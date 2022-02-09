Timberwolves vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-25) play against the Sacramento Kings (36-36) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 64, Sacramento Kings 71 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wolves’ aggressive PnR defense is a great matchup for Sabonis’ first game. He’s able to slip out of the screens early and then playmake 4 on 3. Kings’ ball movement looks great out of that. – 11:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Timberwolves, 71-64.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 18 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 15 PTS, 3 REB
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Timberwolves, 71-64.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 18 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 15 PTS, 3 REB
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The good: Wolves got Edwards going. 20 in the first half.
The bad: Wolves give up 71 points to the Kings – 11:13 PM
The good: Wolves got Edwards going. 20 in the first half.
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Kings with a 42-point second quarter en route to a 71-64 halftime lead over the Timberwolves. Four Kings in double figures, led by Barnes’ 18. Sabonis on triple-double watch (10P, 6R, 5A). – 11:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at halftime. Rallying from 13 down, outscoring Minnesota 42-27 in the 2nd quarter. Harrison Barnes with 18 points, one of 4 Kings in double figures. Anthony Edwards with 20 for the T’Wolves. Both teams with 17 assists – 11:12 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings with 17 assists on 24 made shots.
I LOVE CUTTING AND BALL MOVEMENT – 11:11 PM
Kings with 17 assists on 24 made shots.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Newlook Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes has 18 points. De’Aaron Fox has 15. Domantas Sabonis has 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his Kings debut. Sacramento has a 25-15 rebounding advantage and a 13-2 advantage in fastbreak points. – 11:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DID YOU SEE THAT KAT ASSIST?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6J1IHV0yVO – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 18 points. Fox has 15. Sabonis is up to 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After scoring just 5 total points against the Kings last night, Anthony Edwards goes for 20 in the first half here tonight against the Kings.
Wolves 64, Kings 71 at half – 11:09 PM
After scoring just 5 total points against the Kings last night, Anthony Edwards goes for 20 in the first half here tonight against the Kings.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first half and the Timberwolves defense is absent. Kings lead 71-64. – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is smiling from ear-to-ear. He’s having a good time with his new teammates. Crazy pace and energy from the Kings. – 11:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves have gotten loose with the passing, giving Sac easy run outs – 11:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kings are 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second quarter. – 11:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A defensive tweak by the Kings tonight: They’re bringing doubles *on the catch* whenever KAT touches it within the 3-point line – 10:58 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Alvin Gentry is such a good offensive coach. Had so many offensive wrinkles to throw in within just 24 hours basically of acquiring Sabonis. Clearly has the Kings ready to react/cut off of him when he has the ball in the high/mid-post. – 10:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A redeeming defensive quality for Naz Reid that Chris Finch has brought up this year is his block rate.
Naz block rate: 90th percentile amongst centers
Naz defensive rebound rate: 21st percentile amongst centers
Naz with 2 big blocks in his short first half stint – 10:54 PM
A redeeming defensive quality for Naz Reid that Chris Finch has brought up this year is his block rate.
Naz block rate: 90th percentile amongst centers
Naz defensive rebound rate: 21st percentile amongst centers
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 22-11 start to the second quarter. Kings have rallied from an early 13 point deficit to recapture the lead midway through the period. – 10:54 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings have 15 assists and we’re at the 6:38 mark of the 2nd quarter. Beautiful ball movement for Sacramento. – 10:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back-to-back triples from @Harrison Barnes helps Kings retake the lead, 46-45 pic.twitter.com/aeQGBYk5RB – 10:53 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
How did the ref miss Sabonis hitting the ball out of Reid’s hand when he was standing out of bounds? – 10:51 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Giving Harrison Barnes wide open looks at 3s doesn’t seem to be a sound defensive strategy. – 10:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sabonis is coming over to the scorer’s table to check back into the game. – 10:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu unable to beat the buzzer before the end of the quarter to add to his solid start to tonight’s game, as his Kings trail the T’Wolves 37-29 after officials review. Metu leads the Kings with 10 points. Anthony Edwards with 15 for Minnesota. – 10:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 37-29.
Edwards leads the way with 15 points on 5-10 shooting in the quarter, his 8th 15+ point quarter of the season (17th career). – 10:42 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 37-29.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Timberwolves win tonight, it will be their first six-game winning streak since 2004.
When Anthony Edwards was 2 years old. – 10:42 PM
If the Timberwolves win tonight, it will be their first six-game winning streak since 2004.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Looks like they’re waving off the basket at the end of the quarter. Kings down two points on the scoreboard. 37-29 after one. – 10:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
nothin’ but cash
A1 DROPPED 15 IN THE FIRST QUARTER 👀 pic.twitter.com/O3ZSWRTBb6 – 10:41 PM
nothin’ but cash
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 37-31 after 1Q. Metu has 12 points on 6/7 shooting. All dunks. 15 for Ant-Man. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Anthony Edwards scored 6 points against the Kings last night. He has 15 in the first quarter. – 10:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The whole Timberwolves bench was in revolt after that miss goaltending and Finch got T’d up for it. A six-point swing there. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Anthony Edwards erasing the struggles of last night with 14 first quarter points. – 10:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards has shaken the funk. 14 points in the first – 10:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Kings are uhh….having some defensive issues with the Wolves early.
Some of the stuff I talked about here in the trade write-up I wrote about Sabonis helping their offense be less predictable is accurate so far though, which is nice.
https://t.co/mVRUOTdoey pic.twitter.com/lcYyBwuUFx – 10:36 PM
The Kings are uhh….having some defensive issues with the Wolves early.
Some of the stuff I talked about here in the trade write-up I wrote about Sabonis helping their offense be less predictable is accurate so far though, which is nice.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid gets hurt and subs out after one minute. But he has not headed back to the locker room — just jumping around on the sideline.
For now, it’s Nate Knight time. For what it’s worth, I watched Knight warmup and he hardly missed a 3. – 10:35 PM
Naz Reid gets hurt and subs out after one minute. But he has not headed back to the locker room — just jumping around on the sideline.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu with a collection of dunks here in the opening quarter. Has 10 points on 5/6 from the floor. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu with his 5th dunk of the first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Naz Reid is in the T-Wolves tunnel. Looks like he may have tweaked something. – 10:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid is injured making his way back to the bench. Didn’t see what happened. Came into the game with a right knee issue. – 10:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis goes to the bench with four points, two rebounds and three assists in eight minutes in his first stint with the Kings. – 10:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that Ant eurostep is unguardable. pic.twitter.com/jhX6cluqKr – 10:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Kings 29-18 with 3:17 left in the first.
Edwards and Russell each with 11 points here in the first frame. For Edwards, this is his 12th 10+ point first quarter of the season and the 7th double-figure first quarter for Russell. – 10:30 PM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Kings 29-18 with 3:17 left in the first.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves normal starting 5 has a net rating +28.0 when they’ve shared the floor (235 mins).
Wolves starting lineup tonight — McDaniels in for Beverley — has a net rating of -5.6 when they’ve shared the floor (127 mins).
Those numbers not predictive tonight, as Wolves start hot. – 10:29 PM
Wolves normal starting 5 has a net rating +28.0 when they’ve shared the floor (235 mins).
Wolves starting lineup tonight — McDaniels in for Beverley — has a net rating of -5.6 when they’ve shared the floor (127 mins).
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu with his fourth dunk of the game. Sabonis already has 3 assists. – 10:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the assist by KAT 🤯
A1 JAM 🐜 pic.twitter.com/BrkbWqPGZY – 10:28 PM
the assist by KAT 🤯
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s a joy watching A1 fly 🐜 pic.twitter.com/JSaxG73mb0 – 10:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Five turnovers for the Kings as this new unit figures out how to mesh with each other on the fly. – 10:26 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Sabonis and Justin Holiday start tonight in Sacramento. Kings are running their offense through Sabonis. He can thrive in this system. pic.twitter.com/5t69USh6Hs – 10:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said Poku was better overall in Sacramento than he was tonight, “but it was really encouraging.” – 10:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
First bucket as a King for @Domantas Sabonis 👑 pic.twitter.com/pjMP2O5kpC – 10:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damantas Sabonis holding a passing clinic early on with his new Kings team. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
This place is buzzing with anticipation every time Sabonis touches the ball. – 10:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo deep 3
McDaniels steal into DLo layup
KAT pump and go for an And-1
DLo “come get me” backdoor oop to McDaniels
Ant bucket
Uh oh… – 10:15 PM
DLo deep 3
McDaniels steal into DLo layup
KAT pump and go for an And-1
DLo “come get me” backdoor oop to McDaniels
Ant bucket
Tony East @TEastNBA
Domantas Sabonis is on the board for Sacramento. Him and Fox fit very well, in my opinion: pic.twitter.com/dNoDMGs5u6 – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with the bucket to start the scoring for Kings. 5-2 T-Wolves. – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis introduced for the first time as a member of the Sacramento Kings via @AnnouncerScott. pic.twitter.com/39MIkgPUU7 – 10:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves are in the whites again tonight. Hopefully they found a laundry room to wash them between last night and tonight! – 10:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the new guys in town 👑
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/ksTSMHcWro – 10:07 PM
the new guys in town 👑
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
10 minutes until tip… here’s 10 minutes of @Domantas Sabonis career highlights 🍿
youtube.com/watch?v=JEvBKo… – 9:51 PM
10 minutes until tip… here’s 10 minutes of @Domantas Sabonis career highlights 🍿
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ebaquw8zjj – 9:45 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/GTKjJTbdw0 – 9:41 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I don’t know much about the ins and outs and Xs and Os of the shooty hoops, but with Sabonis playing, I don’t think the recent Wolves defense is going to cut it tonight. – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Domantas Sabonis and Justin Holiday are both starting for the Kings in their debut games. – 9:33 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Domantas Sabonis will start tonight in his Kings debut.
Starters:
Fox, Holiday, Barnes, Metu and Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis will start tonight in his Kings debut.
Starters:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Timberwolves:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Timberwolves:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Kings Round Two
KAT under 41.5 pts + rebs + asts
– That’s a huge number
Barnes over 16.5 pts
– Lack of wing defenders w/out Pat Bev
Vando over 8.5 rebs
– Had 11 in 20 mins last night
Holmes under 11.5 pts + under 7.5 rebs
– Shrinking role, maybe Sabonis – 9:30 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Kings Round Two
KAT under 41.5 pts + rebs + asts
– That’s a huge number
Barnes over 16.5 pts
– Lack of wing defenders w/out Pat Bev
Vando over 8.5 rebs
– Had 11 in 20 mins last night
Holmes under 11.5 pts + under 7.5 rebs
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hearing Domantas Sabonis will start at center for the Kings tonight. – 9:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Pacers Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb warming up for tonight’s debut with their new Sacramento Kings team. pic.twitter.com/LR3PuFcmaJ – 9:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available to play vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/gzodd5mmEK – 9:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb getting some pregame work in Sacramento. Just received word they will play for the Kings tonight vs. the Timberwolves. Justin Holiday is available as well. pic.twitter.com/lmHyRLGsGr – 9:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
All three new Kings players Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are officially available to make their debut and play tonight in Sacramento. – 9:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says the Timberwolves still have needs going into the deadline, and that they’ll address that “if something pops”.
But he also said they’re focused on the chemistry of this group. “We’re not necessarily looking to do anything significant,” Finch said. – 9:02 PM
Chris Finch says the Timberwolves still have needs going into the deadline, and that they’ll address that “if something pops”.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available to play vs. the Timberwolves. – 9:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available according to the Kings. – 9:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available to play vs. Minnesota. – 9:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The trade has cleared. Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are all available. – 9:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/B04xRc8pql – 9:00 PM
Learn how to make the 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲🍹
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A good indication there newest Kings will play tonight. pic.twitter.com/UI81JqegRi – 8:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Thinking back to the first game Beasley and Juancho played after being traded to the Wolves and how much energy they brought to a bad team. Kings fans might not like the deal right now, but Sabonis could come right in and play really well tonight. – 8:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeremy Lamb has joined Domantas Sabonis on the court. pic.twitter.com/ojq1kYVIgV – 8:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch said Beverley being out has nothing to do with a re-aggravation or new injury. Just managing his workload on a back to back. “Just kind of being cautious,” he said. – 8:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis has come out onto the floor for pregame. pic.twitter.com/AVrkrtVi5N – 8:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Complete Timberwolves injury update from Chris Finch…
Anthony Edwards GAME-TIME DECISION
D’Angelo Russell IN
Patrick Beverley OUT
Taurean Prince IN
Naz Reid IN
Josh Okogie IN – 8:36 PM
Complete Timberwolves injury update from Chris Finch…
Anthony Edwards GAME-TIME DECISION
D’Angelo Russell IN
Patrick Beverley OUT
Taurean Prince IN
Naz Reid IN
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards will be a game-time decision, Finch says. – 8:34 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
In yet another in a long line of highly questionable moves, the Sacramento Kings acquired my draft rights from the LA Clippers and ultimately decided to stash me in Arizona. – 8:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I just want to continue to inspire people back home and let them know their dreams aren’t far-fetched at all.”
@Chimezie Metu reflects on the hoop dreams in Nigeria that blossomed into an NBA career 🇳🇬🏀 #BlackHistoryMonth #HearOurStories pic.twitter.com/OZRm0kTl5v – 8:30 PM
“I just want to continue to inspire people back home and let them know their dreams aren’t far-fetched at all.”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III and Maurice Harkless are both out for the Kings tonight. – 8:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Alvin Gentry said Richaun Holmes will play tonight for the Kings against the Timberwolves.
Holmes did not play last night, due to personal reasons. – 8:20 PM
Alvin Gentry said Richaun Holmes will play tonight for the Kings against the Timberwolves.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Alvin Gentry says “we will find out soon” if Domantas Sabonis will play tonight against the Timberwolves
I’ve heard the Kings new players have cleared their physicals but the Pacers new players have not yet cleared. So the wait is if those physicals clear in the next 90 minutes – 8:20 PM
Alvin Gentry says “we will find out soon” if Domantas Sabonis will play tonight against the Timberwolves
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry said there’s no answer yet on if the new Kings players. But said we should know soon. There’s a plan A and plan B. Richaun Holmes will play tonight – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are a gametime decision tonight. Still waiting for trade to be completely finalized. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The status of Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb for tonight’s game is still TBD, according to interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry. “We should now soon,” he said. – 8:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The kid can shoot 🎯
@Justin Holiday has hit 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 3-pointers over the last two seasons 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/5pPmvFR2va – 7:34 PM
The kid can shoot 🎯
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
The first 10 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/GeqAWQBxkS – 7:00 PM
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Two weeks ago, budding star Tyrese Haliburton vowed to “make it work” after the Kings were routed by the Celtics.
Sacramento traded the second-year guard to the #Pacers anyway.
Two weeks ago, budding star Tyrese Haliburton vowed to “make it work” after the Kings were routed by the Celtics.
Sacramento traded the second-year guard to the #Pacers anyway.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
For the first time in Kings history, Sacramento adds a multi-time All-Star via trade.
READ MORE 📝 | https://t.co/Q6SUkC5lGD pic.twitter.com/F1rqCPjvSA – 5:40 PM
For the first time in Kings history, Sacramento adds a multi-time All-Star via trade.
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos: Assessing the Lakers panic meter (again) before the deadline; second-guessing the Sabonis and McCollum deals; and some quick deadline predictions: open.spotify.com/episode/4nvcmu… – 5:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
Will Myles Turner be next or will the Pacers keep the 25-year-old big man? basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:22 PM
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
For those asking, Richaun Holmes is not currently listed on the injury report after missing last night’s game due to personal reasons. There is no word on his availability. I’ll talk more about this situation coming on on @DLoAndKC at 2:30. – 5:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless is listed as doubtful for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Marvin Bagley is questionable. Terence Davis is out. No word yet on the trio of Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday. – 5:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
As fans and media criticized the Kings’ trade, many NBA decision-makers were doing the same thing.
“I don’t get it at all. How Tyrese was made available is beyond me.”
“The Kings are the worst.”
“What are the Kings doing? There has to be another trade.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-de… – 5:05 PM
As fans and media criticized the Kings’ trade, many NBA decision-makers were doing the same thing.
“I don’t get it at all. How Tyrese was made available is beyond me.”
“The Kings are the worst.”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is questionable and Maurice Harkless (ankle) is doubtful for Kings vs. Timberwolves tonight. The Kings still don’t know if Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb will be available. – 4:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Buddy Hield is on his way to the #Pacers
Former #Kings Assistant Coach Larry Lewis tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus what Buddy Hield brings to Indiana #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9uDPG75yXC – 4:44 PM
Buddy Hield is on his way to the #Pacers
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings-T-Wolves injury report:
Minnesota: Beverley, Edwards, Okogie, Prince, Reid and Russell are questionable.
Kings:
-Bagley is questionable
-Harkless is doubtful
-Davis is out – 4:38 PM
Kings-T-Wolves injury report:
Minnesota: Beverley, Edwards, Okogie, Prince, Reid and Russell are questionable.
Kings:
-Bagley is questionable
-Harkless is doubtful
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton is the only 2nd year player in NBA history to average 14+ PPG, 7+ APG on 40+ 3P%.
Good job, Kings.
(Submitted by @jeremey__w) pic.twitter.com/yHw3fKClH5 – 4:32 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is the only 2nd year player in NBA history to average 14+ PPG, 7+ APG on 40+ 3P%.
Good job, Kings.
StatMuse @statmuse
Tim Duncan has more wins (regular season and playoffs) than 5 franchises.
1,158 — Tim Duncan
1,134 — Hornets
1,066 — Raptors
1,050 — Timberwolves
932 — Grizzlies
746 — Pelicans
(Submitted by @srtgoinfast) pic.twitter.com/0WS2Qc8Lsq – 4:19 PM
Tim Duncan has more wins (regular season and playoffs) than 5 franchises.
1,158 — Tim Duncan
1,134 — Hornets
1,066 — Raptors
1,050 — Timberwolves
932 — Grizzlies
746 — Pelicans
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan McLaughlin in 2022:
45 assists
1 turnover
(Submitted by @DillonLoft) – 4:17 PM
Jordan McLaughlin in 2022:
45 assists
1 turnover
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime with @Danny Leroux has added over 200 members over the last few days! Join up and you can get our analysis of the CJ and Sabonis/Haliburton blockbusters, plus our analysis of the trade deadline exclusively for subscribers! duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:00 PM
