Russell Westbrook missing first game of the season before trade deadline

Dave McMenamin: Russell Westbrook is out tonight with lower back tightness, per the Lakers. It will be the first game he has missed this season. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup, as Russell Westbrook missed his first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/LPsHeGVfr3 – 9:34 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lakers UPDATE:
Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and LeBron James are available. Russell Westbrook is out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers. – 9:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook is out tonight with lower back tightness, per the Lakers. It will be the first game he has missed this season. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active. – 9:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out, per Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) is out. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and Dwight Howard are both active tonight.
Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out. It’ll be his first missed game this season. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, Westbrook and Howard remain game-time decisions, said Vogel.
Howard missed last night’s game, but LeBron and Westbrook both played and looked good physically, allowing some optimism for tonight, providing warm ups go well. – 8:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel sand LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are game time decisions. – 8:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all gametime decisions tonight vs POR – 8:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are game-time decisions. – 8:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Take this for what it’s worth: I have finally, after weeks of putting it off because I didn’t think it was realistic, pre-written a “Russell Westbrook is traded for John Wall” story. – 8:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
“Russell Westbrook is an awful shooter and defender, trade him + 1st round pick for John Wall to save the Lakers.”
Westbrook’s 2022 shooting percentage: 50.3%
Wall’s 2021 shooting percentage: 50.3%
Westbrook’s 2022 defensive rating: 109.7
Wall’s 2021 defensive rating: 111.8 – 6:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
The Lakers are no longer handling Westbrook with kid gloves, and it’s creating a palpable tension and awkwardness for all involved @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3119668/2022/0… – 4:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Fake trade idea: Russell Westbrook into the Thunder’s cap space in exchange for 25 percent of the Lakers’ local TV deal revenue in perpetuity. Who says no? – 4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).
Point God.
(Submitted by @DBball12) pic.twitter.com/Ft1Om6gSOc – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook needs to listen to Dwyane Wade’s advice about playing alongside LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 4:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) listed as questionable for Lakers at Portland tonight, per Lakers. – 3:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee soreness/swelling) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game in Portland – 3:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury report update:
LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight.
Both will go through on-court work before the game to determine if they’ll play at Portland. – 3:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland.
James and Westbrook will test out their injuries pregame and then decide if they’re going to play. – 3:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who says no?
@Los Angeles Lakers 🤝 @Orlando Magic
More Russell Westbrook trades 👇🏾
https://t.co/UbX3XLEAS2 pic.twitter.com/3vpmjNBfEx – 3:39 PM
Who says no?
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook in February:
14 made baskets
14 turnovers
He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. pic.twitter.com/6g7ohkBCZR – 1:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook holds a delusional belief regarding #Lakers fans booing him.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:31 PM
Russell Westbrook holds a delusional belief regarding #Lakers fans booing him.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting gored by the Bucks, why the “THT for Terrence Ross” rumor makes zero sense for L.A. and Westbrook v. Vogel. #FirstListen @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:49 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook argued Tuesday that “numbers would say” that he has “earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
– Numbers suggest the opposite: Westbrook leads Lakers in minutes, team-worst plus-minus, career-low PER, career-high TO rate, leads league in TOs. pic.twitter.com/Os5ngV9mYi – 12:30 PM
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook argued Tuesday that “numbers would say” that he has “earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
Bill Oram @billoram
From last night: Whether it is by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the summer, the Lakers know, and acknowledge internally, that they need to find their way out of the Russell Westbrook business. theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… – 11:09 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
Russell Westbrook laid into Lakers head coach Frank Vogel after a second straight benching in crunch time.
➡️ https://t.co/OJdfx0vOvE pic.twitter.com/u3ZYx4viyb – 10:10 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 7 AST
Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in 32 games this season, 11 more than any other player.
The only players in NBA history to record more such games prior to the All-Star break are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/NshCNlENfm – 9:51 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Bucks dismantled the Lakers, demonstrating how far below contending level they are.
Perhaps even more disconcerting, the Lakers showed their fragmentation off-court as Russell Westbrook said he’s earned a closing role: ocregister.com/2022/02/08/gia… – 2:34 AM
The Bucks dismantled the Lakers, demonstrating how far below contending level they are.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It just occurred to me that if the Lakers threw enough draft capital at Oklahoma City to take on the Westbrook contract, they could duck the luxury tax entirely.
No, I do not think this is wise or likely. But do with this information what you will. – 1:34 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on what benchmarks he has to hit to be in the Lakers’ closing lineup for Frank Vogel (question via @Kyle Goon): pic.twitter.com/21sqg7lvnR – 1:16 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook on his hometown L.A. fans booing him tonight at the Lakers game: “It’s a sign of respect.” – 1:09 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on if Frank Vogel has been clear about when he’ll play (1/2): “No, he hasn’t. I don’t need him to be clear about whatever decision he makes … That’s up to him…” – 1:09 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
When asked if he knows the benchmarks he has to hit to make the Lakers’ closing lineup, Russell Westbrook said: “I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmarks, to be honest. I put a lot of work in. I got a lot of respect in this game. … I earned the right to be in closing lineups.” – 1:06 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on boos from Lakers fans: “Sign of respect. My mindset is not predicated on boos.” – 12:59 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Stop me if you heard this one before … Lakers cut a 30 point deficit down to 10 but still lose, 131-116 to MIL. LeBron 27p on 11-of-19 8a; AD 22p on 8-of-10 9r 3b; Monk 20p 5a; Stanley 16p 6r; Reaves 10p; Westbrook 10p 10r. Giannis 44p on 17-of-20 14r 8a. – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook is shooting 27.5% in his last 4 games.
He is 2-13 from three in that span. pic.twitter.com/jBzy9hpbHS – 12:32 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If the Lakers don’t make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. – 12:07 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Only one concern coming out of the Mavs win tonight. Luka picked up his 3rd technical in the last 4 games and now has 11 for the season (In 40 games) tying him w/Embiid and Westbrook, one behind Carmelo. You are suspended on the 16th. Mavs have 26 games to play. – 12:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers call timeout after Bucks extend a 99-69 lead with 6:05 left in the 3rd Q. Westbrook had made a good pass to Ariza, who missed the open shot. But Westbrook trudged back on defense, and Bucks had an open 3 – 11:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
“What are you doing?!” a Lakers fan after Westbrook threw a pass toward the middle of the court. Then another turnover. More boos. – 11:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Not Greg Monroe (Go Hoyas) staying with Westbrook stride for stride and blocking his shot – 11:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Greg Monroe just blocked Russell Westbrook at the rim.
That’s all, folks. – 10:59 PM
Greg Monroe just blocked Russell Westbrook at the rim.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.
Starters vs. Bucks:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Only switch from last game’s starting lineup is Ariza in for Johnson. Monk remains in the backcourt alongside Westbrook. – 9:33 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Westbrook felt the same tightness in his back on Tuesday night vs. Milwaukee, but played through it — and ultimately felt too much discomfort on a back-to-back vs. Portland tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 9, 2022
Sources have indicated that the Lakers no longer believe they can win at a high level with Westbrook alongside James and Davis, but prior to Tuesday the line of thinking was that the Lakers would be unwilling to wave the white flag and admit their summer blockbuster was a failure. Instead, they would prefer to wait until the offseason, when they could also include a 2029 pick in a potential deal for another max-contract player looking for a new home. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2022
Less than 48 hours before the trade deadline, James was echoing a sentiment that has spread throughout an increasingly dispirited Lakers organization. Sources told The Athletic that inside the locker room, players see and feel the same problems as everyone else, perhaps never more clearly than after a non-competitive loss to the champs. They understand as well as anyone that the personnel on this joyless 26-29 team simply isn’t working. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2022