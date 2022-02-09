Pacers making TJ Warren, Torrey Craig available

Tony East @TEastNBA
In his 20th game with the Pacers this year, Lance Stephenson is getting his first start. He will open the game alongside Keifer Sykes, Chris Duarte, Torrey Craig, and Goga Bitadze.
Oshae Brissett, Duane Washington, and Terry Taylor available off the bench. – 7:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers  starters tonight:
— Lance Stephenson (his first start since rejoining the team)
— Keifer Sykes
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze
Indiana super shorthanded against the Hawks as the franchise begins a rebuild. indystar.com/story/sports/n…7:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT tonight for the Pacers. Only 8 available players.
Keifer Sykes, Lance Stephenson, Chris Duarte, Torrey Craig, Goga Bitadze, Duane Washington, Oshae Brissett, and Terry Taylor. – 6:14 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers injury updates ahead of Pacers Hawks:
Questionable: Terry Taylor (non-COVID illness), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Isaiah Jackson (ankle)
Out: TJ McConnell (wrist), Ricky Rubio (torn ACL), Myles Turner (foot), TJ Warren (foot). – 5:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
From Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig to Nerlens Noel and Alex Len, here are 10 names Nuggets fans should know as Thursday’s trade deadline gets closer and closer.
Plus, an all-in move that pushes Denver’s starting five from incredible to insane. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/7/22921…10:03 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Keifer Sykes (instead of Caris LeVert)
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back from COVID-19 protocols) indystar.com/story/sports/n…6:08 PM

