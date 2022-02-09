No ongoing negotiations on James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?

Salman Ali: Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.”
Source: Twitter @SalmanAliNBA
Source: Twitter @SalmanAliNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
While we wait for James Harden trade details, the Lakers are another team spiraling in large part due to Russell Westbrook’s poor play. Westbrook’s contract and production make a deal almost impossible, but I found 3 that could help the Lakers. trib.al/U8Eb8KB – 3:28 PM
While we wait for James Harden trade details, the Lakers are another team spiraling in large part due to Russell Westbrook’s poor play. Westbrook’s contract and production make a deal almost impossible, but I found 3 that could help the Lakers. trib.al/U8Eb8KB – 3:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA trade updates: Latest on #Sixers, Ben Simmons, and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/live/nb… via @phillyinquirer – 3:09 PM
NBA trade updates: Latest on #Sixers, Ben Simmons, and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/live/nb… via @phillyinquirer – 3:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle.
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #Nets – 2:53 PM
One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle.
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #Nets – 2:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dame/Blazers gotta believe they are getting one of Harden, Beal or LaVine, right? – 2:32 PM
Dame/Blazers gotta believe they are getting one of Harden, Beal or LaVine, right? – 2:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
James Harden and Ben Simmons might get swapped? That could only mean one thing…
…HIGH! WAY! TO! THE! DEAL ZONE! pic.twitter.com/YDPUOR5pXE – 2:03 PM
James Harden and Ben Simmons might get swapped? That could only mean one thing…
…HIGH! WAY! TO! THE! DEAL ZONE! pic.twitter.com/YDPUOR5pXE – 2:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Brian Windhorst, the 76ers and Nets are in the “deal zone” regarding a Ben Simmons-James Harden trade.
@talkhoops and @ReggieTheus react to the possibility of this blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #76ers pic.twitter.com/yV0q3CIJvM – 2:00 PM
According to @Brian Windhorst, the 76ers and Nets are in the “deal zone” regarding a Ben Simmons-James Harden trade.
@talkhoops and @ReggieTheus react to the possibility of this blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #76ers pic.twitter.com/yV0q3CIJvM – 2:00 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft
Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?
nbabigboard.com/p/2022-prospec… – 1:55 PM
ICYMI
NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft
Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?
nbabigboard.com/p/2022-prospec… – 1:55 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers column: The #76ers’ NBA trade deadline speculation: Looking at their numerous options, including James Harden: https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo pic.twitter.com/vUntFLxoKH – 1:30 PM
Updated #Sixers column: The #76ers’ NBA trade deadline speculation: Looking at their numerous options, including James Harden: https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo pic.twitter.com/vUntFLxoKH – 1:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
From @Adrian Wojnarowski: “I don’t believe there’s any negotiations going on right now” between the Nets and Sixers and he thinks it’s likely James Harden stays with the Nets. The full Woj interview: youtu.be/wqlIkNw-OOs – 1:20 PM
From @Adrian Wojnarowski: “I don’t believe there’s any negotiations going on right now” between the Nets and Sixers and he thinks it’s likely James Harden stays with the Nets. The full Woj interview: youtu.be/wqlIkNw-OOs – 1:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM
A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.” – 1:06 PM
Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.” – 1:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Windhorst on James Harden-to-Philly trade talks: “I know that Steve Nash and others are saying there’s nothing happening, but that’s not true. … The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating.” – 12:51 PM
Brian Windhorst on James Harden-to-Philly trade talks: “I know that Steve Nash and others are saying there’s nothing happening, but that’s not true. … The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating.” – 12:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly In ‘Deal Zone’ On Potential Harden-For Simmons Trade forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:42 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly In ‘Deal Zone’ On Potential Harden-For Simmons Trade forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:42 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
One of the real challenges for Brooklyn is there’s not a true consensus internally: One train of thought is to trade James Harden — and not risk losing him in FA. The other? Try and win a title right now with Harden. Sean Marks has a tough decision to make. #Nets #Sixers – 12:36 PM
One of the real challenges for Brooklyn is there’s not a true consensus internally: One train of thought is to trade James Harden — and not risk losing him in FA. The other? Try and win a title right now with Harden. Sean Marks has a tough decision to make. #Nets #Sixers – 12:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM
Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con tantas filtraciones crónicas, la @NBA pierde una oportunidad comercial de oro en no televisar las negociaciones entre @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets del posible traspaso ente Ben Simmons y James Harden. Si ponen cámaras y micrófonos a directores técnicos en sus minutos pedidos….. pic.twitter.com/zMTNYjKE23 – 12:28 PM
Con tantas filtraciones crónicas, la @NBA pierde una oportunidad comercial de oro en no televisar las negociaciones entre @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets del posible traspaso ente Ben Simmons y James Harden. Si ponen cámaras y micrófonos a directores técnicos en sus minutos pedidos….. pic.twitter.com/zMTNYjKE23 – 12:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
In the end, James Harden is going to realize there was only one city that truly loved him: Houston. – 12:16 PM
In the end, James Harden is going to realize there was only one city that truly loved him: Houston. – 12:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ trade & rumor tracker — updated with James Harden “screaming in every way he possibly can ‘I don’t want to be here, get me out of here.'”
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/02/07/bos… – 12:14 PM
BSJ trade & rumor tracker — updated with James Harden “screaming in every way he possibly can ‘I don’t want to be here, get me out of here.'”
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/02/07/bos… – 12:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
An under-appreciated thing if this James Harden-Ben Simmons trade actually happens: Simmons finally got vaccinated recently, according to @Ramona Shelburne‘s story last week. You might have heard, a player’s vaccination status is very important in Brooklyn. https://t.co/cTkmFldk4W pic.twitter.com/bKR7nc6GSy – 12:14 PM
An under-appreciated thing if this James Harden-Ben Simmons trade actually happens: Simmons finally got vaccinated recently, according to @Ramona Shelburne‘s story last week. You might have heard, a player’s vaccination status is very important in Brooklyn. https://t.co/cTkmFldk4W pic.twitter.com/bKR7nc6GSy – 12:14 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This is from Sunday night’s BS Podcast and nothing has changed — Brooklyn wants Seth in any Harden deal. (And Embiid loves playing with Curry.) pic.twitter.com/sTD2vyY1co – 11:21 AM
This is from Sunday night’s BS Podcast and nothing has changed — Brooklyn wants Seth in any Harden deal. (And Embiid loves playing with Curry.) pic.twitter.com/sTD2vyY1co – 11:21 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers’ players and coaches can’t wait for the clarity Thursday’s trade deadline will bring. If there is no trade, however, Joel Embiid made something else clear: Ben Simmons can re-join the team, but only if he proves he wants to be there. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:19 AM
The Sixers’ players and coaches can’t wait for the clarity Thursday’s trade deadline will bring. If there is no trade, however, Joel Embiid made something else clear: Ben Simmons can re-join the team, but only if he proves he wants to be there. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:19 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
*If* the trade did happen, would Harden’s jumper even survive the trip to Philly? – 11:16 AM
*If* the trade did happen, would Harden’s jumper even survive the trip to Philly? – 11:16 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Chatter in the Deal Zone is that Harden has been deadset on playing in Philly since he felt the electricity (courtesy IBEW 98) at Tom Gola Arena circa the 2016 Rumph Classic. pic.twitter.com/QhVyA2O6g2 – 11:14 AM
Chatter in the Deal Zone is that Harden has been deadset on playing in Philly since he felt the electricity (courtesy IBEW 98) at Tom Gola Arena circa the 2016 Rumph Classic. pic.twitter.com/QhVyA2O6g2 – 11:14 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The one thing about Harden, in addition to a decline in performance, a potentially chronic hamstring issue and a tendency to blow up elite, hand-picked teams is … what if his shooting goes MIA the playoffs again? I’m sure fans in Philly will be understanding. – 10:54 AM
The one thing about Harden, in addition to a decline in performance, a potentially chronic hamstring issue and a tendency to blow up elite, hand-picked teams is … what if his shooting goes MIA the playoffs again? I’m sure fans in Philly will be understanding. – 10:54 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets-Sixers talks are heating up… Brooklyn wants appropriate assets packaged with Ben Simmons after trading 2 starters & multiple picks for James Harden last year.
@Keith Pompey first reported the two sides are “bickering” over additional pieces to a potential deal. – 10:34 AM
Nets-Sixers talks are heating up… Brooklyn wants appropriate assets packaged with Ben Simmons after trading 2 starters & multiple picks for James Harden last year.
@Keith Pompey first reported the two sides are “bickering” over additional pieces to a potential deal. – 10:34 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It will be pretty amazing that Harden-Simmons will have gone from vague ‘rumour’ to blockbuster trade in the space of about what, two weeks? That’s pretty efficient work on all sides. – 10:32 AM
It will be pretty amazing that Harden-Simmons will have gone from vague ‘rumour’ to blockbuster trade in the space of about what, two weeks? That’s pretty efficient work on all sides. – 10:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Should the Nets trade Harden for Simmons? @Chris Mannix and I debate, on the latest Order on the Court.
Full debate: https://t.co/U1HZuKuh5p pic.twitter.com/ItSw4fOL3v – 10:24 AM
Should the Nets trade Harden for Simmons? @Chris Mannix and I debate, on the latest Order on the Court.
Full debate: https://t.co/U1HZuKuh5p pic.twitter.com/ItSw4fOL3v – 10:24 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on NBA is live w/ @Tony East!
🏀 Pacers trade Sabonis to the Kings
🏀 Pelicans get CJ McCollum
🏀 Should the Nets actually consider trading Harden?
🎧 https://t.co/eryu8GLZtd pic.twitter.com/D3jWW44ZDq – 10:23 AM
Locked on NBA is live w/ @Tony East!
🏀 Pacers trade Sabonis to the Kings
🏀 Pelicans get CJ McCollum
🏀 Should the Nets actually consider trading Harden?
🎧 https://t.co/eryu8GLZtd pic.twitter.com/D3jWW44ZDq – 10:23 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
We’re in the #DealZone, folks!
@Brian Windhorst says Sixers and Nets are “absolutely engaged” in talks.
“We’re in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons. I suspect they are gonna get it done. I’m not gonna tell you they’re gonna get it done but it’s trending in that direction.” pic.twitter.com/n55jOoIf7E – 10:12 AM
We’re in the #DealZone, folks!
@Brian Windhorst says Sixers and Nets are “absolutely engaged” in talks.
“We’re in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons. I suspect they are gonna get it done. I’m not gonna tell you they’re gonna get it done but it’s trending in that direction.” pic.twitter.com/n55jOoIf7E – 10:12 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, summarizing my post from yesterday on reading the tea leaves on the James Harden situation.
I dive into all of that here: https://t.co/5GG3g6pl7V pic.twitter.com/MqH4XIFsXY – 10:12 AM
ICYMI, summarizing my post from yesterday on reading the tea leaves on the James Harden situation.
I dive into all of that here: https://t.co/5GG3g6pl7V pic.twitter.com/MqH4XIFsXY – 10:12 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid won’t reach out to Ben Simmons if the Sixers keep him at trade deadline: ‘I don’t get paid to babysit’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:06 AM
Joel Embiid won’t reach out to Ben Simmons if the Sixers keep him at trade deadline: ‘I don’t get paid to babysit’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:06 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I sort of hope the 76ers get Harden and then he somehow torpedoes their season.
Is that wrong of me? – 9:58 AM
I sort of hope the 76ers get Harden and then he somehow torpedoes their season.
Is that wrong of me? – 9:58 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Nets are currently asking for “Ben Simmons, & two, or three other pieces” in exchange for James Harden, per @Brian Windhorst. – 9:43 AM
Nets are currently asking for “Ben Simmons, & two, or three other pieces” in exchange for James Harden, per @Brian Windhorst. – 9:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets and #Sixers spent yesterday talking about a Harden-Simmons deal according to @Keith Pompey, as they “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal.” Will Maxey be the pivotal piece? #NBA trade deadline is 3pm tomorrow. – 9:43 AM
The #Nets and #Sixers spent yesterday talking about a Harden-Simmons deal according to @Keith Pompey, as they “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal.” Will Maxey be the pivotal piece? #NBA trade deadline is 3pm tomorrow. – 9:43 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls trade proposals: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and more in ‘Who says no?’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Bulls trade proposals: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and more in ‘Who says no?’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Would the Sixers really trade Tobias Harris now to possibly get James Harden as a free agent this summer? The Inquirer considers every angle.
Will they trade Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 AM
Would the Sixers really trade Tobias Harris now to possibly get James Harden as a free agent this summer? The Inquirer considers every angle.
Will they trade Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nets – Sixers reportedly making progress on James Harden – Ben Simmons trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:32 AM
Nets – Sixers reportedly making progress on James Harden – Ben Simmons trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:32 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kevin Durant career scoring average: 27.1 ppg
James Harden career scoring average: 25.0 ppg
Kyrie Irving career scoring average: 22.8 ppg
Nets starters scoring in loss to Celtics: 21 points – 12:34 AM
Kevin Durant career scoring average: 27.1 ppg
James Harden career scoring average: 25.0 ppg
Kyrie Irving career scoring average: 22.8 ppg
Nets starters scoring in loss to Celtics: 21 points – 12:34 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…you have a choice am I gonna be a great teammate and a force for finding solutions, or are we gonna pull apart?”
-Trying to decipher Steve Nash’s message ahead of the NBA trade deadline with regards to James Harden.
bit.ly/3HKvGDq – 12:31 AM
“…you have a choice am I gonna be a great teammate and a force for finding solutions, or are we gonna pull apart?”
-Trying to decipher Steve Nash’s message ahead of the NBA trade deadline with regards to James Harden.
bit.ly/3HKvGDq – 12:31 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid says the team will welcome Ben Simmons back if he isn’t traded, but he has to show up and work hard and really be with the team. The ball is in his court. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:37 PM
Joel Embiid says the team will welcome Ben Simmons back if he isn’t traded, but he has to show up and work hard and really be with the team. The ball is in his court. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid was asked whether he felt a responsibility to help bring Ben Simmons back on the team if he’s not traded by the deadline. “I don’t get paid to babysit Tyrese. I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games…and they respond to it.”
Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/S54ZUqgCHk – 10:45 PM
Joel Embiid was asked whether he felt a responsibility to help bring Ben Simmons back on the team if he’s not traded by the deadline. “I don’t get paid to babysit Tyrese. I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games…and they respond to it.”
Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/S54ZUqgCHk – 10:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Here’s the full answer from Joel Embiid to @Kyle Neubeck’s question about where Ben Simmons stands if he isn’t traded. Embiid spoke for close to two minutes straight, and had plenty to say. pic.twitter.com/fj8Blgyck5 – 10:41 PM
Here’s the full answer from Joel Embiid to @Kyle Neubeck’s question about where Ben Simmons stands if he isn’t traded. Embiid spoke for close to two minutes straight, and had plenty to say. pic.twitter.com/fj8Blgyck5 – 10:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Suns pull out another close game, winning 114-109 here in Philly on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers don’t play again until Friday — by when we will know whether or not the Ben Simmons saga has finally come to an end. – 9:22 PM
Suns pull out another close game, winning 114-109 here in Philly on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers don’t play again until Friday — by when we will know whether or not the Ben Simmons saga has finally come to an end. – 9:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ James Harden out again with injury as trade rumors swirl nypost.com/2022/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
#Nets‘ James Harden out again with injury as trade rumors swirl nypost.com/2022/02/08/net… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Completely unrelated to anything going on in the basketball world but the Celtics are up 80-50 over the Harden-less, Durant-less, Kyrie-less Nets. – 8:52 PM
Completely unrelated to anything going on in the basketball world but the Celtics are up 80-50 over the Harden-less, Durant-less, Kyrie-less Nets. – 8:52 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
James Harden is on the Nets bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cu202RUH1y – 8:24 PM
James Harden is on the Nets bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cu202RUH1y – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It would be a lot easier for Nets fans to cheer for their All-Star Weekend participants if they were on the floor. Instead it was crickets after the PA announcer said to make noise for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills. – 8:06 PM
It would be a lot easier for Nets fans to cheer for their All-Star Weekend participants if they were on the floor. Instead it was crickets after the PA announcer said to make noise for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden gets a lot of shit, and a good amount of it is warranted, but one thing’s clear: With Kevin Durant hurt and with Kyrie Irving unavailable at home, these Nets are not an NBA team without The Beard on the floor. – 7:54 PM
James Harden gets a lot of shit, and a good amount of it is warranted, but one thing’s clear: With Kevin Durant hurt and with Kyrie Irving unavailable at home, these Nets are not an NBA team without The Beard on the floor. – 7:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: @Ryan McDonough joins to recap a flurry of recent activity, debate if Cleveland is a true contender, go inside the Nets decision on James Harden and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:49 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: @Ryan McDonough joins to recap a flurry of recent activity, debate if Cleveland is a true contender, go inside the Nets decision on James Harden and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin
OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz – 7:14 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin
OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz – 7:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Although it feels like a lot more, tonight will be only the 3rd time the Nets will be without all of their Big 3 (Durant, Harden, Irving).
They lost by 7 to Orlando here December 18, and by 6 to Denver here January 26. – 6:59 PM
Although it feels like a lot more, tonight will be only the 3rd time the Nets will be without all of their Big 3 (Durant, Harden, Irving).
They lost by 7 to Orlando here December 18, and by 6 to Denver here January 26. – 6:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He didn’t really go through shoot-around, he was here….when he shoots he still looks like James, but as far as changing ends and accelerating…I think we’re being conservative right now.”
-Steve Nash gives an update on James Harden’s left hamstring tightness, strength deficit pic.twitter.com/SPjJpnIhh5 – 6:16 PM
“He didn’t really go through shoot-around, he was here….when he shoots he still looks like James, but as far as changing ends and accelerating…I think we’re being conservative right now.”
-Steve Nash gives an update on James Harden’s left hamstring tightness, strength deficit pic.twitter.com/SPjJpnIhh5 – 6:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Monty Williams shared a snippet of this story during his pregame availability, but you can read more about his relationship with Joel Embiid (and Ben Simmons) in this story about his season as a Sixers assistant, which then propelled him to the Suns https://t.co/PnnsqHKqZW pic.twitter.com/s8m5fffrpn – 6:13 PM
Monty Williams shared a snippet of this story during his pregame availability, but you can read more about his relationship with Joel Embiid (and Ben Simmons) in this story about his season as a Sixers assistant, which then propelled him to the Suns https://t.co/PnnsqHKqZW pic.twitter.com/s8m5fffrpn – 6:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.
This week’s free-to-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide, explains: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-memorable-… – 6:00 PM
If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.
This week’s free-to-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide, explains: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-memorable-… – 6:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is in a similar place with his hamstring as Harden. Adds it’s bit more of a confidence thing with Claxton’s hammy than with Harden’s. – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is in a similar place with his hamstring as Harden. Adds it’s bit more of a confidence thing with Claxton’s hammy than with Harden’s. – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said James Harden didnt fully go through shootaround and was really here “supporting his teammates.” Says he still isn’t exploding off his hamstring yet and is at a strength deficit. Too early to know if he’ll play Thursday vs the #Wizards. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden didnt fully go through shootaround and was really here “supporting his teammates.” Says he still isn’t exploding off his hamstring yet and is at a strength deficit. Too early to know if he’ll play Thursday vs the #Wizards. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash disputes Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden went through shootaround this morning. Said he’s still strengthening the muscle. Calls it premature to expect him to play Thursday in DC. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash disputes Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden went through shootaround this morning. Said he’s still strengthening the muscle. Calls it premature to expect him to play Thursday in DC. – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden looked like the “same-old James” in shootaround this morning: “He didn’t really go through shootaround. He was here supporting his teammates.” – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash on Patty Mills’ comments that James Harden looked like the “same-old James” in shootaround this morning: “He didn’t really go through shootaround. He was here supporting his teammates.” – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says James Harden looks fine when he’s shooting but not in terms of explosiveness with the strength deficit in his hamstring. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says James Harden looks fine when he’s shooting but not in terms of explosiveness with the strength deficit in his hamstring. – 5:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 CJ McCollum trade reaction
🏀 Will James Harden get traded?
🏀 How the Raptors’ depth has led to a successful season
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 4:21 PM
🏀 CJ McCollum trade reaction
🏀 Will James Harden get traded?
🏀 How the Raptors’ depth has led to a successful season
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 4:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I tried to set probabilities on Simmons/Harden coming to fruition. I gave a 15-30% chance a deal happens this week, and a 40-60% range in the next 5 months.
Those odds are, admittedly, throwing darts in the dark. But here’s everything that went into it:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 4:21 PM
I tried to set probabilities on Simmons/Harden coming to fruition. I gave a 15-30% chance a deal happens this week, and a 40-60% range in the next 5 months.
Those odds are, admittedly, throwing darts in the dark. But here’s everything that went into it:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 4:21 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Good point by @Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that Harden needs more shooters around him than the currently-healthy Nets can offer. Landry Shamet isn’t healthy himself these days & there were beyond-this-season aspects to it, but the Shamet-Carter swap has hurt BKN. – 3:37 PM
Good point by @Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that Harden needs more shooters around him than the currently-healthy Nets can offer. Landry Shamet isn’t healthy himself these days & there were beyond-this-season aspects to it, but the Shamet-Carter swap has hurt BKN. – 3:37 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM
Sophomore of the Week
Tyrese Maxey
It’s pretty amazing that an NBA sophomore drafted in the 20s could end up being the swing player who kills or fuels the biggest trade of the year. The Nets want him in a Simmons/Harden deal. The Sixers are saying no.
https://t.co/EeYR68AaFh pic.twitter.com/EbXTnVWorN – 3:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You could almost see the pain on the producers of NBA Today on @ESPNNBA knowing they’d have to spend 10-12 minutes on the SAC-IND trade, blowing up the usual (now Daily) Simmons/Harden talk, and having to cut back (Not cut out) Lakers talk. Believe it or not #itsa30teamleague – 3:29 PM
You could almost see the pain on the producers of NBA Today on @ESPNNBA knowing they’d have to spend 10-12 minutes on the SAC-IND trade, blowing up the usual (now Daily) Simmons/Harden talk, and having to cut back (Not cut out) Lakers talk. Believe it or not #itsa30teamleague – 3:29 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets’ stance changes soon
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets’ stance changes soon
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
As the Thursday deadline looms, an update and analysis on the Nets-Sixers situation and a key question that looms large: Which team has the right intel on James Harden and his happiness (or lack thereof)?
Intel and insight here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:03 PM
As the Thursday deadline looms, an update and analysis on the Nets-Sixers situation and a key question that looms large: Which team has the right intel on James Harden and his happiness (or lack thereof)?
Intel and insight here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3118759/2022/0… – 3:03 PM
More on this storyline
Sources say Harden wants to be traded to the Sixers, where he would reunite with Morey and form an elite All-Star pairing with Joel Embiid. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
A source said as of Wednesday afternoon, a deal isn’t as close to being finalized as people think. The Nets and Sixers engaged in informal trade discussions Tuesday and, according to sources, bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
Multiple league sources have said that Thybulle’s name has been mentioned as part of a potential deal for James Harden ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline. One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle. A person close the Sixers disputed the package centered around Simmons for Harden. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022