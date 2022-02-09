Quin Snyder: I can't really articulate how much Joe Ingles meant to Jazz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, the team has officially acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade that sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Jazz and Tomáš Satoranský to San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder: “Today is a tough day. I can’t articulate what Joe Ingles meant to this organization and to me.” – 8:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on Joe Ingles: “Today’s a tough day with Joe. I can’t really articulate how much he’s meant to our organization and to me personally.” – 8:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What to make of the Jazz’s trade that sends Joe Ingles to Portland and brings back Nickeil Alexander-Walker? https://t.co/LABi86a6tR pic.twitter.com/gftkF2ZoKh – 7:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updated (for now) story on the Jazz trading Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to get back Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
League sources confirm Utah Jazz three-team deal to be done with POR and SAS. Receiving Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers, Juancho Hernangomez from Spurs. Jazz send Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second to POR and a second to SAS. – 3:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Utah Jazz acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker in three-way deal that includes Joe Ingles and his expiring contract landing in Portland: es.pn/3gAF7cu – 3:19 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Joe Ingles as part of 3-team deal https://t.co/dWe3k7vsga pic.twitter.com/AkmIwLBbzj – 2:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
👀 A three-team trade, per @Adrian Wojnarowski:
Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez
Trail Blazers get: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, a second-round pick
Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, a second-round pick
Utah is sending out the two draft picks in the deal. pic.twitter.com/OZ1QquTaGd – 2:20 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Joe Ingles will probably never play for the Blazers but do not tell your dad that he is already ordering a custom jersey – 2:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. – 2:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to @Michael Scotto, the Jazz have expressed interest in Eric Gordon. They are shopping the expiring contract of Joe Ingles and a first-round pick. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
More on this storyline
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský from Portland and a 2027 second round pick from Utah in a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers and Jazz. San Antonio will send Juancho Hernangómez to Utah as part of the trade, which also sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers to the Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second round pick. -via NBA.com / February 9, 2022
Joe Ingles: Today hurts… I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years! I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends.. Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching ❤️ -via Twitter @Joeingles7 / February 9, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Joe Ingles last week, in anticipation of being traded: “If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that. I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 9, 2022