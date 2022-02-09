Several teams expressing interest in Julius Randle

The Kings were among the teams interested in Randle entering this week. Several teams had expressed a degree of interest in Randle ahead of the deadline. The Kings were under the impression that they could acquire Randle for the right return.
Source: SportsNet New York
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from February 8:
– Giannis: 44 pts, 14 reb, 17-20 fg
– D. Booker: 35 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
– J. Embiid: 34 pts, 12 reb, 3 stl
– T. Young: 34 pts, 11 ast, +23
– L. Doncic: 33 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast
– J. Randle: 28 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast
– J. Jackson Jr: 26 pts, 11 reb, 26 min – 11:21 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau explains rationale on RJ Barrett playing in final minute of NYK’s 17-point loss in DEN; when asked about it after the game, Julius Randle explains why he has Thibodeau’s ‘back, 100 percent’, via @alexmsmith720: on.sny.tv/XLaMMYF – 8:07 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Julius Randle about having starters play in blowouts: “I’ll let ya’ll debate that. Like I said, the only thing that matters is what’s in our locker room and what we think as players. I got Thibs’ back 100 percent. I trust him. And whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do” – 12:19 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hard to credit someone playing hard when Knicks are losing big – but Randle is on the verge of his third straight 30-plus game, has three steals, 5 assists, 1 turnover and is playing hard. – 10:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Julius Randle could hack a dude’s arms off with a machete and still be shocked that a foul was called. – 10:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle just caused a turnover off a double team on Jokic and caught him by surprise. Feel like that’s worth like 10 points on Jokic because of how well he feels out doubles – 10:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One of those nights…again. Randle with a nice read to steal a Jokic pass. Goes the length of the floor and … misses the layup. Then Gordon hits a three on the other end. It’s not close. – 10:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As always, @Shaun Powell with a quality read. This time on Julius Randle’s ups and downs with the Knicks this season on.nba.com/3rBsVi4 – 4:34 PM
Yet, Randle has fallen off so dramatically this season that the extension is intimidating to other teams. And it’s not so much the dollars as it is the years. The contract runs through 2026 “I don’t see anyone giving up anything of value for him,” one rival executive said. And it’s hard to imagine the Knicks dealing him without a decent return. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2022
Julius Randle considers recent trade rumors surrounding him as flimsy as tinsel. After Friday’s practice at UCLA, Randle interrogated this reporter on the authors of an alleged push by Knicks management to trade him by the Feb. 10 deadline. “Who reported it? Who reported it?’’ Randle repeatedly said. The Post reported after last month’s Cam Reddish trade that management considers everything on the table after stockpiling another asset. An SNY report confirmed the Knicks are open to trading the former Lakers lottery pick, but only for a significant package. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed multiple reports, including The Post’s, that Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox is on the Knicks’ radar, with Randle being the only pawn who would make sense in such a deal. The idea has swirled around social media like Pacific Ocean waves. “That sounds like gossip to me,’’ Randle snapped before facing the Lakers Saturday night. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022