called him a baller and elite shooter.
Rick Carlisle spoke with Buddy Hield right before his postgame comments, called him a baller and elite shooter.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are OUT tonight, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) is IN. – 6:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon and Jackson remain out. Pacers have eight players available tonight in Atlanta. – 6:09 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Apologies for arriving late but, the Pacers just traded for another Malcolm Brogdon, 8 years younger – with Malcolm Brogdon currently on their roster? – 4:46 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon officially on the same team feels right since they were already co-captains of Players Way Older Than You Thought – 2:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I actually think it’s a bit likelier that Buddy Hield becomes a Laker now than I did yesterday.
Pacers now have Brogdon, Duarte and Haliburton. They aren’t going to want to pay Hield to be their fourth guard. I think he’s entirely available. – 2:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Malcolm Brogdon was already a candidate to be moved this offseason, now Tyrese Haliburton’s presence makes it an even stronger possibility.
Brogdon’s trade restriction expires on April 18, roughly one week after the regular season ends. – 2:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yes, I do think Malcolm Brogdon will be a trade target for the Knicks (at least he should be).
But remember that Brodgon can’t be traded until this offseason, due to his recent extension. – 2:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Pacers have Malcolm Brogdon and were like let’s get another one 😁 – 2:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Pacers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA. If the ping pong balls bounce their way in May, they could pair Tyrese Haliburton with Chris Duarte and a top prospect and suddenly have one of the best young cores in basketball without even having to move Brogdon or Turner. – 2:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I can’t imagine the Pacers are going to keep Haliburton, Brogdon, Hield and Duarte. You can play three of them at once, because Duarte can move to the three. But I’m guessing Brogdon or Hield is on the move this summer. – 1:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pacers now have a lot invested in 4 backcourt players in Brogdon, Hield, Haliburton, and Duarte. Guessing there’s another move coming there, either rerouting Buddy now or Buddy or Brogdon in offseason (MB can’t be traded now due to his extension.) – 1:49 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Man, I’m not sure what to think of that IND-SAC trade. SAC got the best player, but they gave up the wrong guard. Not sure how Sabonis works there with guys like Fox and Mitchell who are not good w/o ball in their hands. And from IND standpoint. Brogdon and Haliburton are clones – 1:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Brogdon, Haliburton, Hield, and Turner has a chance to make the playoffs next season.
Might be tempted to keep Turner now. Not the worst core. – 1:44 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Pacers are in Atlanta tonight. Because of the Sabonis to Sacramento trade, Pacers will be without Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner tonight.
Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are questionable. – 1:34 PM
