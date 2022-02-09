Tyrese Maxey will not be included in Harden-Simmons swap?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more.
It’s the last of the season 😢
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 5:13 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers #Nets – 4:25 PM
Danny Green @DGreen_14
Youngbul responded to the “challenge” … the future is bright for my old rook @Tyrese Maxey. @HarrisonSanford and I interview him in our new episode of GreenRoomInside now on @siriusxm pic.twitter.com/FrpXUaP06p – 3:15 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft
Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?
nbabigboard.com/p/2022-prospec… – 1:55 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
🏀 new episode of *thunderous reverb* UPSIDE HIGH w/myself and @JonathanTjarks 🏀
we talk haliburton, his exit from SAC and new fit with the pacers, plus some discussion of tyrese maxey and his growth this season for the 76ers✌️
@ringer @ringernba
open.spotify.com/episode/5Xp8tN… – 10:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets and #Sixers spent yesterday talking about a Harden-Simmons deal according to @Keith Pompey, as they “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal.” Will Maxey be the pivotal piece? #NBA trade deadline is 3pm tomorrow. – 9:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul ahead to Booker for layup, fouled by Maxey.
Hits FT. #Suns up six. – 9:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Making sure neither Maxey nor Embiid are on the floor for the astonishing Suns run is a bit. – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder fell, opened door for Maxey to attack. Scores. #Suns down 75-67 as Paul scores, and is called for tech.
Maxey hits tech FT. #Suns down – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton had pretty good defensive position. Had Embiid at midpost area, not low block area.
But was called for foul.
Maxey is then called for offensive foul. #Suns down nine. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Suns 55 after Maxey’s finish at the buzzer. Philly has gotten a bucket at the end of both quarters, which matter in a tight game. They’re also shooting 51.1 percent from the floor now after the slow start. The bad: 8 turnovers for 14 points. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 0-for-7 to start this game. Both getting a rest now. – 7:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid tonight vs. Phoenix.
Thybulle returns after a game out with right shoulder soreness. – 6:32 PM
Sources say Harden wants to be traded to the Sixers, where he would reunite with Morey and form an elite All-Star pairing with Joel Embiid. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
A source said as of Wednesday afternoon, a deal isn’t as close to being finalized as people think. The Nets and Sixers engaged in informal trade discussions Tuesday and, according to sources, bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
Multiple league sources have said that Thybulle’s name has been mentioned as part of a potential deal for James Harden ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline. One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle. A person close the Sixers disputed the package centered around Simmons for Harden. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022