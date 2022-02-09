Tobias Harris sick and tired of trade rumors

The same could be said for his players, as Sixers forward Tobias Harris — who, having been dealt during the season four times during his NBA career, is very familiar with trade speculation — admitted the noise that has followed Philadelphia around this season has been difficult for the team to block out. “That will be good for us. Because you’re just hearing everybody’s name. I’ll just be honest, it’s one of those things … trade rumors always come around, even for guys around the NBA, but in this situation, yeah, I was reading an article and there were five guys on the top 10 list to be moved, whatever,” he said. “So, obviously don’t get twisted: that has an impact on guys’ mental, psyche, focus, all the way down the line. So we’ll see what happens.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘You’re going to see a lot of movement (in trades by Thursday’s deadline).’ Says he’ll be refreshing his phone to get the latest updates. – 9:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris: “For the next few days, I’m going to be refreshing Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams and everybody else.”
Harris acknowledges he’s aware of the many rumors out there and says it does affect players mentally. – 9:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on looking forward to getting beyond Thursday’s trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Bk0hfKVeXb – 9:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris on his deadline plans: “I’ll be refreshing @Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams, just like everybody else” – 9:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Tobias Harris on being back to playing quite well: pic.twitter.com/y6q1quBhkm – 9:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Tobias has been great. He really has. He’s back to Tobias of last year.’ – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tobias Harris last 11 games:
22.4 PPG
7.1 RPG
58/50/84% pic.twitter.com/1s4Rt8BlBx – 9:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each have 30+ tonight thus far, with a minute to play.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 2 STL
Harris: 30 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid with the MEAN flush. Chris Paul responds. Tobias Harris 3. Two great teams making big-time plays right now – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Phoenix at the break 59-55 led by 36 combined points from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
That was one of the overall best played halves I’ve seen in a Sixers game so far this season. – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tobias Harris to the rim as he got separation from Crowder with his body. #Suns down one. #Suns – 7:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:
15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg
👀 – 7:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
While Tobias Harris’ name emerged in trade conversations with the Kings and Hawks, the Sixers have engaged in little further dialogue about moving the veteran forward, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / February 7, 2022
Marc Stein: Sacramento was doing some due diligence on Tobias when it was out there that there could be a deal that involved both Ben and Tobias and I know not this week but earlier this month that I did hear from some teams that suggested that they saw Sacramento as the only team that could realistically get Daryl to move off of his patience stance on Ben because there were indications that the Kings would be willing to take Tobias on if it meant getting Ben now. The Kings have sent so many mixed messages lately. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 29, 2022
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022