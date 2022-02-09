Pacers do not plan to trade Buddy Hield as of now

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Small trade note: As of now — and everything can change in the next 26 hours — the Indiana Pacers do not plan to trade Buddy Hield despite some interest from other teams, sources tell ESPN. – 1:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The highest volume 3-pt shooters per 100 possessions and what they’re shooting from deep this season…
Steph Curry: 17.1, 38.1%
Duncan Robinson: 15.2, 36.2%
Malik Beasley: 15.0, 36.2%
Buddy Hield: 14.9, 36.8%
Jordan Clarkson: 14.6, 32.4%
Davis Bertans: 13.8, 31.9% pic.twitter.com/g0BL5BjV52 – 1:01 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Indiana Pacers are open to flipping Buddy Hield to another team before the trade deadline Thursday, HoopsHype has learned.
👉🏼 https://t.co/wFEJNsvOYO pic.twitter.com/VWAiS44U6e – 10:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Indiana Pacers reportedly open to send Buddy Hield to another team
sportando.basketball/en/indiana-pac… – 6:05 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oSGUk0tZdk pic.twitter.com/s3RfWua4b3 – 4:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Tuesday’s 6-player deal, sending Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LEoxRLvhZW pic.twitter.com/fmTxRXPfcL – 3:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“Damn Alvin, you traded him twice”De’Aaron Fox joked to Alvin Gentry after today’s trade involving Buddy Hield.
Gentry was his coach in New Orleans when he was dealt for DeMarcus Cousins. – 1:44 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I told him I love him and I do love him.” -Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/wY2pA0Xz0M – 1:24 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle spoke with Buddy Hield right before his postgame comments, called him a baller and elite shooter.
He said Haliburton is “an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many, many ways.” And believes he’ll pair well with Malcolm Brogdon. – 10:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson on Buddy Hield, who he was teammates with in NOLA: “He’s a cool guy. We joked around a lot. He’s very professional. He brings it every night. He’s a baller.”
Hield is averaging 14.4 points per game and has made 182 3s this season. #Pacers – 10:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton will wear No. 0, Buddy Hield No. 24 and Tristan Thompson No. 11. #Pacers – 10:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Kings trade call with the NBA is complete, the deal is done.
Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson are officially Pacers. – 9:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wrote about this in last week’s power rankings, but here are the kings with a higher usage than tyrese haliburton:
de’aaron fox
terence davis
buddy hield
davion mitchell
harrison barnes
tristan thompson
marvin bagley iii
chimezie metu
in conclusion, expect big things in indy – 3:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Unfortunately the Pacers have already made their lone trip to Sacramento this season, but March 23rd – when Sacramento will meet Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield, and Domantas Sabonis will make his return visit to Indiana, as a member of the Kings. – 2:52 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon officially on the same team feels right since they were already co-captains of Players Way Older Than You Thought – 2:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I actually think it’s a bit likelier that Buddy Hield becomes a Laker now than I did yesterday.
Pacers now have Brogdon, Duarte and Haliburton. They aren’t going to want to pay Hield to be their fourth guard. I think he’s entirely available. – 2:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple Sources confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Sacramento Kings will acquire 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday & a future 2nd round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson. – 1:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Kings and Pacers have agreed to a deal that will send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick. – 1:52 PM
