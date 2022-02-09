Three-team involving Joe Ingles, Nickeil Alexander-Walker official

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský from Portland and a 2027 second round pick from Utah in a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers and Jazz. San Antonio will send Juancho Hernangómez to Utah as part of the trade, which also sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers to the Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second round pick.
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, the team has officially acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade that sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Jazz and Tomáš Satoranský to San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz Nickeil Alexander-Walker trade is official.
The @Utah Jazz Nickeil Alexander-Walker trade is official.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin, on Nickeil Alexander-Walker: “His length, his ability to make a shot, there’s a skill set there. If he can come in and make an impact defensively, that’s something we always preach to the team.” – 8:33 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder: “Today is a tough day. I can’t articulate what Joe Ingles meant to this organization and to me.” – 8:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on Joe Ingles: “Today’s a tough day with Joe. I can’t really articulate how much he’s meant to our organization and to me personally.” – 8:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What to make of the Jazz’s trade that sends Joe Ingles to Portland and brings back Nickeil Alexander-Walker? https://t.co/LABi86a6tR pic.twitter.com/gftkF2ZoKh – 7:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz made a move today, acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juan Hernangomez. What does it mean for Utah, now and in the future? A breakdown, and thoughts and observations, is here – theathletic.com/3120894/2022/0… – 7:17 PM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
Today hurts… I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years!
I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends..
Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching ❤️ – 7:17 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Who is new Jazzman Nickeil Alexander-Walker? https://t.co/tyMD801Okb pic.twitter.com/y1Xv0234wU – 6:10 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (not with team), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) are out for tonight’s game vs Lakers. – 4:03 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (not with team), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) are out vs. Lakers. – 3:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updated (for now) story on the Jazz trading Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to get back Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
League sources confirm Utah Jazz three-team deal to be done with POR and SAS. Receiving Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers, Juancho Hernangomez from Spurs. Jazz send Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second to POR and a second to SAS. – 3:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Utah Jazz acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker in three-way deal that includes Joe Ingles and his expiring contract landing in Portland: es.pn/3gAF7cu – 3:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Jazz trading Joe Ingles’ contract, picks for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/rep… – 3:02 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Joe Ingles as part of 3-team deal https://t.co/dWe3k7vsga pic.twitter.com/AkmIwLBbzj – 2:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
👀 A three-team trade, per @Adrian Wojnarowski:
Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez
Trail Blazers get: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, a second-round pick
Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, a second-round pick
Utah is sending out the two draft picks in the deal. pic.twitter.com/OZ1QquTaGd – 2:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Joe Ingles last week, in anticipation of being traded: “If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that. I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset.” – 2:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Joe Ingles will probably never play for the Blazers but do not tell your dad that he is already ordering a custom jersey – 2:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. – 2:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to @Michael Scotto, the Jazz have expressed interest in Eric Gordon. They are shopping the expiring contract of Joe Ingles and a first-round pick. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Also, following the game tonight, Nickeil Alexander-Walker probably stuck around for an extra 10-15 minutes taking pictures with fans. – 12:01 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans traded Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Both still showed up to Tuesday night’s game. Willie Green said he’s never seen anything like it.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram says he’s going to “bust their ass” when he sees Josh Hart or Nickeil Alexander-Walker opposite him on the court in an opponent’s jersey.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram asked about playing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker later this season:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram on seeing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting courtside:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall says that he and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were talking the whole second half and making side bets. They were betting Naji’s 3-point shots: makes vs misses.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“I’ve never seen anything like that before.” — Willie Green in describing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting courtside and their former teammates consistently interacting with the duo all night.
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Don’t know why Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker went to the game after they were traded but it’s very sweet. – 10:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans players and staff going over to greet Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/uhnEuom26y – 10:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The entire Pelicans squad just went over to say their goodbyes to Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker including coach Willie Green. pic.twitter.com/Umy7IlnCZJ – 10:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans beat the Rockets 110-97.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 110, Rockets 97. Pels all make their way to Jason Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the front row. KPJ with a season high 27. – 10:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A proper sendoff for Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as @New Orleans Pelicans posts a live video of them sitting courtside with the caption, “Thank you Josh & Nickeil.”
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels shout out Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/xUq5EtXC6s – 9:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are sitting courtside together to watch the team that traded them today.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting courtside together. pic.twitter.com/tE4kjCTIOC – 9:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Now Nickeil Alexander-Walker is here at tonight’s game (with the green hat) pic.twitter.com/UqOqFY98Q8 – 9:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
And now, Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes an appearance at the Pelicans game. pic.twitter.com/BO0PyZlTlJ – 9:35 PM
Paul Garcia: Once the trade for Tomas Satoransky is completed, the Spurs will be $10.9 million over the cap this season and a comfortable $13.1 million from the luxury tax. Satoransky is earning $10 million this season and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 9, 2022
