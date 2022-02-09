Nets want Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey in potential Harden-Simmons trade

Jordan Schultz: League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter.
Source: Twitter @Schultz_Report
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For the latest Bourguet Breakdown, I dove into the film of those terrific Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchups, with thoughts from Book, Matisse, Monty, Doc Rivers and more: https://t.co/qFFYmMjJKn pic.twitter.com/qHBZAYodZk – 2:09 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft
Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?
nbabigboard.com/p/2022-prospec… – 1:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
🏀 new episode of *thunderous reverb* UPSIDE HIGH w/myself and @JonathanTjarks 🏀
we talk haliburton, his exit from SAC and new fit with the pacers, plus some discussion of tyrese maxey and his growth this season for the 76ers✌️
@ringer @ringernba
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets and #Sixers spent yesterday talking about a Harden-Simmons deal according to @Keith Pompey, as they “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal.” Will Maxey be the pivotal piece? #NBA trade deadline is 3pm tomorrow. – 9:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle has rapidly become one of the NBA’s most enthralling matchups.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I had asked Devin Booker about Matisse Thybulle last night, so I followed up wondering how much matchups against elite defenders heighten his focus.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on playing alongside Danny Green: ‘It gives flashbacks to playing with Ben.’ – 10:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on trade rumors by Thursday’s deadline: pic.twitter.com/NTD1ZkZFia – 10:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle was asked what makes Devin Booker tough to guard.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Devin Booker was looking forward to his matchup with Matisse Thybulle because of his respect for him. Said it’s something the great ones do, and that it’s the reason he “is an All-Star and will be All-NBA this year” – 9:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he knew Devin Booker was looking forward to the matchup with Matisse Thybulle. Booker has respect for his defensive ability and Williams noted the best players look for motivation and find it somewhere. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Book was looking forward to that matchup.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker facing Matisse Thybulle. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul ahead to Booker for layup, fouled by Maxey.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul gets leveled setting a screen on Matisse Thybulle, and of course that’s the Sixers’ 5th team foul. Dude always knows when his opponent is about to put him in the bonus – 9:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Making sure neither Maxey nor Embiid are on the floor for the astonishing Suns run is a bit. – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder fell, opened door for Maxey to attack. Scores. #Suns down 75-67 as Paul scores, and is called for tech.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton had pretty good defensive position. Had Embiid at midpost area, not low block area.
But was called for foul.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On that last trip, Paul had words for Thybulle. #Suns down 61-55.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Suns 55 after Maxey’s finish at the buzzer. Philly has gotten a bucket at the end of both quarters, which matter in a tight game. They’re also shooting 51.1 percent from the floor now after the slow start. The bad: 8 turnovers for 14 points. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 0-for-7 to start this game. Both getting a rest now. – 7:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Fun duels between Joel Embiid and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker and Matisse Thybulle so far. Book and Embiid have the upper hand early on – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Devin Booker vs. Matisse Thybulle matchup appears to be on. Sixers are listing him among their probable starters for tonight – 6:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid tonight vs. Phoenix.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will play tonight against the Suns. That should be a fun matchup with Devin Booker. – 6:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he and Devin Booker watched defensive film on Matisse Thybulle this morning to prepare. Thybulle is questionable for tonight, but Monty says he’s one of the NBA’s elite on-ball defenders – 5:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on closing speed being a big reason Matisse Thybulle is an elite defender: pic.twitter.com/l4cVYdm3Lh – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Matisse Thybulle is working out and trying to give it a go tonight against Phoenix. He remains questionable. – 5:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Doc Rivers said Matisse Thybulle is out warming up and looked pretty good in shootaround, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not he’s playing tonight – 5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is a game time decision tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pregame jumpers from Matisse Thybulle, who’s officially questionable with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/rodiWwYVkr – 4:54 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No changes to the Suns’ injury report for today’s game against the 76ers. Kaminsky, Nader, Payne, Saric and Shamet remain out. Devin Booker is not on it. Matisse Thybulle is questionable for Philly. – 1:35 PM
Salman Ali: Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / February 9, 2022
Jason Dumas: Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / February 9, 2022
Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst said things are “trending” in the direction of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers working out a deal: “The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. I know that there’s people saying things on the record, trying to act like that’s not happening, but it is absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place. The Sixers were out there yesterday having trade negotiations with other teams looking to clear roster spots, looking to move other players on their roster—including Tobias Harris—in what looks like ancillary moves to support a James Harden arrival.” -via Bleacher Report / February 9, 2022
