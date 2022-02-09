Spurs vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (20-34) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-21) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 48, Cleveland Cavaliers 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs shoot 3/17 from outside. Keldon with all 3 makes.
Spurs are protecting the paint well against Cleveland.
Cavs shoot 7/11 from outside pic.twitter.com/7ZTcepY0v5 – 8:06 PM
Spurs shoot 3/17 from outside. Keldon with all 3 makes.
Spurs are protecting the paint well against Cleveland.
Cavs shoot 7/11 from outside pic.twitter.com/7ZTcepY0v5 – 8:06 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs shoot 64% from 3pt – Spurs, 17% – lead SAS, 57-48, in Caris LeVert’s CLE debut; FTs: CLE, 12-17, SAS, 3-5; pts in paint: CLE, 20, SAS, 32; Garland, 14pts, 6-9FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 4asst; Mobley, 12pts, 4-9FG, 5reb; Cedi, 8pts, 2-2 3ptFG; LeVert, 7pts, 2-7FG; Allen, team-hi 7reb. pic.twitter.com/ecV2BxJKuf – 8:06 PM
#Cavs shoot 64% from 3pt – Spurs, 17% – lead SAS, 57-48, in Caris LeVert’s CLE debut; FTs: CLE, 12-17, SAS, 3-5; pts in paint: CLE, 20, SAS, 32; Garland, 14pts, 6-9FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 4asst; Mobley, 12pts, 4-9FG, 5reb; Cedi, 8pts, 2-2 3ptFG; LeVert, 7pts, 2-7FG; Allen, team-hi 7reb. pic.twitter.com/ecV2BxJKuf – 8:06 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Cavs 57, Spurs 48: Garland 14p (6-9 FG) 2r 4a, Mobley 12p 5r 1blk. Allen 4p 7r, LeVert 7p 1r 1a. Keldon Johnson 16p for Spurs, Murray 8p 4r 5a. Spurs 3 of 17 from deep, Cavs 7 of 11. – 8:06 PM
Half: #Cavs 57, Spurs 48: Garland 14p (6-9 FG) 2r 4a, Mobley 12p 5r 1blk. Allen 4p 7r, LeVert 7p 1r 1a. Keldon Johnson 16p for Spurs, Murray 8p 4r 5a. Spurs 3 of 17 from deep, Cavs 7 of 11. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Spurs not named Keldon Johnson (3-5) went 0-12 from 3-point range in the first half. That won’t get it done. Meanwhile, #Cavs were 7-11 from deep. Darius Garland looks like … Darius Garland. – 8:06 PM
Spurs not named Keldon Johnson (3-5) went 0-12 from 3-point range in the first half. That won’t get it done. Meanwhile, #Cavs were 7-11 from deep. Darius Garland looks like … Darius Garland. – 8:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trailed 57-48 at half after getting outscored 57-48 in 2Q. Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 6 of 10, including 3 of 5 3FG. – 8:05 PM
Spurs trailed 57-48 at half after getting outscored 57-48 in 2Q. Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 6 of 10, including 3 of 5 3FG. – 8:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Rook’s got range.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/C6vzNwj17X – 8:04 PM
Rook’s got range.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/C6vzNwj17X – 8:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Cavs by 9
CLE takes the 2Q 28-18.
Spurs are a +12 in the paint, but Cavs are winning points on jumpers 25-13 pic.twitter.com/sVg4D7EbAF – 8:04 PM
Half: Cavs by 9
CLE takes the 2Q 28-18.
Spurs are a +12 in the paint, but Cavs are winning points on jumpers 25-13 pic.twitter.com/sVg4D7EbAF – 8:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Remember that between-the-legs pass Dejounte Murray delivered to Drew Eubanks for a slam last month? You might see a few more of those playground gems from him at @nbastar2022 .
“We are built for this…Trust me,” Murray said of players from Seattle.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:03 PM
Remember that between-the-legs pass Dejounte Murray delivered to Drew Eubanks for a slam last month? You might see a few more of those playground gems from him at @nbastar2022 .
“We are built for this…Trust me,” Murray said of players from Seattle.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs lead the Spurs 57-48. They outscored the Spurs 28-18 in the second quarter.
Darius Garland up to 14 points and 4 assists. Evan Mobley has 12 points and 5 rebounds.
Cavs shot 19 of 41 (46.3%) from the field and 7 of 11 (63.6%) from 3. – 8:03 PM
At the half, #Cavs lead the Spurs 57-48. They outscored the Spurs 28-18 in the second quarter.
Darius Garland up to 14 points and 4 assists. Evan Mobley has 12 points and 5 rebounds.
Cavs shot 19 of 41 (46.3%) from the field and 7 of 11 (63.6%) from 3. – 8:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dev showing off the VERT! 🔝👀
ZC putting on a passing clinic too 💰 pic.twitter.com/hA6atvsSjL – 8:00 PM
Dev showing off the VERT! 🔝👀
ZC putting on a passing clinic too 💰 pic.twitter.com/hA6atvsSjL – 8:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Keldon Johnson 3-for-5 from 3, rest of team 0-for-12. Problematic. – 8:00 PM
Keldon Johnson 3-for-5 from 3, rest of team 0-for-12. Problematic. – 8:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson has ALL 9 of the Spurs’ points from three in the first half. – 7:58 PM
Keldon Johnson has ALL 9 of the Spurs’ points from three in the first half. – 7:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Caris LeVert knocks down the triple for his first bucket with the Cavs 🎯
pic.twitter.com/QAYwCSRCSN – 7:54 PM
Caris LeVert knocks down the triple for his first bucket with the Cavs 🎯
pic.twitter.com/QAYwCSRCSN – 7:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 3-30 when trailing by 10 points this season.
Cleveland has led by double digits in both of their games against San Antonio this season. – 7:52 PM
The Spurs enter 3-30 when trailing by 10 points this season.
Cleveland has led by double digits in both of their games against San Antonio this season. – 7:52 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland up to 10 points on 4 of 6 field goals (2 of 2 from deep) – 7:51 PM
Darius Garland up to 10 points on 4 of 6 field goals (2 of 2 from deep) – 7:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome to Cleveland, 3⃣!
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/o81GdyCwoW – 7:48 PM
Welcome to Cleveland, 3⃣!
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/o81GdyCwoW – 7:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Cavs have started the 2Q with a 12-4 run.
The Spurs face their largest deficit of the game, 7 points.
The Cavs are winning the 3PT line 18-6.
Spurs with 7 turnovers already doesn’t help – 7:48 PM
The Cavs have started the 2Q with a 12-4 run.
The Spurs face their largest deficit of the game, 7 points.
The Cavs are winning the 3PT line 18-6.
Spurs with 7 turnovers already doesn’t help – 7:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jakob Poeltl putting a lid on the rim for the Cavs here in the 2nd, he’s stopped 4 layups in the last few mins. – 7:47 PM
Jakob Poeltl putting a lid on the rim for the Cavs here in the 2nd, he’s stopped 4 layups in the last few mins. – 7:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Josh gets him with the hesi 😯
@Josh Primo | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/8t9FqgHCfY – 7:40 PM
Josh gets him with the hesi 😯
@Josh Primo | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/8t9FqgHCfY – 7:40 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Spurs 30, #Cavs 29. Mobley 8p 3r 1blk, Okoro 7p, Garland 5p 2a, LeVert 2p 1a in 7 minutes. Murray 8p 3r 1a for Spurs. – 7:37 PM
1st Q: #Spurs 30, #Cavs 29. Mobley 8p 3r 1blk, Okoro 7p, Garland 5p 2a, LeVert 2p 1a in 7 minutes. Murray 8p 3r 1a for Spurs. – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 1
Keldon 9 pts | Mobley 8 pts
Murray 8 pts | Okoro 7 pts
Spurs are winning the paint 20-10
Cavs winning the FT line 10-2 – 7:37 PM
1Q: Spurs by 1
Keldon 9 pts | Mobley 8 pts
Murray 8 pts | Okoro 7 pts
Spurs are winning the paint 20-10
Cavs winning the FT line 10-2 – 7:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice report by @Serena Winters with the type of stuff I’d like to hear more from sideline reporters, namely that coach Bickerstaff wanted the defense to be up more on Dejounte Murray pick and rolls. – 7:35 PM
Nice report by @Serena Winters with the type of stuff I’d like to hear more from sideline reporters, namely that coach Bickerstaff wanted the defense to be up more on Dejounte Murray pick and rolls. – 7:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
#NBAAllStar SLAM 🔨
@Zach Collins ➡️ @Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/nQCKiEwbEx – 7:35 PM
#NBAAllStar SLAM 🔨
@Zach Collins ➡️ @Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/nQCKiEwbEx – 7:35 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs got a chance to actually practice over the course of the last few days, and you can see Collins already looks more comfortable than he did on **flips pages of calendar to the last Spurs game** Friday. He was wondering around a bit during his first game back. – 7:32 PM
Spurs got a chance to actually practice over the course of the last few days, and you can see Collins already looks more comfortable than he did on **flips pages of calendar to the last Spurs game** Friday. He was wondering around a bit during his first game back. – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We missed these alley-oops 🥰
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/ufZMvFUe1E – 7:31 PM
We missed these alley-oops 🥰
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/ufZMvFUe1E – 7:31 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
On the MIA/OKC and SAS/UTH/POR trades from Wednesday
https://t.co/GUPizda7ha pic.twitter.com/9oP5cUHyaN – 7:31 PM
On the MIA/OKC and SAS/UTH/POR trades from Wednesday
https://t.co/GUPizda7ha pic.twitter.com/9oP5cUHyaN – 7:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Hey Siri, what does Spurs basketball look like?”
Siri: pic.twitter.com/n9Kj3c0lnd – 7:30 PM
“Hey Siri, what does Spurs basketball look like?”
Siri: pic.twitter.com/n9Kj3c0lnd – 7:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Zach Collins with the backdoor bounce pass to Dejounte Murray with crafty cut.
Murray finishes with a dunk – 7:28 PM
Zach Collins with the backdoor bounce pass to Dejounte Murray with crafty cut.
Murray finishes with a dunk – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
An Ice three with help from 3 🥶
@Isaac Okoro | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JrlDbKiFIY – 7:28 PM
An Ice three with help from 3 🥶
@Isaac Okoro | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JrlDbKiFIY – 7:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Zach Collins with the backdoor bounce pass to Dejounte Murray with crafty cut.
Murray finishes with a 2 handed dunk – 7:28 PM
Zach Collins with the backdoor bounce pass to Dejounte Murray with crafty cut.
Murray finishes with a 2 handed dunk – 7:28 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen has to be pleased with Darius Garland’s return. Gets an alley-oop slam. – 7:24 PM
Jarrett Allen has to be pleased with Darius Garland’s return. Gets an alley-oop slam. – 7:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Caris LeVert in for Cavs at 6:37 in first quarter. Big ovation as he’s introduced. – 7:21 PM
Caris LeVert in for Cavs at 6:37 in first quarter. Big ovation as he’s introduced. – 7:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
As #NBA75 continues, tonight we look back at Big Z’s MVP-winning performance in the 1998 #NBAAllStar Rookie Game! 🤩
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uhS34PRu5W – 7:20 PM
As #NBA75 continues, tonight we look back at Big Z’s MVP-winning performance in the 1998 #NBAAllStar Rookie Game! 🤩
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uhS34PRu5W – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, All-Star 🌟
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hYvHwxzOgR – 7:17 PM
Welcome back, All-Star 🌟
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hYvHwxzOgR – 7:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz made a move today, acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juan Hernangomez. What does it mean for Utah, now and in the future? A breakdown, and thoughts and observations, is here – theathletic.com/3120894/2022/0… – 7:17 PM
The Utah Jazz made a move today, acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juan Hernangomez. What does it mean for Utah, now and in the future? A breakdown, and thoughts and observations, is here – theathletic.com/3120894/2022/0… – 7:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn is NOW OPEN!! Join in for a chance to win a Big 3 Prize Pack 🐐🎁
➡️ https://t.co/meyTl3X0tE pic.twitter.com/pSdZe6qeaF – 7:13 PM
The Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn is NOW OPEN!! Join in for a chance to win a Big 3 Prize Pack 🐐🎁
➡️ https://t.co/meyTl3X0tE pic.twitter.com/pSdZe6qeaF – 7:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Can’t wait to support these four in the #NBAAllStar activities here in The Land next week 🌟
Cleveland is proud of you guys! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jDL3dv19rb – 7:12 PM
Can’t wait to support these four in the #NBAAllStar activities here in The Land next week 🌟
Cleveland is proud of you guys! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jDL3dv19rb – 7:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
I’m interested in seeing what the Spurs do with Satoransky.
He’s mainly been a combo guard for his career at the 1 and 2.
If he gets in the rotation, that could mean less mins for Jones, Lonnie, and Primo.
He’s also 30 and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. – 7:10 PM
I’m interested in seeing what the Spurs do with Satoransky.
He’s mainly been a combo guard for his career at the 1 and 2.
If he gets in the rotation, that could mean less mins for Jones, Lonnie, and Primo.
He’s also 30 and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers are NOT trading Buddy Hield ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline, per source. He will most likely make his debut Friday when Indiana hosts the #Cavs and former guard Caris LeVert. – 7:04 PM
The #Pacers are NOT trading Buddy Hield ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline, per source. He will most likely make his debut Friday when Indiana hosts the #Cavs and former guard Caris LeVert. – 7:04 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio faith leaders hope parenting practices change in wake of 12-year-old boy’s death: news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 7:02 PM
San Antonio faith leaders hope parenting practices change in wake of 12-year-old boy’s death: news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 7:02 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs lineup vs. #Spurs: Wade, Mobley, Allen, Okoro, Garland. All-Star Garland back after missing four games (sore lower back) – 6:56 PM
#Cavs lineup vs. #Spurs: Wade, Mobley, Allen, Okoro, Garland. All-Star Garland back after missing four games (sore lower back) – 6:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The first Cavalier in the last 25 years to record a double-double in 3 straight halves. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bSiWroESqV – 6:49 PM
The first Cavalier in the last 25 years to record a double-double in 3 straight halves. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bSiWroESqV – 6:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Clocked in for a business trip 💼
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/flBLcwpIRY – 6:45 PM
Clocked in for a business trip 💼
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/flBLcwpIRY – 6:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The three-team trade the Spurs were involved in today is not official, but the club lists Juancho Hernangomez – one of the players league sources said was swapped – as out because he’s not with the team. Juancho was at shootaround this morning. – 6:34 PM
The three-team trade the Spurs were involved in today is not official, but the club lists Juancho Hernangomez – one of the players league sources said was swapped – as out because he’s not with the team. Juancho was at shootaround this morning. – 6:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
And here’s what Derrick White had to say about trade rumors on social media:
“It’s kind of crazy, especially nowadays because everybody is kind of on the trading block, according to Twitter.” – 6:32 PM
And here’s what Derrick White had to say about trade rumors on social media:
“It’s kind of crazy, especially nowadays because everybody is kind of on the trading block, according to Twitter.” – 6:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our All-Star is back in the starting lineup 🥰 #LetEmKmow pic.twitter.com/jzMBL9gZk6 – 6:31 PM
Our All-Star is back in the starting lineup 🥰 #LetEmKmow pic.twitter.com/jzMBL9gZk6 – 6:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
When it comes to being traded, Doug McDermott is the #Spurs’ resident expert.
“I could have had my own moving company,” he said.
The well-traveled sharpshooting forward has been dealt five times in his eight NBA seasons.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:28 PM
When it comes to being traded, Doug McDermott is the #Spurs’ resident expert.
“I could have had my own moving company,” he said.
The well-traveled sharpshooting forward has been dealt five times in his eight NBA seasons.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With the 7th pick, Lonnie’s cap hold, and all non-guaranteed players (Collins, Eubanks, KBD, Landale, Jones) all on the roster, the Spurs are projected to have $18.8 million in cap space this summer.
Without Lonnie’s CH, that goes to $32.1 million in space. – 6:24 PM
With the 7th pick, Lonnie’s cap hold, and all non-guaranteed players (Collins, Eubanks, KBD, Landale, Jones) all on the roster, the Spurs are projected to have $18.8 million in cap space this summer.
Without Lonnie’s CH, that goes to $32.1 million in space. – 6:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
As #CavsBHC continues, our #CavsKidsClub Jr. Reporter powered by @firstenergycorp, Austin, asked head coach J.B. Bickerstaff what Black History means to him before tonight’s matchup against the Spurs.
@CavsWGNation | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8Dh2sZDfvB – 6:20 PM
As #CavsBHC continues, our #CavsKidsClub Jr. Reporter powered by @firstenergycorp, Austin, asked head coach J.B. Bickerstaff what Black History means to him before tonight’s matchup against the Spurs.
@CavsWGNation | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8Dh2sZDfvB – 6:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Once the trade for Tomas Satoransky is completed, the Spurs will be $10.9 million over the cap this season and a comfortable $13.1 million from the luxury tax.
Satoransky is earning $10 million this season and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. – 6:19 PM
Once the trade for Tomas Satoransky is completed, the Spurs will be $10.9 million over the cap this season and a comfortable $13.1 million from the luxury tax.
Satoransky is earning $10 million this season and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. – 6:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Gotta update those phones now that we have an #NBAAllStar 📲💫
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3O5iQQXlZE – 6:18 PM
Gotta update those phones now that we have an #NBAAllStar 📲💫
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3O5iQQXlZE – 6:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is in tonight. He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup, I’m told. Also, Brandon Goodwin (illness) is available. – 6:10 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is in tonight. He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup, I’m told. Also, Brandon Goodwin (illness) is available. – 6:10 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update:
After missing 4 games with lower back soreness, Darius Garland WILL play tonight. – 6:05 PM
#Cavs update:
After missing 4 games with lower back soreness, Darius Garland WILL play tonight. – 6:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert will come off the bench in his Cavs debut tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:04 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert will come off the bench in his Cavs debut tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is going through a pregame workout out in the floor. – 6:03 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is going through a pregame workout out in the floor. – 6:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Is Darius Garland playing tonight? 😏 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bVNuNNEfg2 – 6:03 PM
Is Darius Garland playing tonight? 😏 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bVNuNNEfg2 – 6:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Tre Jones is out (dental procedure) for tonight’s game in Cleveland.
Jones came into today listed as questionable, was then upgraded to available a few hours ago, and is now officially ruled out. – 6:02 PM
Spurs say Tre Jones is out (dental procedure) for tonight’s game in Cleveland.
Jones came into today listed as questionable, was then upgraded to available a few hours ago, and is now officially ruled out. – 6:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs just announced that Tre Jones (dental procedure) and Juancho Hernangomez (not with team) are out tonight. – 6:02 PM
Spurs just announced that Tre Jones (dental procedure) and Juancho Hernangomez (not with team) are out tonight. – 6:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs now say Tre Jones (dental procedure) and Juan Hernangomez (not with team) are OUT tonight. – 6:01 PM
Spurs now say Tre Jones (dental procedure) and Juan Hernangomez (not with team) are OUT tonight. – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated 2022 cap space projections!
1. Detroit Pistons – $31.4M
2. Orlando Magic – $28.1M
3. San Antonio Spurs – $22.5M
4. Indiana Pacers – $20.8M
5. Portland Trail Blazers – $20.3M
Full pre-deadline look at the 2022 landscape coming soon for @spotrac! – 5:56 PM
Updated 2022 cap space projections!
1. Detroit Pistons – $31.4M
2. Orlando Magic – $28.1M
3. San Antonio Spurs – $22.5M
4. Indiana Pacers – $20.8M
5. Portland Trail Blazers – $20.3M
Full pre-deadline look at the 2022 landscape coming soon for @spotrac! – 5:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Trying to hit the sticks before #CavsSpurs tonight? 🎮
Stop by Portal 11 to visit our Social Zone presented by @USMarineCorps tonight for a chance to play NBA 2K22 with @CavsLegionGC and win cool prizes!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fMLrBttxwu – 5:48 PM
Trying to hit the sticks before #CavsSpurs tonight? 🎮
Stop by Portal 11 to visit our Social Zone presented by @USMarineCorps tonight for a chance to play NBA 2K22 with @CavsLegionGC and win cool prizes!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fMLrBttxwu – 5:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“If some people are going to judge me for me being a hunter and a fisherman, that’s fine. I can’t give you a fake version of myself, because that’s not fair to me or you,” #Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said to @TheUndefeated bit.ly/3uASMsj #nba #hunting #fishing – 5:44 PM
“If some people are going to judge me for me being a hunter and a fisherman, that’s fine. I can’t give you a fake version of myself, because that’s not fair to me or you,” #Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said to @TheUndefeated bit.ly/3uASMsj #nba #hunting #fishing – 5:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Reminder for our Spurs Fam back in SA, you can cheer us on from home at @thefriendlyspot 🚨
Hope to see y’all at tonight’s Watch Party pres. by @MichelobULTRA! pic.twitter.com/6EIuXiCqP8 – 5:33 PM
Reminder for our Spurs Fam back in SA, you can cheer us on from home at @thefriendlyspot 🚨
Hope to see y’all at tonight’s Watch Party pres. by @MichelobULTRA! pic.twitter.com/6EIuXiCqP8 – 5:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bickerstaff says all he wants to do with newly acquired Caris LeVert tonight is “just give him an opportunity to run with his teammates.” – 5:29 PM
Bickerstaff says all he wants to do with newly acquired Caris LeVert tonight is “just give him an opportunity to run with his teammates.” – 5:29 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
Will Myles Turner be next or will the Pacers keep the 25-year-old big man? basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:22 PM
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
Will Myles Turner be next or will the Pacers keep the 25-year-old big man? basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Bucks, Bulls and Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing Dennis Schroder.
However, a recent report suggests that the Celtics may keep Schroder and find a different way to get under the luxury tax: basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:19 PM
The Bucks, Bulls and Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing Dennis Schroder.
However, a recent report suggests that the Celtics may keep Schroder and find a different way to get under the luxury tax: basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:19 PM
Jarrett Allen @_bigjayy_
A new Mario Strikers game? Once again, Mario showing us why he’s the greatest athlete of our generation!
#NintendoDirect – 5:13 PM
A new Mario Strikers game? Once again, Mario showing us why he’s the greatest athlete of our generation!
#NintendoDirect – 5:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones (dental procedure) and Lonnie Walker (sore knee) are both available tonight, per Spurs. – 5:07 PM
Tre Jones (dental procedure) and Lonnie Walker (sore knee) are both available tonight, per Spurs. – 5:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source tells @clevelanddotcom that the plan is for #Cavs Darius Garland to make his return tonight against San Antonio. But team needs to see how he gets thru his pregame workout before being sure he can definitely play. – 4:40 PM
A source tells @clevelanddotcom that the plan is for #Cavs Darius Garland to make his return tonight against San Antonio. But team needs to see how he gets thru his pregame workout before being sure he can definitely play. – 4:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In honor of #CavsBHC, we have several player-issued #MLKDay warmup shirts that could be yours!
Head over to the Cavs App, championed by @Westfield1848, to participate in tonight’s Cavs Community Fund auction … the bidding starts NOW!
📲: https://t.co/NqugknEm7c pic.twitter.com/wyrlRsMOBq – 4:00 PM
In honor of #CavsBHC, we have several player-issued #MLKDay warmup shirts that could be yours!
Head over to the Cavs App, championed by @Westfield1848, to participate in tonight’s Cavs Community Fund auction … the bidding starts NOW!
📲: https://t.co/NqugknEm7c pic.twitter.com/wyrlRsMOBq – 4:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New: Franz Wagner tops Evan Mobley in the latest @RookieWire Power Rankings ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-p… – 3:42 PM
New: Franz Wagner tops Evan Mobley in the latest @RookieWire Power Rankings ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-p… – 3:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updated (for now) story on the Jazz trading Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to get back Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:34 PM
Updated (for now) story on the Jazz trading Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to get back Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
League sources confirm Utah Jazz three-team deal to be done with POR and SAS. Receiving Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers, Juancho Hernangomez from Spurs. Jazz send Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second to POR and a second to SAS. – 3:23 PM
League sources confirm Utah Jazz three-team deal to be done with POR and SAS. Receiving Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers, Juancho Hernangomez from Spurs. Jazz send Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second to POR and a second to SAS. – 3:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Juancho Hernangomez traded to Jazz in 3-team deal sportando.basketball/en/juancho-her… – 3:17 PM
Juancho Hernangomez traded to Jazz in 3-team deal sportando.basketball/en/juancho-her… – 3:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danny Ainge’s first notable trade with the Jazz involves a former Celtic forward. A closer look at the three-team swap with Utah, Portland and San Antonio masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:02 PM
Danny Ainge’s first notable trade with the Jazz involves a former Celtic forward. A closer look at the three-team swap with Utah, Portland and San Antonio masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Shooting for seven straight wins in The Land!
🆚 @San Antonio Spurs
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ThII014ZFA – 3:00 PM
Shooting for seven straight wins in The Land!
🆚 @San Antonio Spurs
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ThII014ZFA – 3:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rosas takes over the Knicks and creates the Timberbockers
Starters
PG: Shabazz Napier
SG: Mitch Creek
SF: Kelan Martin
PF: optional
C: Noah Vonleh
Backups
PG: Pablo Prigioni
SG: Allen Crabbe
SF: Jacob Evans
PF: Juancho Hernangomez
C: Jordan Bell
Head coach: Jarrett Culver – 2:46 PM
Rosas takes over the Knicks and creates the Timberbockers
Starters
PG: Shabazz Napier
SG: Mitch Creek
SF: Kelan Martin
PF: optional
C: Noah Vonleh
Backups
PG: Pablo Prigioni
SG: Allen Crabbe
SF: Jacob Evans
PF: Juancho Hernangomez
C: Jordan Bell
Head coach: Jarrett Culver – 2:46 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Contract/cap impact:
🏀To SAS: T. Satoransky ($10M)
🏀To UTH: J. Hernangomez- $6.9M and $7.4M (non-guaranteed), N. Alexander-Walker- $3.3M and $5M
💰$11M in tax savings
🏀To POR: J. Ingles- $13M and E. Hughes- $1.5M – 2:39 PM
Contract/cap impact:
🏀To SAS: T. Satoransky ($10M)
🏀To UTH: J. Hernangomez- $6.9M and $7.4M (non-guaranteed), N. Alexander-Walker- $3.3M and $5M
💰$11M in tax savings
🏀To POR: J. Ingles- $13M and E. Hughes- $1.5M – 2:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are going to own the second round of the NBA draft for years to come. They might get lucky and draft another Ginobili!
(Maybe literally. By the time that 2028 pick from Denver conveys, the Manu’s twin boys will be 18 years old.) – 2:38 PM
The Spurs are going to own the second round of the NBA draft for years to come. They might get lucky and draft another Ginobili!
(Maybe literally. By the time that 2028 pick from Denver conveys, the Manu’s twin boys will be 18 years old.) – 2:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs brought back Bryn Forbes last summer for $4.5 million. They (essentially) traded him for two future second-round picks and $2.3 million.
Seems like a decent enough investment. – 2:34 PM
The Spurs brought back Bryn Forbes last summer for $4.5 million. They (essentially) traded him for two future second-round picks and $2.3 million.
Seems like a decent enough investment. – 2:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Gonna hold off on any analysis until the deadline has passed, but for now, the Spurs have done really well turning Forbes into assets for the future. – 2:26 PM
Gonna hold off on any analysis until the deadline has passed, but for now, the Spurs have done really well turning Forbes into assets for the future. – 2:26 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Three deadline deals in two seasons for the Spurs. The game has changed. – 2:21 PM
Three deadline deals in two seasons for the Spurs. The game has changed. – 2:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Caris LeVert: Here we’re playing for a championship sportando.basketball/en/caris-lever… – 2:20 PM
Caris LeVert: Here we’re playing for a championship sportando.basketball/en/caris-lever… – 2:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
👀 A three-team trade, per @Adrian Wojnarowski:
Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez
Trail Blazers get: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, a second-round pick
Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, a second-round pick
Utah is sending out the two draft picks in the deal. pic.twitter.com/OZ1QquTaGd – 2:20 PM
👀 A three-team trade, per @Adrian Wojnarowski:
Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez
Trail Blazers get: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, a second-round pick
Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, a second-round pick
Utah is sending out the two draft picks in the deal. pic.twitter.com/OZ1QquTaGd – 2:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. – 2:08 PM
The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. – 2:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Fisherman, hunter and also a San Antonio Spurs forward. The story of how Keldon Johnson feels at home while ourdoors in @TheUndefeated. #nba #spurs #SanAntonio bit.ly/3uASMsj – 1:53 PM
Fisherman, hunter and also a San Antonio Spurs forward. The story of how Keldon Johnson feels at home while ourdoors in @TheUndefeated. #nba #spurs #SanAntonio bit.ly/3uASMsj – 1:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Been coming to Cleveland on assignment since late 1980s when I covered Oilers back in the Municipal Stadium days. Saddened to learn on this trip that Sokolowski’s University Inn closed in 2020 after nearly a century of serving pierogies and other Polish favorites. pic.twitter.com/YPkElqCN14 – 1:41 PM
Been coming to Cleveland on assignment since late 1980s when I covered Oilers back in the Municipal Stadium days. Saddened to learn on this trip that Sokolowski’s University Inn closed in 2020 after nearly a century of serving pierogies and other Polish favorites. pic.twitter.com/YPkElqCN14 – 1:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with #Cavs Darius Garland who is questionable with lower back soreness and Lauri Markkanen who is out with that ankle injury, Brandon Goodwin has been added to the injury report and is listed questionable because of an illness. – 1:37 PM
Along with #Cavs Darius Garland who is questionable with lower back soreness and Lauri Markkanen who is out with that ankle injury, Brandon Goodwin has been added to the injury report and is listed questionable because of an illness. – 1:37 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
We spoke to San Antonio-area pastors today to hear what the faith-based community has to say about next steps in the aftermath of the tragic death of 12-year-old Danilo Coles. Catch my story at 5 today on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/nh1eS8GgJU – 1:31 PM
We spoke to San Antonio-area pastors today to hear what the faith-based community has to say about next steps in the aftermath of the tragic death of 12-year-old Danilo Coles. Catch my story at 5 today on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/nh1eS8GgJU – 1:31 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ranveer Singh is gonna play the celebrity game??
Does this mean… Deepika will be in Cleveland? 👀 – 1:10 PM
Ranveer Singh is gonna play the celebrity game??
Does this mean… Deepika will be in Cleveland? 👀 – 1:10 PM