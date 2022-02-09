Raptors vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (29-23) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022
Toronto Raptors 4, Oklahoma City Thunder 3 (Q1 10:32)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Raptors
Giddey
Mann
Masked Dort
Bazley
Favors
OKC’s ROTY candidate vs OKC’s preseason ROTY crush – 7:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault will start
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 7:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Raptors
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Favors – 7:46 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
One bit of Raptors trade intel I’m hearing: as much as they are willing to take on future $$ in a trade, if it’s beyond 22/23 the fit will really matter. Won’t compromise flexibility for short-term help. – 7:37 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
On the MIA/OKC and SAS/UTH/POR trades from Wednesday
https://t.co/GUPizda7ha pic.twitter.com/9oP5cUHyaN – 7:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Raptors’ Fred VanVleet an example for undrafted Rockets ift.tt/2jhCRzQ – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Those zany Raptors are throwing caution to the wind and starting VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam tonight in OKC – 7:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Updated story on the Thunder-Heat trade: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam: “Nobody really talks about them in star status, but they’re getting close.” – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai is getting some light work in. Good sign as he progresses from a right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/O2cQvu4gGI – 6:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors are healthy again tonight vs. Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is out for OKC, Mike Muscala also out along with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 6:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he doesn’t think Vit Krejci is available “he is returning to performance” said he was minute restriction in the Blue game. – 6:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Mamadi Diakite “I thought he improved. Did some really nice things on both ends of the floor.” – 6:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mark Daigneault if the Thunder plans to keep KZ Okpala: “We’re gonna let the dust settle. After the deadline we’ll have a much better idea.”
Daigneault said things are “fluid.” – 6:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder to open roster spot, restructure future pick owed to OKC. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Well, the Thunder made a trade: thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/09/okc… – 6:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Vit Krejci (right ankle sprain) played 11 minutes for the OKC Blue this afternoon in his return from a lengthy absence.
The Thunder has recalled Krejci before tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 6:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Last note on the Thunder/Heat trade.
Jimmy Butler will be 35 and making $49 million in 2025. He’ll be 36 and making $52 million in 2026.
The thought process was: would you rather have pick #25-30 in 2023 OR pick #15-30 in 2025 (with the chance of 1-30 in 2026)?
EZPZ KZ choice. – 5:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat gain pick-trade and luxury-tax flexibility in trade with Thunder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/hea… – 5:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dr. Mautra Jones joins @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson to speak about her journey to becoming the first Black non-HBCU Campus President in Oklahoma. Nick and Paris also recap OKC’s last 3 games. #BlackHistoryMonth
Apple | https://t.co/25rtq59qhV
Spotify | https://t.co/dIA1azX2wZ pic.twitter.com/J7JIELOOch – 4:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets list Eric Gordon questionable for tomorrow nights game against Toronto with heel soreness – 4:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updates with full luxury-tax, roster, draft-pick, trade-deadline, buyout-market implications.) Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder to open roster spot, restructure future pick owed to OKC. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just updated our #NBACast schedule for the rest of the regular season. Join me and @Danny Leroux on Monday for Raptors/Pels!
Add our casts to your calendar and stay up to date with any scheduling changes: bit.ly/3gpYwKJ – 4:39 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Fake trade idea: Russell Westbrook into the Thunder’s cap space in exchange for 25 percent of the Lakers’ local TV deal revenue in perpetuity. Who says no? – 4:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Canada’s first black female member of parliament, Jean Augustine has blazed a path for women all over and has played a pivotal role in having Black History Month recognized. A true director of change – this is Jean’s journey.
Watch: https://t.co/126cXvpsZy pic.twitter.com/R26BmCAOUo – 4:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tim Duncan has more wins (regular season and playoffs) than 5 franchises.
1,158 — Tim Duncan
1,134 — Hornets
1,066 — Raptors
1,050 — Timberwolves
932 — Grizzlies
746 — Pelicans
(Submitted by @srtgoinfast) pic.twitter.com/0WS2Qc8Lsq – 4:19 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grades for some of the smaller trades leading up to tomorrow’s deadline will go in our roundup file, including today’s three-teamer (Heat-Thunder up soon): es.pn/3JxivpV (ESPN+) – 4:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala traded to the Thunder. Explaining the move from the Heat’s perspective miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for the Heat’s current roster and stock of draft picks – 4:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Similar to a Steph Curry 3-pointers, a highlight reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga seems to be included in every game for the Warriors recently. On Monday against the Thunder, the rookie added anothe… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/07/wat… – 4:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
To create the roster space to trade for KZ Okpala, the Oklahoma City Thunder terminated the 10-day contract for Mamadi Diakite. The deal was set to expire tomorrow. Diakite still gets the full salary amount of his 10-day contract. – 3:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Thunder acquire KZ Okpala from Heat sportando.basketball/en/thunder-acq… – 3:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Story on the Thunder acquiring KZ Okpala from the Heat, while renegotiating the terms of a previously-traded pick: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Again, on the Raptors at the deadline, trying to be influenced by their recent run without putting all their eggs into it: theathletic.com/3119123/2022/0… – 3:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s pick to the Thunder is now:
— Protected 1-14 (lottery) in 2025.
— Unprotected in 2026.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat deals KZ Okpala to Thunder, and now has more first-round picks it can trade miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Acquires KZ Okpala and Amends Conditions of First Round Pick
🔗 | https://t.co/wUQHqiLY2G pic.twitter.com/CoiH1JKp0E – 3:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
KZ Okpala is on an expiring deal, sources have said OKC originally planned to use the open roster spot in a two-for-one salary dump to earn more assets by taking on more money. Okpala has not played since December with a wrist injury. – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder for second-round pick, gain tax, roster, draft-pick flexibility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Simply put: OKC just traded their own 1st round pick for a (much likely) better 1st round pick. – 3:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following its matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Thunder closes out its brief two-game homestand with a second and final meeting with the Toronto Raptors.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/FnMvofCexq pic.twitter.com/m1qmNlxtFs – 3:15 PM
Following its matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Thunder closes out its brief two-game homestand with a second and final meeting with the Toronto Raptors.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/FnMvofCexq pic.twitter.com/m1qmNlxtFs – 3:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
To sum up the deal:
OKC gets a young prospect in KZ (who they may or may not keep).
Miami gets the worst of OKC’s 2026 2nd rounders.
Miami frees up their 2023 & 2024 1st round picks from protections.
OKC gets what will likely end up being a better 1st rounder in 2025 or 2026. – 3:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Protections removed from Heat’s first round pick that OKC owned
Caleb Martin could end up with a regular roster spot
They can find a buyout market backup 4 potentially
Pretty good 20 minute stretch for the Miami Heat, as they simultaneously sit atop the Eastern Conference – 3:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. The 2026 second round pick will be the lessor from either Oklahoma City, Dallas or Philadelphia. – 3:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
In a related move, the Thunder has released Mamadi Diakite, the team announced. – 3:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
As part of the Okpala trade, the Thunder and Heat will amend the 2023 first-round pick the Heat had previously owed the Thunder. That pick will now be owed to the Thunder starting in 2025 (1-14 protected) and then will convey as unprotected in 2026. – 3:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shortly after the trade deadline, I believe the Miami Heat will use some of their remaining MLE to sign Caleb Martin to a deal for more than they could have under the minimum exception. That’s why they did the salary-clearing deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for KZ Okpala. – 2:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announces it has acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. – 2:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say they have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for KZ Okpala. – 2:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. – 2:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mid-week hoops at home!
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘴. 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴
🎟️ | https://t.co/nCOwe7mz9k
🕖 | 7:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK
📻 | WWLS 98.1FM pic.twitter.com/n4xHtOa9TL – 2:07 PM
