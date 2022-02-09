Warriors vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (41-13) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022
Golden State Warriors 49, Utah Jazz 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trail Jazz 55-49 at the half in SLC
-13-0 start for GSW, 55-36 since
-Poole 13, Curry 10 (7 rebs), Wiggins/Porter 8 each
-Utah 10 pts off GSW turnovers
-Utah 28-10 advantage in paint pts (w/o Gobert), so midrange and 3s are GSW’s best friends. – 11:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz lead the Warriors 55-49 at halftime….5-7-7 for Mitchell. 11 for Bogdanovic. 10-7 from Curry. What a play by Curry to beat the halftime buzzer – 11:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 55, Warriors 49. Utah limits GSW to 18p in 2Q on 7-24 FGs. Don (5p/7r/7a) and Hassan (5p/6r/6b) both chasing the Jazz’s long-sought regular season triple-double. Bogey also has 11p. Poole leads Warriors with 13p; Curry has 10p/7r. – 11:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Jazz, 55-49. Hassan Whiteside has an absurd six blocks off the bench. Warriors shooting just 38.1% from the field, including 7-for-18 on 2-pointers. – 11:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead 55-49 at halftime.
More importantly, though…
Mitchell: 5 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists
Whiteside: 5 points, 6 rebounds and 6 blocks.
Time to go hunting! – 11:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors exploited Hassan Whiteside for a few wide open 3s in the first half, but Jazz generally beat up the Warriors (+11) with him on the floor. Whiteside had six blocks in 14 minutes. Warriors opened game on a 13-0 run, down six at half. – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I’m impressed… 97 defensive rating for the whole game, which means that they’re at about 80 since the start. Mitchell’s closeouts have been good, both ‘Dok and Whiteside great inside. – 11:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jazz use a 6-0 spurt to take a 51-42 lead over the Warriors. After a rough start, Utah has been having its way offensively. – 11:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Things forgotten during the Utah Jazz slump
Donovan Mitchell is a much better player this year than he has ever been. His passing tonight is electric – 11:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Slow start by Don, but he hunts and drills a 3, then, on the next possession, drives, draws the defense, and kicks to JC for an open 3. Jazz lead 51-42 with 3:11 left 1H. – 11:00 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell has 5 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the 2nd quarter… Could this be the night? – 11:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell missed his first four 3-pointers but he racked up five rebounds and five assists and then just looked super relieved to hit a trey. – 10:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The deflections and contests and blocks are all so good from the Jazz tonight. Playing like a different team – 10:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
175 straight games with an SC30 #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ok6Pi7vxhu – 10:49 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin challenging an offensive foul call on Eric Paschall. If the Jazz win this its really the ideal kind of challenge because of the points swing plus getting a foul taken off the board. – 10:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan with 5️⃣ blocks already tonight
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/dDGkkWZVyF – 10:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz defense is playing with so much more connectivity than it was even a month ago.
Having Forrest at the point of attack helps, but everyone on the team is playing sharper and with more urgency.
Could be big when Gobert returns. – 10:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Part of history 📰
Beth Mowins, Doris Burke & Lisa Salters lead the first ever all-female NBA broadcast for Jazz/Warriors on ESPN 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gBElcwrPfd – 10:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside already has 5 blocks in this game. He’s been so active and engaged. – 10:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 31-30 on the Jazz. Porter and Poole — both with 8 points apiece — are leading Golden State early. – 10:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the steal ✅
the hustle ✅
the bucket ✅
#TakeNote | @TForrest_11 pic.twitter.com/tsy7KxCgGf – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Fun first quarter. The Jazz trail the Warriors 31-30.
Couple observations: Donovan Mitchell is 1-5. He didn’t shoot well on New Years night against the warriors.
Trent Forrest is playing very well
The warriors are shooting the cover off the ball – 10:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Warriors 31, Jazz 30. Nice bounce-back from Utah, which really had success pushing the ball off of turnovers and misses, to the tune of 11 FB points. Defensively, too many missed rotations. Poole and Porter 8p each for GSW; Royce and Trent 6p each for the Jazz. – 10:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Warriors up 31-30 after 1Q. That was interesting! If you turn this Warriors team over, and/or get some other stops, you can get out and run on them in transition. 11 FBP for the Jazz so far.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK showin’ off the range 📍
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Cht7f8jI9A – 10:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Two early made 3’s from Kuminga, who has gotten noticeably more comfortable beyond the arc in recent weeks. Significant development. Pair a consistent jumper with his freak athleticism, and he could be an offensive force sooner than later. – 10:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ok, good defensive sequence, tough offensive rebound and assist to Trent and then he takes a charge on the other end. Hassan Whiteside.
(competition is a good thing) – 10:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trent Forrest’s confidence is skyrocketing and it’s unlocked so many tools in his game.
He pretty unique even among the Jazz deep backcourt. – 10:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Keep calm and Conley on 🏔
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/kvwUEnpQAV – 10:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a wretched start, the Jazz string together some stops and hit a few 3s, and now they’re only trailing 18-15 with 4:47 left 1Q. Meanwhile: Bojan Bogdanovic has passed Deron Williams for 83rd on the All-Time 3-pointers list with 1,179. – 10:25 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After taking a 13-0 lead, the Warriors gave up a 15-5 run to let the Jazz within 3. Golden State timeout with 4:47 left in Q1. – 10:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So after golden State starts 11-0, the Jazz respond 15-7 and pull within 18-15…run punctuated by a Bogdanovic transition 3….4:47 remaining in the first quarter – 10:25 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Bojan Bogdanovic has passed Deron Williams for 83rd on the All-Time three pointers list with 1,179 – 10:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Will have to rewatch that to see if it was intentional, but if it was…Trent Forrest pushing his dribble ahead of himself so that he didn’t lose it to a defender was so so smart. – 10:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
You 𝙳𝚘𝚔 know what you’re dealing with
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KBDqHiuvbT – 10:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
3-point shooting equalizes out, and the Jazz are back within three. – 10:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dok with two quick fouls (the latter wiping out a Don 3), and Hassan comes in – 10:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kane Fitzgerald wipes away the Mitchell three with an illegal screen call on ‘Dok, his second. – 10:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs on the move 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/djfkBduUEu – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Steve hanging pregame with tonight’s all-women crew from @ESPN 👏
#ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/mYTyEPglGj – 10:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So the Jazz are down 9-0 with two more free throws to come for Jordan Poole. Quin Snyder calls timeout – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Warriors start 3-3 FGs. Jazz start 0-4, and commit a foul on Jordan Poole as he shoots a 3. Not a great start. 9-0 Warriors, with two more FTs coming. – 10:13 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
I absolutely love that ESPN previously put out that tonight’s Warriors-Jazz game was an all-women broadcast, but that they didn’t bring it front & center tonight.
These women simply belong. And that’s how it should be.
Doris Burke 👑 Beth Mowins 👑 Lisa Salters 👑 – 10:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bojan Bogdanovic appears to have hurt his broken finger while the opening tip was taking place. – 10:11 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good column here from @scottostler on why the Warriors should stand pat at the trade deadline: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 10:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike ♩ Don ♩ Royce ♩ Bojan ♩ Dok
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/Y9qGpbCFJN – 10:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson wasn’t a fan of Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga not being selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/kla… – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
we’ll call this one an assist 😎 pic.twitter.com/L05BsKKrOK – 9:54 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr’s favorite stat this season is 55, the number of games center Kevon Looney has played. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
business c̶a̶s̶u̶a̶l̶ professional
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/U04dbn3An5 – 9:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
you know the vibes, stream it live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/r75Nl9d3C9 – 9:44 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett expected out for #Warriors matchup due to curious Tom Thibodeau habit #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/09/kni… – 9:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Beth Mowins and Doris Burke preparing for tonight’s @Utah Jazz and @Golden State Warriors game.
Lisa Salters will serve as the in-game reporter as part of ESPN’s first-ever all women staff for the game.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/WG0bCov84B – 9:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
For 8 years in a Jazz uniform, for breaking franchise records, for shaping a community and everything else you couldn’t possibly fit on a stat sheet: Thank you, @Joe Ingles.
Always a Jazzman. Always part of the family ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/VS2JV2WlzB – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Welcome to Utah, @Nickeil Alexander-Walker! pic.twitter.com/YyTNy5EOn0 – 9:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We have acquired guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Juancho Hernangomez in a three-team trade, sending Portland forward Joe Ingles, guard/forward Elijah Hughes and a future second-round draft pick.
nba.com/jazz/jazz-acqu… – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Warriors center Kevin Looney, who was QUESTIONABLE to play, is AVAILABLE tonight against the Jazz. – 9:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson:
“I think he looks every bit as good as he ever has. He still has a little more time to go before we can get him up to the 34, 35-minute mark, but he looks fantastic and it’s really exciting.” – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announce Tomas Satoransky trade.
Spurs also get 2nd round pick.
Hernangomez to Utah – 8:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs just officially announced they’ve acquired Tomas Satoransky from Portland and a 2027 second-round pick from Utah in a 3-team deal with the Blazers and Jazz. – 8:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr announced Kevon Looney will play tonight (was listed as questionable) and he called Loon’s streak of playing in every single game this season “one of his favorite stats.” – 8:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on tonight’s Warriors game being broadcasted by an all-women cast & crew on ESPN:
“It’s exciting, it’s important & I’m really excited for the league and for all of the women involved. I say this only half-joking: I’ve always thought that women should run the world.” – 8:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney playing every game this season: “That’s probably my favorite stat.” – 8:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala will miss both sides of this back-to-back with lower back tightness. Got in some light shooting post practice yesterday in Utah. – 8:36 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, the team has officially acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade that sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Jazz and Tomáš Satoranský to San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz Nickeil Alexander-Walker trade is official.
#TakeNote – 8:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on being named one of the 15 best head coaches in NBA history: “My main thought is just how lucky I was to land with the Warriors in my first coaching job.” – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman got in another pregame workout tonight in Utah. Steve Kerr said he came through the 3-on-3 contact scrimmage well. Still to be determined when Wiseman can enter a 5-on-5 setting. – 8:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin, on Nickeil Alexander-Walker: “His length, his ability to make a shot, there’s a skill set there. If he can come in and make an impact defensively, that’s something we always preach to the team.” – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We have acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade.
DETAILS: rip.city/3BihLBV – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kevon Looney is on the court now warming up. Steve Ker says he thinks Looney will be available tonight against the Jazz.
Assuming he’ll be a go, the starting lineup will be: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Otto Porter, Andrew Wiggins and Looney. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney is expected to play tonight, per Steve Kerr. Otto Porter will play tonight, rest tomorrow. Jordan Poole will start in Klay Thompson’s place vs Jazz. – 8:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder: “Today’s a tough day with Joe’s situation and I can’t articulate how much he’s meant to this organization and to me personally.” – 8:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Beth Mowins, Doris Burke and Lisa Salters will lead ESPN’s first ever all-woman NBA broadcast in Jazz vs. Warriors: “This is what we do every day. So for us, it doesn’t feel like something different. … And yet, the significance of the moment isn’t lost.”
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney is out on the court pregame doing his normal routine. Listed as questionable with a quad contusion, but it’s a goal of his to play all 82 games this season. Looks like he’s warming up with the intention to play in Utah tonight. – 8:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In addition to RJ Barrett (doubtful to play vs. GSW due to ankle sprain), Knicks say Quentin Grimes (sore left knee), Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) & Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game. – 8:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing RJ Barrett (sprained left ankle) as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. the Warriors.
Grimes (sore left knee), Noel (sore left knee) and Robinson (sore lower back) are all listed as questionable – 7:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
When you give a bear a @Segway …
#TakeNote @utahjazzbear pic.twitter.com/J3cejxzX9G – 7:49 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What to make of the Jazz’s trade that sends Joe Ingles to Portland and brings back Nickeil Alexander-Walker? https://t.co/LABi86a6tR pic.twitter.com/gftkF2ZoKh – 7:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz made a move today, acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juan Hernangomez. What does it mean for Utah, now and in the future? A breakdown, and thoughts and observations, is here – theathletic.com/3120894/2022/0… – 7:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Ingles/NAW trade makes great sense in a vacuum. Trading a 34-year-old expiring for a buy-low 23-year-old FRP contract with potential in a bad situation? Sign me up!
It’s just that NAW doesn’t do much of what the Jazz need on court this year… so what do Rudy/Donovan think? – 6:58 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Warriors remain on top, talking trades for everyone else nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/nba… – 6:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
February 9, 2020— Bojan hit a three at the buzzer for the win over the Rockets 🚨
#OnThisDay | @iFit pic.twitter.com/wj549288pe – 6:21 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Who is new Jazzman Nickeil Alexander-Walker? https://t.co/tyMD801Okb pic.twitter.com/y1Xv0234wU – 6:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Update those phone backgrounds 📲
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/ykHEzxRvWp – 5:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| @bethmowins joins #RoundballRoundup to talk about being on tonight’s all-female broadcast team covering Jazz/Warriors 👏
Click to listen or download where you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:08 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The work speaks for itself, but ahead of tonight’s Warriors-Jazz broadcast, we wanted to take a moment on NBA Today to acknowledge the women who make @ESPNNBA go: pic.twitter.com/sTNeA6TzSZ – 5:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors are 9-0 since Steph kicked a chair. #AdvancedStats
(Submitted by @homiekaushal) pic.twitter.com/T4Be2PoPaP – 4:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters by an active player:
35 — Steph Curry
24 — James Harden
20 — Damian Lillard
17 — Devin Booker
(Submitted by @itschar1ie) pic.twitter.com/7JndcuYygc – 4:08 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (not with team), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) are out for tonight’s game vs Lakers. – 4:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Similar to a Steph Curry 3-pointers, a highlight reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga seems to be included in every game for the Warriors recently. On Monday against the Thunder, the rookie added anothe… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/07/wat… – 4:00 PM
