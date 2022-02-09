Thunder eyeing Tobias Harris

Sources also confirmed that the Sixers have had conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder about Tobias Harris. A person close to the Sixers downplayed the discussions, saying the Thunder are just one of several teams with available cap space that have inquired about taking in salary in exchange for draft picks. The person says Harris has nothing to be concerned about.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“Don’t get it twisted, that plays an impact on guys’ mental psyche, focus, all the way down the line.”
Tobias Harris knows his name has been in trade rumors. Amid that, he has overcome the boos and slow start to return to 2020-21 form:
inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… – 10:48 AM
“Don’t get it twisted, that plays an impact on guys’ mental psyche, focus, all the way down the line.”
Tobias Harris knows his name has been in trade rumors. Amid that, he has overcome the boos and slow start to return to 2020-21 form:
inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… – 10:48 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
FTR, I would guess the “trying to dump Tobias” stuff is mostly noise to try to apply pressure on Brooklyn to act now, rather than wait.
Not that the Sixers *wouldn’t* want to dump Tobias and open up the possibility of a max slot, just think cost would be prohibitive in practice. – 10:21 AM
FTR, I would guess the “trying to dump Tobias” stuff is mostly noise to try to apply pressure on Brooklyn to act now, rather than wait.
Not that the Sixers *wouldn’t* want to dump Tobias and open up the possibility of a max slot, just think cost would be prohibitive in practice. – 10:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:51 AM
Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:51 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Would the Sixers really trade Tobias Harris now to possibly get James Harden as a free agent this summer? The Inquirer considers every angle.
Will they trade Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 AM
Would the Sixers really trade Tobias Harris now to possibly get James Harden as a free agent this summer? The Inquirer considers every angle.
Will they trade Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:17 AM
Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:17 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘You’re going to see a lot of movement (in trades by Thursday’s deadline).’ Says he’ll be refreshing his phone to get the latest updates. – 9:48 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘You’re going to see a lot of movement (in trades by Thursday’s deadline).’ Says he’ll be refreshing his phone to get the latest updates. – 9:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on looking forward to getting beyond Thursday’s trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Bk0hfKVeXb – 9:45 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on looking forward to getting beyond Thursday’s trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Bk0hfKVeXb – 9:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris on his deadline plans: “I’ll be refreshing @Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams, just like everybody else” – 9:45 PM
Tobias Harris on his deadline plans: “I’ll be refreshing @Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams, just like everybody else” – 9:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Tobias Harris on being back to playing quite well: pic.twitter.com/y6q1quBhkm – 9:43 PM
#Sixers Tobias Harris on being back to playing quite well: pic.twitter.com/y6q1quBhkm – 9:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Tobias has been great. He really has. He’s back to Tobias of last year.’ – 9:39 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Tobias has been great. He really has. He’s back to Tobias of last year.’ – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tobias Harris last 11 games:
22.4 PPG
7.1 RPG
58/50/84% pic.twitter.com/1s4Rt8BlBx – 9:29 PM
Tobias Harris last 11 games:
22.4 PPG
7.1 RPG
58/50/84% pic.twitter.com/1s4Rt8BlBx – 9:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each have 30+ tonight thus far, with a minute to play.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 2 STL
Harris: 30 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST – 9:13 PM
Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each have 30+ tonight thus far, with a minute to play.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 2 STL
Harris: 30 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid with the MEAN flush. Chris Paul responds. Tobias Harris 3. Two great teams making big-time plays right now – 9:12 PM
Joel Embiid with the MEAN flush. Chris Paul responds. Tobias Harris 3. Two great teams making big-time plays right now – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Phoenix at the break 59-55 led by 36 combined points from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
That was one of the overall best played halves I’ve seen in a Sixers game so far this season. – 8:00 PM
Sixers lead Phoenix at the break 59-55 led by 36 combined points from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
That was one of the overall best played halves I’ve seen in a Sixers game so far this season. – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tobias Harris to the rim as he got separation from Crowder with his body. #Suns down one. #Suns – 7:57 PM
Tobias Harris to the rim as he got separation from Crowder with his body. #Suns down one. #Suns – 7:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:
15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg
👀 – 7:45 PM
Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:
15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg
👀 – 7:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
More on this storyline
The Sixers are sending a clear message: they view signing Harden outright as a real possibility. If the Sixers eventually need to move Tobias Harris in order to clear the cap space necessary to sign Harden in the summer, sources familiar with the situation say they have two potential suitors with cap space lined up who they could move Harris to if they need to clear the decks. -via Philly Voice / February 9, 2022
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris: “For the next few days, I’m going to be refreshing Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams and everybody else.” Harris acknowledges he’s aware of the many rumors out there and says it does affect players mentally. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / February 9, 2022
Unfortunately, Simmons has not been the only 76er’s star in trade rumors. There has been chatter that the 76ers want to package Harris with Simmons in a potential trade. When asked about Harris being in recent trade rumors. Harris Sr. stated, ” Nothing we haven’t been through before, we want to stay, but if traded, we will go wherever and still produce.” -via Phl17.com / February 9, 2022